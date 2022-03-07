Log in
    6701   JP3733000008

NEC CORPORATION

(6701)
NEC : 04 Value Shift to Data-driven DXs(666KB)

03/07/2022 | 02:49am EST
Data-driven DX business

Value Shift to Data-driven DXs

Creating New Business Value Based on Utilizing Data

Data-driven DX

dotData

April 2018

Oct. 2019

June 2020

dotData

dotData Series A

Started collaboration

established

Funding completed

with Teradata

NEC Domestic (to Data Driven DX Division in FY2021)

Jul. 2018

Sep. 2020

Oct. 2020

Commercial sales

Reseller

Collaboration with

started

contracts

Tableau

with Techfirm

NEC acquired exclusive right to sell "dotData" in Japan, expanding domestic sales in Japan and associated services

3 © NEC Corporation 2021

Corporate Value

Accumulated

43M$

Target by FY2022:

amount procured

50 billion yen

(up to Series A):

Sep. 2021

Concluded partnerships with Tableau Software

services

More than

Number of commercial

70 companies*

Doubled annually until FY21

April 2021

Data Driven DX Division established

Shift to DX business that realizes customer data-driven management

Oct. 2021

Started providing DX-human resource development services utilizing dotData

*As at November 2021

dotData's Value Offering Shifting Beyond its Current Boundaries

Data-driven DX

dotData

The world's first software that automates the entire

process of predictive analytics with data science

Formulate

Issue

Hypothesis

Predict

Operation

(Setting

from past/fact,

the Future

a Goal)

verify

(Gain Business Insight)

Data Science Automation

Feature engineering that draws business insights which used to require human ability,

could be conducted automatically

4 © NEC Corporation 2021

Shifting Toward DX Business that Enables Customers' Data-driven Management

Data-driven DX

Value Shift from AutoML* to Data-Driven DXs in 2021

Working with NEC Data Enrichment/Tableau teams to create value beyond the existed boundaries of dotData

NEC

Tableau

Business value

Data Enrichment

A wide variety of data

Provides means to enhance

Structured data

analytics productivity

Location information

Provides intelligence

Texts

Accumulation of new data

Shifting from AutoML market to the data-driven DX market

*Process-automation of data-analysis using Automated Machine Learning

5 © NEC Corporation 2021

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

NEC Corporation published this content on 07 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 March 2022 07:48:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
