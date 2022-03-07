NEC : 06 Evolution of Sensing Technologies for Realizing Precise Digital Twins(1,753KB)

Real-world sensing
Evolution of Sensing Technologies for Realizing Precise Digital Twins
NEC's Direction of Real-world Sensing
Digital twins which enable various simulations are essential for the total optimization of social systems.
Sensing technologies to reproduce the real-world in cyberspace are important.
Core Technologies for Real-world Sensing
Technologies to deeply understand meaning with ① various sensors and ②AI analysis ③Technologies to reduce the cost of AI construction needed for deep understanding
-
Extending the types of data that can be collected
-
Understanding meaning from collected data with AI
Sensor
Camera
Fiber/ LiDAR
Sensors and cameras on construction machinery
High-speed camera
Wearable sensor
& camera
Collected data
Human &
car location DEMO over a wide area
Construction machinery &
workers position and posture
Motion of small particles in pharmaceuticals (liquid medicine)
Vital sings and fine human motion
|
AI analysis
|
Meaning understanding
|
|
Changes in position
|
Discovery of suspicious
|
|
and
|
|
or behavior
|
|
abnormal conditions
|
|
|
|
Fine behavior of construction
|
Hazard and accident prediction
|
|
machinery and workers
|
Understanding work efficiency
|
|
Unnatural motion of
|
Distinguishing bubbles
|
DEMO
|
small particles
|
and foreign matters
|
|
Time change and
|
Estimating stress level
|
|
relationship
|
|
|
③ Cost reduction of AI construction (training data collection, training methods, annotation) DEMO
4
|
|
|
|
Optical fiber sensing technology
|
Real-world sensing
Precise understanding of the position and condition of people and objects over a wide area with existing optical fiber for communications
Sense vibration distributions over a wide area (up to 380 km*, 10 times longer than the competitors') at once by making full use of advanced optical communication technology
*By two-way communication systems
Joint demonstration with Verizon and Central Nippon Expressway Company Limited
Real-time monitoring of wide-area anomalies through continuous monitoring of
the entire line with no monitoring leakage
Smooth traffic control through immediate response
|
|
|
(Conventional)
|
Accident/Failure
|
|
Camera Surveillance Range
|
|
|
Sensing device
|
Intrusion
|
Existing optical fiber
|
|
|
for communications (100km)
Unmonitored area (~several tens of km in rural areas) can be monitored using existing fiber-optic cables
