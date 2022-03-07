NEC : 04 Value Shift to Data-driven DXs(666KB)

Data-driven DX business
Value Shift to Data-driven DXs
Creating New Business Value Based on Utilizing Data
Data-driven DX
dotData
April 2018
Oct. 2019
June 2020
dotData
dotData Series A
Started collaboration
established
Funding completed
with Teradata
NEC Domestic (to Data Driven DX Division in FY2021)
Jul. 2018
Sep. 2020
Oct. 2020
Commercial sales
Reseller
Collaboration with
started
contracts
Tableau
with Techfirm
NEC acquired exclusive right to sell "dotData" in Japan, expanding domestic sales in Japan and associated services
Corporate Value
Accumulated
43M$
Target by FY2022:
amount procured
50 billion yen
(up to Series A):
Sep. 2021
Concluded partnerships with Tableau Software
services
More than
Number of commercial
70 companies*
Doubled annually until FY21
April 2021
Data Driven DX Division established
Shift to DX business that realizes customer data-driven management
Oct. 2021
Started providing DX-human resource development services utilizing dotData
*As at November 2021
dotData's Value Offering Shifting Beyond its Current Boundaries
dotData
The world's first software that automates the entire
process of predictive analytics with data science
Formulate
Issue
Hypothesis
Predict
Operation
(Setting
from past/fact,
the Future
a Goal)
verify
(Gain Business Insight)
Data Science Automation
Feature engineering that draws business insights which used to require human ability,
could be conducted automatically
Shifting Toward DX Business that Enables Customers' Data-driven Management
Value Shift from AutoML* to Data-Driven DXs in 2021
Working with NEC Data Enrichment/Tableau teams to create value beyond the existed boundaries of dotData
NEC
Tableau
Business value
Data Enrichment
A wide variety of data
Provides means to enhance
Structured data
analytics productivity
Location information
Provides intelligence
Texts
・
Accumulation of new data
Shifting from AutoML market to the data-driven DX market
*Process-automation of data-analysis using Automated Machine Learning
