Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. NEC Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    6701   JP3733000008

NEC CORPORATION

(6701)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00:00 2023-06-14 am EDT
7041.00 JPY   +1.16%
03:29aNec : BlackRock and Avaloq Unveil Strategic Partnership to Provide Integrated Technology Solutions, Meeting Evolving Needs of Wealth Managers
PU
06/08Nec : Launches Aspire NetZero SaaS Solution to Reduce Energy Consumption in Mobile Networks
PU
06/06NEC to supply East Micronesia Cable System (EMCS)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

NEC : BlackRock and Avaloq Unveil Strategic Partnership to Provide Integrated Technology Solutions, Meeting Evolving Needs of Wealth Managers

06/14/2023 | 03:29am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ZURICH - June 14, 2023 - Avaloq, a subsidiary of NEC Corporation, and BlackRock, through its Aladdin Wealth business, have formed a strategic partnership aimed at enhancing their investment technology solutions for wealth managers and private banks. As part of the strategic partnership, BlackRock is making a minority investment in Avaloq.

This collaboration will enable wealth managers and private banks to enhance their operations throughout the entire client journey, encompassing onboarding, portfolio construction, client reporting and risk management. By combining Avaloq's leading core banking, client relationship management and mobile banking services with the Aladdin Wealth platform's robust risk analytics and portfolio management capabilities, the two firms aim to deliver one of the most advanced technology offerings available to the wealth industry.

"Avaloq is excited to enter into this strategic partnership with BlackRock. Through our relationship with BlackRock and the integration of their Aladdin Wealth capabilities, Avaloq is further solidifying our commitment to providing innovative investment technology solutions for the wealth management industry," said Martin Greweldinger, Co-CEO of Avaloq. "This partnership will help us empower our clients to streamline processes, enhance risk analytics, and make more informed portfolio decisions, ultimately delivering greater value to their clients."

"BlackRock and Avaloq joining forces will help clients reduce the complexity and friction inherent in many of today's digital transformations. Our combined offering will make it extremely convenient for clients to implement and adopt Aladdin Wealth's industry leading capabilities as it will be deeply integrated with Avaloq's core banking solutions," said Venu Krishnamurthy, Global Head of Aladdin Wealth Tech.

Wealth management clients in Europe and Asia will benefit from access to an integrated wealth tech platform that unlocks the entire value chain including:

Attachments

Disclaimer

NEC Corporation published this content on 14 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 June 2023 07:28:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about NEC CORPORATION
03:29aNec : BlackRock and Avaloq Unveil Strategic Partnership to Provide Integrated Technology S..
PU
06/08Nec : Launches Aspire NetZero SaaS Solution to Reduce Energy Consumption in Mobile Network..
PU
06/06NEC to supply East Micronesia Cable System (EMCS)
AQ
06/06Transgene and NEC Present New Data on TG4050, an Individualized Cancer Vaccine, Showing..
AQ
06/06Transgene and NEC Present New Data on TG4050, an Individualized Cancer Vaccine, Showing..
CI
05/31Case Study Video : NEC Intelligent Management in Lisbon
AQ
05/30AWS Direct Connect location established at the NEC Inzai Data Center to create a hybrid..
AQ
05/25Nec : Notice of the 185th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders (1,606KB)
PU
05/22NEC to showcase its latest innovations at UITP Global Public Transport Summit
AQ
05/18NEC to showcase its latest innovations at UITP Global Public Transport Summit
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NEC CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 3 198 B 22 832 M 22 832 M
Net income 2023 90 128 M 644 M 644 M
Net Debt 2023 135 B 965 M 965 M
P/E ratio 2023 20,4x
Yield 2023 1,59%
Capitalization 1 854 B 13 237 M 13 237 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,62x
EV / Sales 2024 0,58x
Nbr of Employees 117 418
Free-Float 92,8%
Chart NEC CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
NEC Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NEC CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 6 960,00 JPY
Average target price 7 147,69 JPY
Spread / Average Target 2,70%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Takayuki Morita President, CEO & Representative Director
Osamu Fujikawa CFO & Managing Executive Officer
Motoo Nishihara Manager-Cloud System Research Laboratories
Hiroshi Kodama Chief Information Officer
Masatoshi Ito Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NEC CORPORATION50.16%13 237
ACCENTURE PLC18.11%199 034
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-0.40%144 298
SIEMENS AG26.86%131 892
IBM-2.34%124 947
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-7.69%91 089
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer