NEC : Launches North American Innovation Hub for Open RAN

Financials JPY USD Sales 2023 3 134 B 21 713 M 21 713 M Net income 2023 97 746 M 677 M 677 M Net Debt 2023 142 B 985 M 985 M P/E ratio 2023 12,8x Yield 2023 2,37% Capitalization 1 277 B 8 846 M 8 846 M EV / Sales 2023 0,45x EV / Sales 2024 0,40x Nbr of Employees 117 418 Free-Float 92,8% Chart NEC CORPORATION Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends NEC CORPORATION Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Bearish Neutral Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus BUY Number of Analysts 14 Last Close Price 4 715,00 JPY Average target price 6 732,14 JPY Spread / Average Target 42,8% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers and Directors Takayuki Morita President, CEO & Representative Director Osamu Fujikawa CFO & Managing Executive Officer Motoo Nishihara Manager-Cloud System Research Laboratories Hiroshi Kodama Chief Information Officer Masatoshi Ito Independent Outside Director Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capi. (M$) NEC CORPORATION -11.21% 8 903 ACCENTURE PLC -37.87% 162 906 TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD. -19.90% 134 320 AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC. -6.61% 94 952 INFOSYS LIMITED -26.88% 70 977 SNOWFLAKE INC. -51.26% 52 818