    6701   JP3733000008

NEC CORPORATION

(6701)
  Report
Summary 
Summary

NEC : 06 Evolution of Sensing Technologies for Realizing Precise Digital Twins(1,753KB)

03/07/2022 | 02:49am EST
Real-world sensing

Evolution of Sensing Technologies for Realizing Precise Digital Twins

NEC's Direction of Real-world Sensing

Real-world sensing

Digital twins which enable various simulations are essential for the total optimization of social systems.

Sensing technologies to reproduce the real-world in cyberspace are important.

Real-world sensing

Value creation with precise digital twin

Visualization using

Digital twin of city

City that does not

direct observation data

stop

Camera

Intelligent infrastructure

Sensor data

maintenance

Optimize

+

(e.g. RFID tags)

Image analysis

Digital twin of industry

Safe and efficient

the whole society

Comprehensive

worksite

by connecting

Work style innovation

individual digital twins

sensing and meaning

(wide range, internal)

Automation

understanding

Extending the types of

Digital twin of human

World where

data that can be collected

no one gets sick

×

Understanding meaning

Daily inspection

from collected data with AI

Early detection

3

© NEC Corporation 2021

Core Technologies for Real-world Sensing

Real-world sensing

Technologies to deeply understand meaning with various sensors and AI analysis Technologies to reduce the cost of AI construction needed for deep understanding

Real-

world

  • Extending the types of data that can be collected
  • Understanding meaning from collected data with AI

City

Industry

Human

Sensor

Camera

Fiber/ LiDAR

Sensors and cameras on construction machinery

High-speed camera

Wearable sensor

& camera

Collected data

Human &

car location DEMO over a wide area

Construction machinery &

workers position and posture

Motion of small particles in pharmaceuticals (liquid medicine)

Vital sings and fine human motion

AI analysis

Meaning understanding

Changes in position

Discovery of suspicious

and

or behavior

abnormal conditions

Fine behavior of construction

Hazard and accident prediction

machinery and workers

Understanding work efficiency

Unnatural motion of

Distinguishing bubbles

DEMO

small particles

and foreign matters

Time change and

Estimating stress level

relationship

Cost reduction of AI construction (training data collection, training methods, annotation) DEMO

4 © NEC Corporation 2021

Optical fiber sensing technology

Real-world sensing

Precise understanding of the position and condition of people and objects over a wide area with existing optical fiber for communications

Sense vibration distributions over a wide area (up to 380 km*, 10 times longer than the competitors') at once by making full use of advanced optical communication technology

*By two-way communication systems

Joint demonstration with Verizon and Central Nippon Expressway Company Limited

Real-time monitoring of wide-area anomalies through continuous monitoring of

the entire line with no monitoring leakage

Smooth traffic control through immediate response

(Conventional)

Accident/Failure

Camera Surveillance Range

Sensing device

Intrusion

Existing optical fiber

for communications (100km)

Unmonitored area (~several tens of km in rural areas) can be monitored using existing fiber-optic cables

5

© NEC Corporation 2021

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

NEC Corporation published this content on 07 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 March 2022 07:48:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Analyst Recommendations on NEC CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 3 021 B 26 331 M 26 331 M
Net income 2022 76 974 M 671 M 671 M
Net Debt 2022 133 B 1 157 M 1 157 M
P/E ratio 2022 17,1x
Yield 2022 2,05%
Capitalization 1 350 B 11 769 M 11 769 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,49x
EV / Sales 2023 0,43x
Nbr of Employees 114 714
Free-Float -
Chart NEC CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
NEC Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NEC CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 4 955,00 JPY
Average target price 6 610,71 JPY
Spread / Average Target 33,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Takayuki Morita President, CEO & Representative Director
Nobuhiro Endo Deputy General Manager-Mobile Network Business
Motoo Nishihara Manager-Cloud System Research Laboratories
Hiroshi Kodama Chief Information Officer
Shinobu Obata Chief Legal & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NEC CORPORATION-6.69%11 769
ACCENTURE PLC-24.22%198 549
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-5.72%170 434
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-5.27%113 871
INFOSYS LIMITED-8.71%94 431
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-15.46%87 563