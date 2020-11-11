Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo Stock Exchange  >  NEC Corporation    6701   JP3733000008

NEC CORPORATION

(6701)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

NEC : Altiostar and NEC Demonstrated O-RAN Open Fronthaul at Global O-RAN ALLIANCE Plugfest Hosted by Bharti Airtel in India

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/11/2020 | 11:51pm EST

Tewksbury, MA & Tokyo - November 12, 2020 - Altiostar and NEC Corporation (NEC; TSE: 6701) today said that they participated in the first plugfest event in the India region for the O-RAN ALLIANCE. Hosted by Bharti Airtel (Airtel), India's largest integrated telecommunications services provider, the goal of the O-RAN Plugfest was to test and demonstrate the growing maturity of the O-RAN ecosystem.

Airtel, Altiostar and NEC teamed up for this project to demonstrate the world's first interoperability testing and integration of massive MIMO radio units (O-RU) and virtualized distributed units (O-DU) running on commercial-off-the-shelf (COTS) servers. The project featured a commercial end-to-end Open Fronthaul interface based on O-RAN specifications. This demonstration was comprised of control, user, synchronization and management plane protocols, including 3GPP RCT and performance cases.

The purpose and scope of this demonstration was to show O-RAN option 7.2x split integration between a virtualized O-DU from Altiostar and an NR O-RU (i.e. 5G radio unit) from NEC. The demonstration also showed how this integrated setup can be used in an end-to-end EN-DC network setup (i.e. 5G non standalone architecture).

Going forward, Altiostar and NEC will continue to jointly drive new levels of openness in radio access networks (RAN) and across next-generation 5G networks.

'Today's 4G and 5G radio access networks are undergoing a profound transformation, as the wireless industry is shifting to an open and cloud-native architecture that is being driven by vendors such as Altiostar and NEC, who are at the forefront of providing software and radio solutions based on O-RAN standards,' said Anil Sawkar, Vice President of Engineering and Operations at Altiostar. 'Dozens of greenfield and brownfield wireless operators worldwide are trialling and deploying O-RAN networks as they realize the benefits of this new approach, including reduced costs, increased automation, and faster time to market with services.'

'Providing open innovations that conform to industry standards in the radio access network is critical to accelerating our customers' journeys towards Open RAN deployment and provisioning of more flexible and efficient networks that meet the requirements of cutting edge 5G use cases,' said Kazuhiko Harasaki, Deputy General Manager, Service Provider Solutions Division, NEC Corporation. 'It is NEC's honour to contribute to interoperability verification initiatives in India towards Open RAN innovation.'

Airtel has been a member of the O-RAN ALLIANCE since its inception in 2018. Airtel was the first operator in India to commercially deploy a virtual RAN solution based on a disaggregated and open architecture defined by O-RAN. 'We are delighted to partner with the global O-RAN community. Our engagement with Altiostar and NEC for demonstrating O-RAN O-DU and O-RU, 5G RCT and E2E performance is another step forward towards building 5G systems with open network architecture,' said Randeep Sekhon, CTO at Bharti Airtel.

Disclaimer

NEC Corporation published this content on 12 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 November 2020 04:50:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about NEC CORPORATION
11/11NEC : Altiostar and NEC Demonstrated O-RAN Open Fronthaul at Global O-RAN ALLIAN..
PU
11/11Nikkei hits near 29-1/2-year peak as tech shares track Wall Street peers high..
RE
11/09NEC : Japan and Transatel Partner to Bundle Ubigi SIM with NEC Hotspot Router
AQ
11/05NEC : Opens "NEC Mobility Test Center" for Demonstrating Private 5G and Video An..
AQ
11/04NEC : Selected as a Vendor for NTT DOCOMO's Standalone 5G Mobile Core
AQ
11/03SHARP : NEC Corp. form joint venture
AQ
11/02SHARP : merges with NEC
AQ
10/29NEC : Supports INTERPOL's Virtual Cybercrime Investigation Training
AQ
10/29NEC : to Host Inaugural NEC Visionary Week, a Fully Virtualized Conference and E..
AQ
10/29NEC : supports INTERPOL's virtual cybercrime investigation training
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 2 988 B 28 361 M 28 361 M
Net income 2021 88 553 M 841 M 841 M
Net Debt 2021 254 B 2 411 M 2 411 M
P/E ratio 2021 17,4x
Yield 2021 1,40%
Capitalization 1 545 B 14 635 M 14 667 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,60x
EV / Sales 2022 0,56x
Nbr of Employees 112 638
Free-Float 91,9%
Chart NEC CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
NEC Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NEC CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 6 402,50 JPY
Last Close Price 5 670,00 JPY
Spread / Highest target 58,7%
Spread / Average Target 12,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -25,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Takashi Niino Executive President, CEO & Representative Director
Nobuhiro Endo Non-Executive Chairman
Takayuki Morita CFO, Representative Director & Executive VP
Motoo Nishihara Director & Chief Technology Officer
Hiroshi Kodama Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NEC CORPORATION25.44%14 855
ACCENTURE PLC15.28%151 239
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES26.13%133 829
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-12.56%105 065
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.0.33%73 357
INFOSYS LIMITED55.45%62 307
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group