NEC : Q&A（455KB）

Since the policy for standardization has not been decided, there are some renewal projects that are now pending. We recognize that the goal of standardization is to reduce system operation expenses by 30%, and that this represents a risk of falling revenues for our business. On the other hand, as I mentioned when talking about the package business today, we also expect that standardization will increase labor efficiency for the Company. This means that it is possible we can maintain revenue in high value added domains while improving the operating margin. We aim to establish an ideal cycle where the efficiency gains are used to contribute to customers costs while also being returned to us.