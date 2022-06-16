Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Japan
  Japan Exchange
  NEC Corporation
  News
  Summary
    6701   JP3733000008

NEC CORPORATION

(6701)
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00 2022-06-16 am EDT
5160.00 JPY   +0.98%
02:13aNEC : Australia to participate in the Open RAN pilot workgroup to transform Regional Mobile Coverage
PU
06/15Introducing a Transceiver that Can Tap into the Higher Frequency Bands of 5G Networks
AQ
06/14NEC : Kagome and NEC establish a joint venture in Portugal to provide farming support for processed tomatoes using AI
PU
NEC : Australia to participate in the Open RAN pilot workgroup to transform Regional Mobile Coverage

06/16/2022 | 02:13am EDT
Melbourne & Tokyo, June 16, 2022 -NEC Australia, a wholly-owned subsidiary of NEC Corporation and a leading Australian ICT solutions and services firm, was selected to participate in Phase One of the Department of Regional New South Wales (DRNSW) Mobile Coverage Project (MCP) Active Sharing Partnership leveraging Open RAN technologies.

The NSW Government's Active Sharing Partnership aims to improve mobile coverage where people live and work in rural and regional NSW. The key objectives of the Partnership are to establish fit-for-purpose commercial and delivery model solutions for active sharing, investigate the application of different technical and deployment scenarios, and deliver improved mobile coverage in regional NSW using active sharing solutions.

The NSW Government has committed $300 million AUD from the Regional Digital Connectivity program for the Mobile Coverage Project to be delivered across multiple stages. The Stage 1 - Mobile Coverage Project will invest $50 million AUD towards the Active Sharing Partnership's delivery. The Active Sharing Partnership is being delivered in two phases - Phase One (design) and Phase Two (delivery).

Eight companies were selected following an RFP that closed in January this year for Phase One of the Active Sharing Partnership. In addition to Open RAN, other active sharing models are being trialed as part of Phase One, including MOCN (Multi-Operator Core Network), MORAN (Multi-Operator Radio Access Network), and Roaming. Under Phase One of the Active Sharing Partnership program, NEC and other key industry players, including MNOs, will collaborate to identify and design Open RAN-based active sharing solutions that could be implemented in Phase Two to address mobile blackspots across regional NSW.

Successful participants from Phase One of the program may be invited to submit funding requests to implement active sharing solutions in Phase Two, expected to commence later in 2022. Results from the initial $50 million AUD investment will inform a broader rollout underpinned by the remaining $250 million AUD committed to the program by the NSW Government. Open RAN enables the disaggregation and integration of the RAN components based on open specifications, allowing flexibility to combine best-of-breed components from a diversified supply chain and reduce mobile infrastructure costs.

"NEC is uniquely positioned as a leading network product and solution provider with extensive expertise and insightful understanding of Open RAN technology's benefits. Capitalizing on our global experiences with operators as well as government-led initiatives such as NeutrORAN in the UK, NEC is pleased to be part of the Active Sharing Partnership initiative as DRNSW closes the digital divide for regional communities," said Krisztian Som, Head of 5G Sales, Asia Pacific at NEC.

"Network Sharing makes perfect sense as it reduces the need to build additional mobile towers across regional NSW. Regional communities deserve reliable and affordable mobile services. We are committed to trialing innovative approaches to achieve the long-term solutions our rural and regional communities deserve," said Paul Toole, Deputy Premier of NSW.

Disclaimer

NEC Corporation published this content on 16 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 June 2022 06:12:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 3 017 B 22 440 M 22 440 M
Net income 2022 76 876 M 572 M 572 M
Net Debt 2022 119 B 883 M 883 M
P/E ratio 2022 17,6x
Yield 2022 1,99%
Capitalization 1 392 B 10 355 M 10 355 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,50x
EV / Sales 2023 0,49x
Nbr of Employees 114 714
Free-Float 92,3%
Managers and Directors
Takayuki Morita President, CEO & Representative Director
Osamu Fujikawa CFO & Managing Executive Officer
Nobuhiro Endo Deputy General Manager-Mobile Network Business
Motoo Nishihara Manager-Cloud System Research Laboratories
Hiroshi Kodama Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NEC CORPORATION-4.33%10 355
ACCENTURE PLC-32.17%174 261
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-14.12%150 583
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-17.22%85 275
INFOSYS LIMITED-23.69%77 442
VMWARE, INC.4.69%51 130