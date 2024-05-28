This is a translation of the Notice of the 186th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of NEC Corporation, and is provided for reference purposes only without any warranty as to its accuracy, completeness of the information, or otherwise. Please note that this translation does not include the translation of the information on exercising voting rights, Notes to Non-consolidated Financial Statements and some other information contained in the Japanese original. In the event of any discrepancy between the Japanese original and this translation, the original shall prevail.

NEC Corporation

Securities Code 6701

7-1, Shiba 5-chome,

Minato-ku, Tokyo

Takayuki Morita

President

(Representative Executive

Officer)

May 31, 2024

To Our Shareholders:

NOTICE OF

THE 186TH ORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

This is to inform you that the 186th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") of NEC Corporation (the "Company") will be held as follows:

  1. DATE: June 21, 2024 (Friday) at 10:00 a.m. (Japan Standard Time) (entry begins at 9:00 a.m. (Japan Standard Time))
  2. PLACE: NEC Tamagawa Renaissance City Hall, Tamagawa Plant, NEC Corporation
    at 1753 Shimonumabe, Nakahara-ku, Kawasaki, Kanagawa
  3. AGENDA OF THE MEETING:
    MATTERS TO BE REPORTED UPON:
    Report on the Business Report, the Consolidated Financial Statements and the Non-consolidated Financial Statements of the 186th business period from April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024 ("Business Period"), and

report on the results of the audit on the Consolidated Financial Statements conducted by the Accounting Auditors and the Audit Committee.

MATTERS TO BE VOTED UPON:

Proposal:

Election of Thirteen (13) Directors

  • In the event that the Company finds any correction(s) that should be made in the reference documents for the Meeting, the Business Report, the Consolidated Financial Statements and the Non-consolidated Financial Statements (including Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements and Notes to Non-consolidated Financial Statements), such correction(s) will be specified through the Company's website, Tokyo Stock Exchange Website and Portal of Shareholders' Meeting.
    Notes 1: Company's website (https://www.nec.com/en/global/ir/events/stock/meeting.html)
    1. Tokyo Stock Exchange Website (Japanese only)
    2. Portal of Shareholders' Meeting (Japanese only)

REFERENCE DOCUMENTS FOR THE MEETING

Proposed Matters for Voting and reference matters thereof:

Proposal: Election of Thirteen (13) Directors

Upon the close of the Meeting, the terms of office as Director of all twelve (12) Directors will expire. Pursuant to the decision of the Nominating Committee, it is proposed that thirteen (13) Directors, including eight (8) Outside Directors, be elected, in order to increase the number of Outside Directors by one and boost the ratio of Outside Directors and also further promote diversity, aiming to build a structure that can institute reforms to the Board of Directors. The candidates for Director are as follows listed from pages 6.

Position and Responsibility

Attendance at Meeting

No

Name

of the Board of

at the Company

.

Directors

1

Christina Ahmadjian

Member of the Board

12 out of 12 meetings

*Candidate for Outside Director

Compensation Committee Member

2

Masashi Oka

Member of the Board

12 out of 12 meetings

*Candidate for Outside Director

Nominating Committee Member

Chairperson of the Compensation

Committee

3

Kyoko Okada

Member of the Board

12 out of 12 meetings

*Candidate for Outside Director

Audit Committee Member

4

Harufumi Mochizuki

Member of the Board

9 out of 9 meetings

*Candidate for Outside Director

Chairperson of the Nominating

Committee

Audit Committee Member

5

Joji Okada

Member of the Board

9 out of 9 meetings

*Candidate for Outside Director

Chairperson of the Audit Committee

6

Yoshihito Yamada

Member of the Board

9 out of 9 meetings

*Candidate for Outside Director

Compensation Committee Member

7

Shinjiro Sato

*New Candidate

*Candidate for Outside Director

8

Shiori Nagata

*New Candidate

*Candidate for Outside Director

9

Takashi Niino

Chairman of the Board

12 out of 12 meetings

Nominating Committee Member

10

Takayuki Morita

President (Representative Executive

12 out of 12 meetings

Officer) and CEO (Chief Executive

Officer)

Member of the Board

Compensation Committee Member

11

Osamu Fujikawa

Corporate EVP (Representative

12 out of 12 meetings

Executive Officer) and CFO (Chief

Financial Officer)

Member of the Board

Position and Responsibility

Attendance at Meeting

No

Name

of the Board of

at the Company

.

Directors

12

Hajime Matsukura

Corporate Secretary (Executive

12 out of 12 meetings

Officer)

Member of the Board

13

Shinobu Obata

Member of the Board

12 out of 12 meetings

Audit Committee Member

Note 1. As for Messrs. Harufumi Mochizuki, Joji Okada and Yoshihito Yamada, attendance at meeting of the Board of Directors above shows the number of attendance at the Board of Directors meetings held after the assumption of office as Director on June 22, 2023. Ms. Kyoko Okada and Mr. Shinobu Obata served as Audit & Supervisory Board Member (KANSAYAKU) until the close of the 185th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders held on June 22, 2023; thus, the presentation of their attendance at the Board of Directors meetings includes the number of meetings they attended (3 meetings) as Audit & Supervisory Board Member (KANSAYAKU).

The attributes of the candidates for Directors

Particular area that the Company expects for the candidates for Directors to have for Directors

Planned appointments as members of

committees

No.

Name

Independent

Gender/

Corporate

Global

Technology/

Sustainability/

Financial

Audit/ Legal/

Corporate

Nominating

Compensation

Audit

Non-executive

Marketing

accounting/

Risk

director

Nationality

management

business

Innovation

ESG

governance

Committee

Committee

Committee

Investment

management

1

Christina

(Female,

Ahmadjian

Foreign

nationality)

2

Masashi

Oka

(Chairperson)

3

Kyoko

Okada

(Female)

4

Harufumi

Mochizuki

(Chairperson)

5

Joji Okada

(Chairperson)

6

Yoshihito

Yamada

7

Shinjiro

Sato

8

Shiori

Nagata

(Female)

9

Takashi

Niino

10

Takayuki

Morita

11

Osamu

Fujikawa

12

Hajime

Matsukura

13

Shinobu

Obata

Notes: 1. In the Particular area that the Company expects for the candidates for Directors to have for Directors above, indicates that the respective candidates have extensive experience and deep insight given the Company's criteria for each career skill, described in Reference: "Policy and Process for Selecting Candidates for Director. This Career Skill Matrix does not cover all the experience and insight possessed by the candidates for Director.

2. Appointments as members or chairpersons of the above committees are to be decided at the Board of Directors meeting to be held after the close of the Meeting.

Name

Brief Employment History

Number of the

Company's

(Date of Birth)

Shares Held

1. Christina Ahmadjian

January 1995

Assistant Professor, Graduate School of Business,

500

(March 5, 1959)

Columbia University (until October 2001)

October 2001

Assistant Professor, Graduate School of

*Candidate for Outside

International Corporate Strategy, Hitotsubashi

Director

University

*Female

October 2004

Professor, Graduate School of International

Corporate Strategy, Hitotsubashi University

April 2010

Dean, Graduate School of International Corporate

Strategy, Hitotsubashi University

April 2012

Professor, Graduate School, Division of

Commerce, Hitotsubashi University

April 2018

Professor, Graduate School of Business

Administration, Hitotsubashi University (until

April 2022)

June 2021

Member of the Board of the Company (to present)

April 2022

Specially Appointed Professor, College of Business

Department of Global Business, Rikkyo University

(until March 2023)

Important Concurrent Positions:

Outside Director, Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd.

Outside Director, Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd.

Outside Director, Niterra Co., Ltd.

Reasons for Nomination of a Candidate and Outline of Expected Roles:

The Company has nominated her as a candidate for Outside Director

considering that she has superior character, insight and high ethical

standards. In addition, she would sympathize with the NEC Way and

act with strong will to realize it, and she has extensive experience and

deep insight relating to global corporate strategies and corporate

governance, having served as an outside director at several companies

and a professor. Although she has never been involved in management of

stock companies or membership companies, the Company has judged that

she can perform the duties as Outside Director based on her abundant

experience of serving in the positions of outside directors. The

Company expects her to supervise the business execution and provide

advice on management based on her extensive experience and deep

insight especially relating to such areas as global business,

sustainability/ESG, audit/legal/risk management and corporate

governance.

Notice relating to Independence of Candidate for Outside Director:

The Company has notified the Tokyo Stock Exchange, on which the

Company lists its shares, of her as an independent Director.

Attendance at Meeting of the Board of Directors:

12 out of 12 meetings

Attendance rate: 100%

Attendance at Meeting of the Compensation Committee:

4 out of 4 meetings

Attendance rate: 100%

Name

Brief Employment History

Number of the

Company's

(Date of Birth)

Shares Held

Year served as a Director

3 years

2. Masashi Oka

April 1979

Joined The Mitsubishi Bank, Ltd. (currently,

2,000

(July 11, 1955)

MUFG Bank, Ltd. "MUFG")

June 2004

General Manager and Global Head, Syndicated

*Candidate for Outside

Finance Division, The Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi,

Director

Ltd. (currently, MUFG)

*Male

June 2005

Executive Officer, The Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi,

Ltd.

April 2008

Executive Officer and General Manager, Corporate

& Investment Banking Strategy Division, The

Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ, Ltd. (currently,

MUFG)

October 2009 Managing Executive Officer, The Bank of Tokyo- Mitsubishi UFJ, Ltd.

July 2010 Managing Executive Officer, The Bank of Tokyo- Mitsubishi UFJ, Ltd. and President & CEO, Union Bank, N.A. (currently, MUFG Union Bank, N.A.)

May 2012 Managing Executive Officer and CEO for Americas, The Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ, Ltd. and President & CEO, Union Bank, N.A.

May 2013 Senior Managing Executive Officer and CEO for Americas, The Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ, Ltd. and President & CEO, Union Bank, N.A.

July 2014 Special Advisor to the President & CEO, The Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ, Ltd., Director & Executive Chairman, MUFG Americas Holdings Corporation and Director & Executive Chairman, MUFG Union Bank, N.A.

October 2015 Special Advisor to the President & CEO, The Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ, Ltd. (until June 2016)

May 2016 Counselor, NIKON CORPORATION June 2016 Senior Executive Vice President, CFO and

Representative Director, NIKON CORPORATION April 2020 Director, NIKON CORPORATION (until May

2020)

June 2020 President & CEO, Representative Director, Sony Financial Holdings Inc. (currently, Sony Financial Group Inc.) and President, Representative Director, Sony Financial Ventures Inc.

June 2022 Member of the Board of the Company (to present) June 2023 Senior Advisor, Sony Financial Group Inc. (to

present)

Important Concurrent Positions:

Senior Advisor, Sony Financial Group Inc.

Reasons for Nomination of a Candidate and Outline of Expected Roles: The Company has nominated him as a candidate for Outside Director considering that he has superior character, insight and high ethical

Name

Brief Employment History

Number of the

Company's

(Date of Birth)

Shares Held

standards. In addition, he would sympathize with the NEC Way and act with strong will to realize it, and he has extensive experience and deep insight, having served as a director at banks, CFO at an operating company and management in the finance business. The Company expects him to supervise the business execution and provide advice on management based on his extensive experience and deep insight especially relating to such areas as corporate management, global business, financial accounting/investment, audit/legal/risk management and corporate governance.

Notice relating to Independence of Candidate for Outside Director:

The Company has notified the Tokyo Stock Exchange, on which the Company lists its shares, of him as an independent Director.

Although Mr. Masashi Oka was the President & CEO and Representative Director of Sony Financial Group Inc., the total amount of transactions between the Company and companies in which he has served as executive officer during the past 3 fiscal years is less than 1% of the net sales of either party.

Attendance at Meeting of the Board of Directors: 12 out of 12 meetings

Attendance rate: 100%

Attendance at Meeting of the Nominating Committee: 5 out of 5 meetings

Attendance rate: 100%

Attendance at Meeting of the Compensation Committee: 4 out of 4 meetings

Attendance rate: 100%

Year served as a Director 2 years

3. Kyoko Okada

April 1982

Joined Shiseido Company, Limited

0

(July 26, 1959)

October

2011

General Manager, Corporate Culture Department,

Shiseido Company, Limited

*Candidate for Outside

October

2012

General Manager, Corporate Culture Department

Director

and Group Leader for the 150-Year History

*Female

Compilation Project, Shiseido Company, Limited

April

2015

General Manager, Executive Section, General

Affairs Department, Shiseido Company, Limited

June 2015

Audit & Supervisory Board Member (Full-time),

Shiseido Company, Limited (until March 2019)

June 2022

Audit & Supervisory Board Member

(KANSAYAKU) of the Company

June 2023

Member of the Board of the Company (to present)

Important Concurrent Positions:

Outside Audit & Supervisory Board Member, Daio Paper Corporation

Outside Director, JACCS CO., LTD.

Name

Brief Employment History

Number of the

Company's

(Date of Birth)

Shares Held

Reasons for Nomination of a Candidate and Outline of Expected Roles:

The Company has nominated her as a candidate for Outside Director

considering that she has superior character, insight and high ethical

standards. In addition, she would sympathize with the NEC Way and act

with strong will to realize it, and she has extensive experience and deep

insight, having served as an outside director and audit & supervisory

board member at numerous companies. The Company expects her to

supervise the business execution and provide advice on management

based on her extensive experience and deep insight especially relating to

such areas as sustainability/ESG and audit/legal/risk management.

Notice relating to Independence of Candidate for Outside Director:

The Company has notified the Tokyo Stock Exchange, on which the

Company lists its shares, of her as an independent Director.

Attendance at Meeting of the Board of Directors:

12 out of 12 meetings

Attendance rate: 100%

Attendance at Meeting of the Audit Committee:

11 out of 11 meetings

Attendance rate: 100%

Year served as a Director

1 year

4. Harufumi Mochizuki

April 1973

Joined Ministry, International Trade and Industry

2,000

(July 26, 1949)

of Japan

July 2002

Director-General for Commerce and Distribution

*Candidate for Outside

Policy, Minister's Secretariat, Ministry of

Director

Economy, Trade and Industry of Japan, "METI"

*Male

July 2003

Commissioner, Small and Medium Enterprise

Agency, METI

July 2006

Commissioner, Agency for Natural Resources and

Energy, METI

July 2008

Vice-Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry of

Japan

July 2010

Retired from METI

August 2010

Special Advisor to the Cabinet of Japan (until

November 2011)

October 2010

Senior Advisor to the Board, Nippon Life

Insurance Company (until April 2013)

June 2013

President and CEO, Representative Director,

Tokyo Small and Medium Business Investment &

Consultation Co., Ltd.

June 2023

Senior Adviser, Tokyo Small and Medium

Business Investment & Consultation Co., Ltd. (to

present)

June 2023

President, Center for Information on Security

Trade Control (to present)

June 2023

Member of the Board of the Company (to present)

Important Concurrent Positions:

External Board Director, HAZAMA ANDO CORPORATION

Name

Brief Employment History

Number of the

Company's

(Date of Birth)

Shares Held

Reasons for Nomination of a Candidate and Outline of Expected Roles: The Company has nominated him as a candidate for Outside Director considering that he has superior character, insight and high ethical standards. In addition, he would sympathize with the NEC Way and act with strong will to realize it, and he has extensive experience and deep insight, having served as a government official, management of a company and chairman of the board of directors at a listed company. The Company expects him to supervise the business execution and provide advice on management based on his extensive experience and deep insight especially relating to such areas as corporate management, global business, audit/legal/risk management and corporate governance.

Notice relating to Independence of Candidate for Outside Director:

The Company has notified the Tokyo Stock Exchange, on which the Company lists its shares, of him as an independent Director.

Although Mr. Harufumi Mochizuki was the President and CEO and Representative Director of Tokyo Small and Medium Business Investment & Consultation Co., Ltd., there are no transactions between the Company and companies in which he has served as executive officer during the past 3 fiscal years.

Attendance at Meeting of the Board of Directors: 9 out of 9 meetings

Attendance rate: 100%

Attendance at Meeting of the Nominating Committee: 5 out of 5 meetings

Attendance rate: 100%

Attendance at Meeting of the Audit Committee: 11 out of 11 meetings

Attendance rate: 100%

Year served as a Director 1 year

5. Joji Okada

April 1974

Joined Mitsui & Co., Ltd,

100

(October 10, 1951)

June 2011

Representative Director, Executive Managing

Officer and CFO, Mitsui & Co., Ltd,

*Candidate for Outside

April 2012

Representative Director, Senior Executive

Director

Managing Officer and CFO, Mitsui & Co., Ltd,

*Male

April 2014

Representative Director, Executive Vice President

and CFO, Mitsui & Co., Ltd,

April 2015

Director, Mitsui & Co., Ltd,

June 2015

Audit & Supervisory Board Member (Full-time),

Mitsui & Co., Ltd, (until June 2019)

November 2017

Chairperson of The Japan Audit & Supervisory

Board Members Association (until November

2019)

June 2023

Member of the Board of the Company (to present)

Important Concurrent Positions:

Outside Audit and Supervisory Board Member, Japan Airlines Co., Ltd.

Name

Brief Employment History

Number of the

Company's

(Date of Birth)

Shares Held

Reasons for Nomination of a Candidate and Outline of Expected Roles:

The Company has nominated him as a candidate for Outside Director

considering that he has superior character, insight and high ethical

standards. In addition, he would sympathize with the NEC Way and act

with strong will to realize it, and he has extensive experience and deep

insight, having served as a CFO and Audit & Supervisory Board Member

(Full-time) at a general trading company, and as Chairperson of The

Japan Audit & Supervisory Board Members Association. The Company

expects him to supervise the business execution and provide advice on

management based on his extensive experience and deep insight

especially relating to such areas as global business, financial

accounting/investment, audit/legal/risk management and corporate

governance.

Notice relating to Independence of Candidate for Outside Director:

The Company has notified the Tokyo Stock Exchange, on which the

Company lists its shares, of him as an independent Director.

Attendance at Meeting of the Board of Directors:

9 out of 9 meetings

Attendance rate: 100%

Attendance at Meeting of the Audit Committee:

11 out of 11 meetings

Attendance rate: 100%

Year served as a Director

1 year

6. Yoshihito Yamada

April 1984

Joined OMRON Tateisi Electronics Co. (currently,

0

(November 30, 1961)

OMRON Corporation)

June 2008

Executive Officer, OMRON Corporation and

*Candidate for Outside

President and CEO, OMRON HEALTHCARE

Director

Co., Ltd

*Male

March 2010

Senior General Manager of Corporate Strategic

Planning H.Q., OMRON Corporation

June 2010

Managing Executive Officer, OMRON

Corporation

June 2011

Representative Director, President, OMRON

Corporation

June 2013

Representative Director, President and CEO,

OMRON Corporation

April 2023

Representative Director, OMRON Corporation

June 2023

Chairman, Chair of the Board of Directors,

OMRON Corporation (to present)

June 2023

Member of the Board of the Company (to present)

Important Concurrent Positions:

Chairman, Chair of the Board of Director, OMRON Corporation

