  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. NEC Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    6701   JP3733000008

NEC CORPORATION

(6701)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00 2022-06-22 am EDT
5180.00 JPY   +0.39%
03:35aNEC : Notice of Resolutions adopted at the 184th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders
PU
06/16Kagome and NEC to Launch Farming Support Joint Venture in Portugal
MT
06/16NEC : Australia to participate in the Open RAN pilot workgroup to transform Regional Mobile Coverage
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

NEC : Notice of Resolutions adopted at the 184th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders

06/22/2022 | 03:35am EDT
NEC Corporation

Securities Code 6701

7-1, Shiba 5-chome,

Minato-ku, Tokyo

Takayuki Morita

President

June 22, 2022

To Our Shareholders:

NOTICE OF RESOLUTIONS ADOPTED AT THE 184TH

ORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

This is to inform you that at the 184th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of NEC Corporation (the "Company") held today, reports were given and resolutions were adopted as described below.

Reports:

A report on the Business Report, the Consolidated Financial Statements and the Financial Statements with respect to the 184th business period from April 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022, and a report on the results of the audit conducted on the Consolidated Financial Statements by Accounting Auditors and the Audit & Supervisory Board (KANSAYAKU-KAI) were made.

Resolutions:

Proposal No. 1: Partial Amendment to the Articles of Incorporation

This item was approved and resolved as originally proposed.

The provisions of Articles 14 (Disclosure of Reference Documents, etc. on the Internet) was deleted, and the provisions of Article 14 (Measures, etc. for Providing Information in Electronic Format) and Supplementary Provisions regarding the effective date, etc. were newly established.

Proposal No. 2: Election of Ten (10) Directors

This item was approved and resolved as originally proposed.

Messrs. Takashi Niino, Takayuki Morita, Hajime Matsukura, Motoo Nishihara, Masatoshi Ito and Kuniharu Nakamura and Mss. Noriko Iki and Christina Ahmadjian were reelected, and Messrs. Osamu Fujikawa and Masashi Oka were newly elected, as Directors. All of the aforementioned have taken office.

Messrs. Masatoshi Ito, Kuniharu Nakamura and Masashi Oka and Mss. Noriko Iki and Christina Ahmadjian are Outside Directors.

Proposal No. 3: Election of Two (2) Audit & Supervisory Board Members (KANSAYAKU)This item was approved and resolved as originally proposed.

Mr. Shinobu Obata and Ms. Kyoko Okada were newly elected as Audit & Supervisory Board Member (KANSAYAKU). All of the aforementioned have taken office.

Ms. Kyoko Okada is an Outside Audit & Supervisory Board Member (KANSAYAKU).

Disclaimer

NEC Corporation published this content on 22 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 June 2022 07:34:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 3 017 B 22 152 M 22 152 M
Net income 2022 76 876 M 564 M 564 M
Net Debt 2022 119 B 872 M 872 M
P/E ratio 2022 17,8x
Yield 2022 1,97%
Capitalization 1 406 B 10 322 M 10 322 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,51x
EV / Sales 2023 0,50x
Nbr of Employees 114 714
Free-Float 92,3%
Chart NEC CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
NEC Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NEC CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 5 160,00 JPY
Average target price 6 839,29 JPY
Spread / Average Target 32,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Takayuki Morita President, CEO & Representative Director
Osamu Fujikawa CFO & Managing Executive Officer
Nobuhiro Endo Deputy General Manager-Mobile Network Business
Motoo Nishihara Manager-Cloud System Research Laboratories
Hiroshi Kodama Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NEC CORPORATION-2.82%10 322
ACCENTURE PLC-31.80%179 081
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-14.08%150 481
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-18.78%86 407
INFOSYS LIMITED-23.19%77 857
VMWARE, INC.1.13%49 389