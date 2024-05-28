This is a translation of the Notice of the 186th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of NEC Corporation, and is provided for reference purposes only without any warranty as to its accuracy, completeness of the information, or otherwise. Please note that this translation does not include the translation of the information on exercising voting rights, Notes to Non-consolidated Financial Statements and some other information contained in the Japanese original. In the event of any discrepancy between the Japanese original and this translation, the original shall prevail.
NEC Corporation
Securities Code 6701
7-1, Shiba 5-chome,
Minato-ku, Tokyo
Takayuki Morita
President
(Representative Executive
Officer)
May 31, 2024
To Our Shareholders:
NOTICE OF
THE 186TH ORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS
This is to inform you that the 186th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") of NEC Corporation (the "Company") will be held as follows:
- DATE: June 21, 2024 (Friday) at 10:00 a.m. (Japan Standard Time) (entry begins at 9:00 a.m. (Japan Standard Time))
- PLACE: NEC Tamagawa Renaissance City Hall, Tamagawa Plant, NEC Corporation
at 1753 Shimonumabe, Nakahara-ku, Kawasaki, Kanagawa
- AGENDA OF THE MEETING:
MATTERS TO BE REPORTED UPON:
Report on the Business Report, the Consolidated Financial Statements and the Non-consolidated Financial Statements of the 186th business period from April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024 ("Business Period"), and
report on the results of the audit on the Consolidated Financial Statements conducted by the Accounting Auditors and the Audit Committee.
MATTERS TO BE VOTED UPON:
Proposal:
Election of Thirteen (13) Directors
- In the event that the Company finds any correction(s) that should be made in the reference documents for the Meeting, the Business Report, the Consolidated Financial Statements and the Non-consolidated Financial Statements (including Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements and Notes to Non-consolidated Financial Statements), such correction(s) will be specified through the Company's website, Tokyo Stock Exchange Website and Portal of Shareholders' Meeting.
Notes 1: Company's website (https://www.nec.com/en/global/ir/events/stock/meeting.html)
- Tokyo Stock Exchange Website (Japanese only)
- Portal of Shareholders' Meeting (Japanese only)
1
REFERENCE DOCUMENTS FOR THE MEETING
Proposed Matters for Voting and reference matters thereof:
Proposal: Election of Thirteen (13) Directors
Upon the close of the Meeting, the terms of office as Director of all twelve (12) Directors will expire. Pursuant to the decision of the Nominating Committee, it is proposed that thirteen (13) Directors, including eight (8) Outside Directors, be elected, in order to increase the number of Outside Directors by one and boost the ratio of Outside Directors and also further promote diversity, aiming to build a structure that can institute reforms to the Board of Directors. The candidates for Director are as follows listed from pages 6.
Position and Responsibility
Attendance at Meeting
No
Name
of the Board of
at the Company
.
Directors
1
Christina Ahmadjian
Member of the Board
12 out of 12 meetings
*Candidate for Outside Director
Compensation Committee Member
2
Masashi Oka
Member of the Board
12 out of 12 meetings
*Candidate for Outside Director
Nominating Committee Member
Chairperson of the Compensation
Committee
3
Kyoko Okada
Member of the Board
12 out of 12 meetings
*Candidate for Outside Director
Audit Committee Member
4
Harufumi Mochizuki
Member of the Board
9 out of 9 meetings
*Candidate for Outside Director
Chairperson of the Nominating
Committee
Audit Committee Member
5
Joji Okada
Member of the Board
9 out of 9 meetings
*Candidate for Outside Director
Chairperson of the Audit Committee
6
Yoshihito Yamada
Member of the Board
9 out of 9 meetings
*Candidate for Outside Director
Compensation Committee Member
7
Shinjiro Sato
*New Candidate
*Candidate for Outside Director
8
Shiori Nagata
*New Candidate
*Candidate for Outside Director
9
Takashi Niino
Chairman of the Board
12 out of 12 meetings
Nominating Committee Member
10
Takayuki Morita
President (Representative Executive
12 out of 12 meetings
Officer) and CEO (Chief Executive
Officer)
Member of the Board
Compensation Committee Member
11
Osamu Fujikawa
Corporate EVP (Representative
12 out of 12 meetings
Executive Officer) and CFO (Chief
Financial Officer)
Member of the Board
2
Position and Responsibility
Attendance at Meeting
No
Name
of the Board of
at the Company
.
Directors
12
Hajime Matsukura
Corporate Secretary (Executive
12 out of 12 meetings
Officer)
Member of the Board
13
Shinobu Obata
Member of the Board
12 out of 12 meetings
Audit Committee Member
Note 1. As for Messrs. Harufumi Mochizuki, Joji Okada and Yoshihito Yamada, attendance at meeting of the Board of Directors above shows the number of attendance at the Board of Directors meetings held after the assumption of office as Director on June 22, 2023. Ms. Kyoko Okada and Mr. Shinobu Obata served as Audit & Supervisory Board Member (KANSAYAKU) until the close of the 185th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders held on June 22, 2023; thus, the presentation of their attendance at the Board of Directors meetings includes the number of meetings they attended (3 meetings) as Audit & Supervisory Board Member (KANSAYAKU).
3
The attributes of the candidates for Directors
Particular area that the Company expects for the candidates for Directors to have for Directors
Planned appointments as members of
committees
No.
Name
Independent
Gender/
Corporate
Global
Technology/
Sustainability/
Financial
Audit/ Legal/
Corporate
Nominating
Compensation
Audit
Non-executive
Marketing
accounting/
Risk
director
Nationality
management
business
Innovation
ESG
governance
Committee
Committee
Committee
Investment
management
●
1
Christina
●
●
(Female,
●
●
●
●
Ahmadjian
Foreign
nationality)
2
Masashi
●
●
●
●
●
●
●
●
●
Oka
(Chairperson)
3
Kyoko
●
●
●
●
●
●
Okada
(Female)
4
Harufumi
●
●
●
●
●
●
●
●
Mochizuki
(Chairperson)
5
Joji Okada
●
●
●
●
●
●
●
(Chairperson)
6
Yoshihito
●
●
●
●
●
●
●
●
●
Yamada
7
Shinjiro
●
●
●
●
●
●
●
●
●
Sato
8
Shiori
●
●
●
●
●
●
●
●
Nagata
(Female)
9
Takashi
●
●
●
●
●
Niino
10
Takayuki
●
●
●
●
●
●
Morita
11
Osamu
●
●
●
●
Fujikawa
12
Hajime
●
●
●
●
Matsukura
13
Shinobu
●
●
●
●
Obata
Notes: 1. In the Particular area that the Company expects for the candidates for Directors to have for Directors above, ● indicates that the respective candidates have extensive experience and deep insight given the Company's criteria for each career skill, described in Reference: "Policy and Process for Selecting Candidates for Director. This Career Skill Matrix does not cover all the experience and insight possessed by the candidates for Director.
2. Appointments as members or chairpersons of the above committees are to be decided at the Board of Directors meeting to be held after the close of the Meeting.
4
Name
Brief Employment History
Number of the
Company's
(Date of Birth)
Shares Held
1. Christina Ahmadjian
January 1995
Assistant Professor, Graduate School of Business,
500
(March 5, 1959)
Columbia University (until October 2001)
October 2001
Assistant Professor, Graduate School of
*Candidate for Outside
International Corporate Strategy, Hitotsubashi
Director
University
*Female
October 2004
Professor, Graduate School of International
Corporate Strategy, Hitotsubashi University
April 2010
Dean, Graduate School of International Corporate
Strategy, Hitotsubashi University
April 2012
Professor, Graduate School, Division of
Commerce, Hitotsubashi University
April 2018
Professor, Graduate School of Business
Administration, Hitotsubashi University (until
April 2022)
June 2021
Member of the Board of the Company (to present)
April 2022
Specially Appointed Professor, College of Business
Department of Global Business, Rikkyo University
(until March 2023)
Important Concurrent Positions:
Outside Director, Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd.
Outside Director, Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd.
Outside Director, Niterra Co., Ltd.
Reasons for Nomination of a Candidate and Outline of Expected Roles:
The Company has nominated her as a candidate for Outside Director
considering that she has superior character, insight and high ethical
standards. In addition, she would sympathize with the NEC Way and
act with strong will to realize it, and she has extensive experience and
deep insight relating to global corporate strategies and corporate
governance, having served as an outside director at several companies
and a professor. Although she has never been involved in management of
stock companies or membership companies, the Company has judged that
she can perform the duties as Outside Director based on her abundant
experience of serving in the positions of outside directors. The
Company expects her to supervise the business execution and provide
advice on management based on her extensive experience and deep
insight especially relating to such areas as global business,
sustainability/ESG, audit/legal/risk management and corporate
governance.
Notice relating to Independence of Candidate for Outside Director:
・The Company has notified the Tokyo Stock Exchange, on which the
Company lists its shares, of her as an independent Director.
Attendance at Meeting of the Board of Directors:
12 out of 12 meetings
Attendance rate: 100%
Attendance at Meeting of the Compensation Committee:
4 out of 4 meetings
Attendance rate: 100%
5
Name
Brief Employment History
Number of the
Company's
(Date of Birth)
Shares Held
Year served as a Director
3 years
2. Masashi Oka
April 1979
Joined The Mitsubishi Bank, Ltd. (currently,
2,000
(July 11, 1955)
MUFG Bank, Ltd. "MUFG")
June 2004
General Manager and Global Head, Syndicated
*Candidate for Outside
Finance Division, The Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi,
Director
Ltd. (currently, MUFG)
*Male
June 2005
Executive Officer, The Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi,
Ltd.
April 2008
Executive Officer and General Manager, Corporate
& Investment Banking Strategy Division, The
Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ, Ltd. (currently,
MUFG)
October 2009 Managing Executive Officer, The Bank of Tokyo- Mitsubishi UFJ, Ltd.
July 2010 Managing Executive Officer, The Bank of Tokyo- Mitsubishi UFJ, Ltd. and President & CEO, Union Bank, N.A. (currently, MUFG Union Bank, N.A.)
May 2012 Managing Executive Officer and CEO for Americas, The Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ, Ltd. and President & CEO, Union Bank, N.A.
May 2013 Senior Managing Executive Officer and CEO for Americas, The Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ, Ltd. and President & CEO, Union Bank, N.A.
July 2014 Special Advisor to the President & CEO, The Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ, Ltd., Director & Executive Chairman, MUFG Americas Holdings Corporation and Director & Executive Chairman, MUFG Union Bank, N.A.
October 2015 Special Advisor to the President & CEO, The Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ, Ltd. (until June 2016)
May 2016 Counselor, NIKON CORPORATION June 2016 Senior Executive Vice President, CFO and
Representative Director, NIKON CORPORATION April 2020 Director, NIKON CORPORATION (until May
2020)
June 2020 President & CEO, Representative Director, Sony Financial Holdings Inc. (currently, Sony Financial Group Inc.) and President, Representative Director, Sony Financial Ventures Inc.
June 2022 Member of the Board of the Company (to present) June 2023 Senior Advisor, Sony Financial Group Inc. (to
present)
Important Concurrent Positions:
Senior Advisor, Sony Financial Group Inc.
Reasons for Nomination of a Candidate and Outline of Expected Roles: The Company has nominated him as a candidate for Outside Director considering that he has superior character, insight and high ethical
6
Name
Brief Employment History
Number of the
Company's
(Date of Birth)
Shares Held
standards. In addition, he would sympathize with the NEC Way and act with strong will to realize it, and he has extensive experience and deep insight, having served as a director at banks, CFO at an operating company and management in the finance business. The Company expects him to supervise the business execution and provide advice on management based on his extensive experience and deep insight especially relating to such areas as corporate management, global business, financial accounting/investment, audit/legal/risk management and corporate governance.
Notice relating to Independence of Candidate for Outside Director:
・The Company has notified the Tokyo Stock Exchange, on which the Company lists its shares, of him as an independent Director.
・Although Mr. Masashi Oka was the President & CEO and Representative Director of Sony Financial Group Inc., the total amount of transactions between the Company and companies in which he has served as executive officer during the past 3 fiscal years is less than 1% of the net sales of either party.
Attendance at Meeting of the Board of Directors: 12 out of 12 meetings
Attendance rate: 100%
Attendance at Meeting of the Nominating Committee: 5 out of 5 meetings
Attendance rate: 100%
Attendance at Meeting of the Compensation Committee: 4 out of 4 meetings
Attendance rate: 100%
Year served as a Director 2 years
3. Kyoko Okada
April 1982
Joined Shiseido Company, Limited
0
(July 26, 1959)
October
2011
General Manager, Corporate Culture Department,
Shiseido Company, Limited
*Candidate for Outside
October
2012
General Manager, Corporate Culture Department
Director
and Group Leader for the 150-Year History
*Female
Compilation Project, Shiseido Company, Limited
April
2015
General Manager, Executive Section, General
Affairs Department, Shiseido Company, Limited
June 2015
Audit & Supervisory Board Member (Full-time),
Shiseido Company, Limited (until March 2019)
June 2022
Audit & Supervisory Board Member
(KANSAYAKU) of the Company
June 2023
Member of the Board of the Company (to present)
Important Concurrent Positions:
Outside Audit & Supervisory Board Member, Daio Paper Corporation
Outside Director, JACCS CO., LTD.
7
Name
Brief Employment History
Number of the
Company's
(Date of Birth)
Shares Held
Reasons for Nomination of a Candidate and Outline of Expected Roles:
The Company has nominated her as a candidate for Outside Director
considering that she has superior character, insight and high ethical
standards. In addition, she would sympathize with the NEC Way and act
with strong will to realize it, and she has extensive experience and deep
insight, having served as an outside director and audit & supervisory
board member at numerous companies. The Company expects her to
supervise the business execution and provide advice on management
based on her extensive experience and deep insight especially relating to
such areas as sustainability/ESG and audit/legal/risk management.
Notice relating to Independence of Candidate for Outside Director:
・The Company has notified the Tokyo Stock Exchange, on which the
Company lists its shares, of her as an independent Director.
Attendance at Meeting of the Board of Directors:
12 out of 12 meetings
Attendance rate: 100%
Attendance at Meeting of the Audit Committee:
11 out of 11 meetings
Attendance rate: 100%
Year served as a Director
1 year
4. Harufumi Mochizuki
April 1973
Joined Ministry, International Trade and Industry
2,000
(July 26, 1949)
of Japan
July 2002
Director-General for Commerce and Distribution
*Candidate for Outside
Policy, Minister's Secretariat, Ministry of
Director
Economy, Trade and Industry of Japan, "METI"
*Male
July 2003
Commissioner, Small and Medium Enterprise
Agency, METI
July 2006
Commissioner, Agency for Natural Resources and
Energy, METI
July 2008
Vice-Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry of
Japan
July 2010
Retired from METI
August 2010
Special Advisor to the Cabinet of Japan (until
November 2011)
October 2010
Senior Advisor to the Board, Nippon Life
Insurance Company (until April 2013)
June 2013
President and CEO, Representative Director,
Tokyo Small and Medium Business Investment &
Consultation Co., Ltd.
June 2023
Senior Adviser, Tokyo Small and Medium
Business Investment & Consultation Co., Ltd. (to
present)
June 2023
President, Center for Information on Security
Trade Control (to present)
June 2023
Member of the Board of the Company (to present)
Important Concurrent Positions:
External Board Director, HAZAMA ANDO CORPORATION
8
Name
Brief Employment History
Number of the
Company's
(Date of Birth)
Shares Held
Reasons for Nomination of a Candidate and Outline of Expected Roles: The Company has nominated him as a candidate for Outside Director considering that he has superior character, insight and high ethical standards. In addition, he would sympathize with the NEC Way and act with strong will to realize it, and he has extensive experience and deep insight, having served as a government official, management of a company and chairman of the board of directors at a listed company. The Company expects him to supervise the business execution and provide advice on management based on his extensive experience and deep insight especially relating to such areas as corporate management, global business, audit/legal/risk management and corporate governance.
Notice relating to Independence of Candidate for Outside Director:
・The Company has notified the Tokyo Stock Exchange, on which the Company lists its shares, of him as an independent Director.
・Although Mr. Harufumi Mochizuki was the President and CEO and Representative Director of Tokyo Small and Medium Business Investment & Consultation Co., Ltd., there are no transactions between the Company and companies in which he has served as executive officer during the past 3 fiscal years.
Attendance at Meeting of the Board of Directors: 9 out of 9 meetings
Attendance rate: 100%
Attendance at Meeting of the Nominating Committee: 5 out of 5 meetings
Attendance rate: 100%
Attendance at Meeting of the Audit Committee: 11 out of 11 meetings
Attendance rate: 100%
Year served as a Director 1 year
5. Joji Okada
April 1974
Joined Mitsui & Co., Ltd,
100
(October 10, 1951)
June 2011
Representative Director, Executive Managing
Officer and CFO, Mitsui & Co., Ltd,
*Candidate for Outside
April 2012
Representative Director, Senior Executive
Director
Managing Officer and CFO, Mitsui & Co., Ltd,
*Male
April 2014
Representative Director, Executive Vice President
and CFO, Mitsui & Co., Ltd,
April 2015
Director, Mitsui & Co., Ltd,
June 2015
Audit & Supervisory Board Member (Full-time),
Mitsui & Co., Ltd, (until June 2019)
November 2017
Chairperson of The Japan Audit & Supervisory
Board Members Association (until November
2019)
June 2023
Member of the Board of the Company (to present)
Important Concurrent Positions:
Outside Audit and Supervisory Board Member, Japan Airlines Co., Ltd.
9
Name
Brief Employment History
Number of the
Company's
(Date of Birth)
Shares Held
Reasons for Nomination of a Candidate and Outline of Expected Roles:
The Company has nominated him as a candidate for Outside Director
considering that he has superior character, insight and high ethical
standards. In addition, he would sympathize with the NEC Way and act
with strong will to realize it, and he has extensive experience and deep
insight, having served as a CFO and Audit & Supervisory Board Member
(Full-time) at a general trading company, and as Chairperson of The
Japan Audit & Supervisory Board Members Association. The Company
expects him to supervise the business execution and provide advice on
management based on his extensive experience and deep insight
especially relating to such areas as global business, financial
accounting/investment, audit/legal/risk management and corporate
governance.
Notice relating to Independence of Candidate for Outside Director:
・The Company has notified the Tokyo Stock Exchange, on which the
Company lists its shares, of him as an independent Director.
Attendance at Meeting of the Board of Directors:
9 out of 9 meetings
Attendance rate: 100%
Attendance at Meeting of the Audit Committee:
11 out of 11 meetings
Attendance rate: 100%
Year served as a Director
1 year
6. Yoshihito Yamada
April 1984
Joined OMRON Tateisi Electronics Co. (currently,
0
(November 30, 1961)
OMRON Corporation)
June 2008
Executive Officer, OMRON Corporation and
*Candidate for Outside
President and CEO, OMRON HEALTHCARE
Director
Co., Ltd
*Male
March 2010
Senior General Manager of Corporate Strategic
Planning H.Q., OMRON Corporation
June 2010
Managing Executive Officer, OMRON
Corporation
June 2011
Representative Director, President, OMRON
Corporation
June 2013
Representative Director, President and CEO,
OMRON Corporation
April 2023
Representative Director, OMRON Corporation
June 2023
Chairman, Chair of the Board of Directors,
OMRON Corporation (to present)
June 2023
Member of the Board of the Company (to present)
Important Concurrent Positions:
Chairman, Chair of the Board of Director, OMRON Corporation
10
