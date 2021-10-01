NEC : Q&A（441KB）

Within digital government, in the domains that are in the purview of the Public Infrastructure segment we have set a numerical target in the first half of 100.0 billion yen per year. These figures include digital government domains that aren't related to the establishment of the Digital Agency. There are several impacts from the Digital Agency, one of which is emergence of new purchasing concepts such as agile and raw code. These forms of contract are already in use in the private sector, and the way in which they would be realized in Japan's government domain was already an issue on which we had made several proposals prior to the establishment of the Digital Agency.