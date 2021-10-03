Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. NEC Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    6701   JP3733000008

NEC CORPORATION

(6701)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

NEC : OCC Corporation and Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd. complete first trial of submarine cable with multicore fiber

10/03/2021 | 09:37pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Tokyo, October 4, 2021, NEC Corporation (NEC; TSE: 6701), its subsidiary OCC Corporation and Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd. (Sumitomo Electric; TSE: 5802) announced today that they have completed the first trial of uncoupled (*1) 4-core submarine fiber cable (*2), and verified its transmission performance to meet the exacting demands of global telecommunications networks.

International data usage is expected to expand by 30-40% CAGR from 2020-2026 (*3), driven by factors such as the growth of 5G mobile data, and the need to share ever more content between data centers distributed around the world. To meet this demand, submarine networks are adopting space division multiplexing (SDM) technology, where the number of independent spatial channels is increased to maximize total system capacity, reduce power consumption and optimize cost per bit. Multicore fiber is now expected to further increase the number of parallel optical fiber cores without increasing the submarine cable size and structure, enabling the second generation of submarine SDM systems.

Disclaimer

NEC Corporation published this content on 04 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 October 2021 01:36:14 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about NEC CORPORATION
10/03NEC : OCC Corporation and Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd. complete first trial of subma..
PU
10/01NEC : Software Solutions UK announces intent to acquire Capita Secure Solutions and Servic..
PU
10/01NEC : Q&a（493kb）
PU
10/01NEC : Q&a（486kb）
PU
10/01NEC : Q&a（455kb）
PU
10/01NEC : Q&a（441kb）
PU
10/01NEC : Q&a（506kb）
PU
10/01NEC : Q&a（471kb）
PU
10/01NEC : Q&a（482kb）
PU
09/29NEC : and Netcracker Launch 5G xHaul Transport Network Automation Solution Working with AD..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NEC CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 3 048 B 27 442 M 27 442 M
Net income 2022 81 036 M 729 M 729 M
Net Debt 2022 99 706 M 898 M 898 M
P/E ratio 2022 19,5x
Yield 2022 1,70%
Capitalization 1 626 B 14 642 M 14 639 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,57x
EV / Sales 2023 0,50x
Nbr of Employees 114 714
Free-Float 92,3%
Chart NEC CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
NEC Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NEC CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 5 970,00 JPY
Average target price 6 750,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target 13,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Takayuki Morita President, CEO & Representative Director
Nobuhiro Endo Non-Executive Chairman
Motoo Nishihara Director & Chief Technology Officer
Hiroshi Kodama Chief Information Officer
Shinobu Obata Chief Legal & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NEC CORPORATION7.76%14 642
ACCENTURE PLC24.37%205 636
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.30.30%185 902
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION13.85%128 461
INFOSYS LIMITED32.60%94 007
SNOWFLAKE INC.7.93%91 389