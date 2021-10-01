NEC : Q&A（486KB）

In the base business, we plan to improve the operating margin in fiscal 2025 by 2

Page 10 of the presentation materials, shows the operating margins for fiscal 2025 as 12% or more for the base business and 13% or more for growth businesses. Even if low- profit businesses were turned around, it seems likely that a level above 12% would be difficult to achieve. The profit margin of base businesses other than the

The SI service business of NEC itself, which is a core business for the Enterprise

Page 6 of the presentation materials shows that while revenue for FY2021 is expected to increase by 47.0 billion, the increase in adjusted operating profit from this sales increase is only expected to be 9.0 billion. Could you explain why? In the lead up to FY2025, are increases in profits following sales increases expected to follow this trend? Or are they expected to increase more?

Our customers in all the three industries have strong ambitions regarding digital transformation (DX) initiatives, and they are all steadily advancing with DX. On page 18 of the presentation, we present five DX domains where we have set targets for VCI results in our growth businesses. We are planning to achieve positive growth in all of these. There is no difference between the industries in terms of the level of inquiries regarding digital

We have set a range from 1% to 5% for revenue because this target has been set to allow for economic trends and uncertainties going forward. We will execute strategies to enable us to achieve a target that is higher than the forecast for the industry. Even if negative factors occur, we will secure growth by managing them within our strategic plan. We see the turnaround of

You have set a CAGR target for revenue of between 1 and 5% up to fiscal 2025; isn't 1% quite a low figure? What kind of case would comprise a 1% scenario? Would it be a case were some of the

Yes, that's right. There are strong market needs in our growth businesses, and we are targeting businesses that will contribute to the Company's profit growth, with expectations of higher profit margins than our base business. Up to now, the Company's SI services business has been tied to labor hours, but we are taking steps to make the business more sophisticated using automation, creating models of best practices, and developing these into offerings that we can supply with speed. Through these initiatives, we will make the business more amenable to repeated use and lift its profitability. In addition, we will provide services using a common platform.

Dividing the businesses into base business and growth businesses, can we assume that the marginal profit ratio is higher in the growth businesses?

solutions, and there is no variation between them in our plan going forward. These five businesses are our growth businesses.

Q: Are you currently receiving a level of inquiries that will support revenue CAGR above 3%?

We are receiving a higher-than-expected level of inquiries in all industries. In response to this situation, we are working at a rapid pace to prepare offerings.

