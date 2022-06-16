NEC : Australia to participate in the Open RAN pilot workgroup to transform Regional Mobile Coverage

Financials JPY USD Sales 2022 3 017 B 22 440 M 22 440 M Net income 2022 76 876 M 572 M 572 M Net Debt 2022 119 B 883 M 883 M P/E ratio 2022 17,6x Yield 2022 1,99% Capitalization 1 392 B 10 355 M 10 355 M EV / Sales 2022 0,50x EV / Sales 2023 0,49x Nbr of Employees 114 714 Free-Float 92,3% Chart NEC CORPORATION Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends NEC CORPORATION Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Bullish Neutral Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus BUY Number of Analysts 14 Last Close Price 5 110,00 JPY Average target price 6 839,29 JPY Spread / Average Target 33,8% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers and Directors Takayuki Morita President, CEO & Representative Director Osamu Fujikawa CFO & Managing Executive Officer Nobuhiro Endo Deputy General Manager-Mobile Network Business Motoo Nishihara Manager-Cloud System Research Laboratories Hiroshi Kodama Chief Information Officer Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capi. (M$) NEC CORPORATION -4.33% 10 355 ACCENTURE PLC -32.17% 174 261 TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD. -14.12% 150 583 AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC. -17.22% 85 275 INFOSYS LIMITED -23.69% 77 442 VMWARE, INC. 4.69% 51 130