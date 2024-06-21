NEC Corporation

Securities Code 6701

7-1, Shiba 5-chome,

Minato-ku, Tokyo

Takayuki Morita

President

June 21, 2024

To Our Shareholders:

NOTICE OF RESOLUTIONS ADOPTED AT THE 186TH

ORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

This is to inform you that at the 186th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of NEC Corporation (the "Company") held today, reports were given and resolutions were adopted as described below.

Reports:

A report on the Business Report, the Consolidated Financial Statements and the Non-consolidated Financial Statements with respect to the 186th business period from April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024, and a report on the results of the audit conducted on the Consolidated Financial Statements by Accounting Auditors and the Audit Committee were made.

Resolutions:

Proposal: Election of Thirteen (13) Directors

This item was approved and resolved as originally proposed.

Messrs. Masashi Oka, Harufumi Mochizuki, Joji Okada, Yoshihito Yamada, Takashi Niino, Takayuki Morita, Osamu Fujikawa, Hajime Matsukura and Shinobu Obata and Mss. Christina Ahmadjian and Kyoko Okada were reelected, and Mr. Shinjiro Sato and Ms. Shiori Nagata were newly elected, as Directors. All of the aforementioned have taken office.

Messrs. Masashi Oka, Harufumi Mochizuki, Joji Okada, Yoshihito Yamada and Shinjiro Sato and Mss. Christina Ahmadjian, Kyoko Okada and Shiori Nagata are Outside Directors.