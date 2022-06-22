NEC : Notice of Resolutions adopted at the 184th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders

NEC Corporation

Securities Code 6701

7-1, Shiba 5-chome,

Minato-ku, Tokyo

Takayuki Morita

President

June 22, 2022

To Our Shareholders:

NOTICE OF RESOLUTIONS ADOPTED AT THE 184TH

ORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

This is to inform you that at the 184th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of NEC Corporation (the "Company") held today, reports were given and resolutions were adopted as described below.

Reports:

A report on the Business Report, the Consolidated Financial Statements and the Financial Statements with respect to the 184th business period from April 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022, and a report on the results of the audit conducted on the Consolidated Financial Statements by Accounting Auditors and the Audit & Supervisory Board (KANSAYAKU-KAI) were made.

Resolutions:

Proposal No. 1: Partial Amendment to the Articles of Incorporation

This item was approved and resolved as originally proposed.

The provisions of Articles 14 (Disclosure of Reference Documents, etc. on the Internet) was deleted, and the provisions of Article 14 (Measures, etc. for Providing Information in Electronic Format) and Supplementary Provisions regarding the effective date, etc. were newly established.

Proposal No. 2: Election of Ten (10) Directors

This item was approved and resolved as originally proposed.

Messrs. Takashi Niino, Takayuki Morita, Hajime Matsukura, Motoo Nishihara, Masatoshi Ito and Kuniharu Nakamura and Mss. Noriko Iki and Christina Ahmadjian were reelected, and Messrs. Osamu Fujikawa and Masashi Oka were newly elected, as Directors. All of the aforementioned have taken office.

Messrs. Masatoshi Ito, Kuniharu Nakamura and Masashi Oka and Mss. Noriko Iki and Christina Ahmadjian are Outside Directors.

Proposal No. 3: Election of Two (2) Audit & Supervisory Board Members (KANSAYAKU)This item was approved and resolved as originally proposed.

Mr. Shinobu Obata and Ms. Kyoko Okada were newly elected as Audit & Supervisory Board Member (KANSAYAKU). All of the aforementioned have taken office.

Ms. Kyoko Okada is an Outside Audit & Supervisory Board Member (KANSAYAKU).