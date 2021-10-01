NEC : Q&A（482KB）

Each project in the Submarine Network business is extremely large in scale. Therefore, the scale of orders received in a year varies dramatically in each fiscal year. Looking at the trend to date, the amount of orders received tends to fluctuate between 50.0 billion to 100.0 billion yen per year. On the other hand, this business also has a highly transparent market, as we can see the next four to five years of our pipeline clearly. When we receive an order, the project starts about one year later, and takes about three years to complete on average. Furthermore, our customers include Google and Facebook, as well as Amazon. In the past, our main customers had been telecommunications providers, but over the past few years there has been growth in demand from GAFA companies wanting to set up their own cables, and this trend is expected to continue.