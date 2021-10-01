NEC : Q&A（493KB）

NEC and ABeam Consulting have each been responding to customers with their own individual strategies. As a result, there were some cases where the SAP business supplied

You mentioned using ABeam Consulting at the IR Day last year as well. Looking back over the past year, what kinds of results and challenges arose from collaboration with ABeam? Also, could you tell us how this collaboration will change going forward?

We haven't disclosed the financial results of the domestic IT business presented today, but we will consider how to present figures so that they show our progress. At a minimum, we will present them at IR Day events going forward, but we will also look into presenting them with quarterly financial results.

What figures can we look at from the outside to check on the progress of the Core DX business?

In the Core DX business, you are forecasting revenue growth of around 430.0 billion yen in fiscal 2025 compared to fiscal 2020, and an increase in adjusted operating profit of around 78.0 billion. Which segments' businesses will drive this increase?

by NEC and ABeam Consulting's proposals were not aligned, resulting in lost opportunities. We have been working to remedy this point since last year, and NEC and ABeam Consulting have now decided on target customers and key customers and domains for strategic collaboration, and we are working on these. In terms of results from last year, we won SAP projects for two major companies.

Engineering Unit is now able to collaborate with companies that have SI resources, mainly NEC Solutions Innovators, Ltd. Specifically, a specialized SAP team has been formed within NEC Solutions Innovators, and we are working to secure resources in this team and to increase resources through education by ABeam Consulting. This will enable us to coordinate our strategies and allocate resources appropriately, making it possible to expand our business further.

Are we to understand that you are starting to see effects from collaboration with ABeam Consulting that you started last year, and that you are going to further strengthen this initiative including NEC Solutions Innovators going forward?

Yes, that's right. In addition to NEC Solutions Innovators, we are also strengthening our collaboration with the Enterprise Business, the Public Solutions Business, and the Public Infrastructure Business.

Q: Have any issues emerged over the past year?

Issues include a current surge in demand, which has resulted in a shortfall of resources. On top of that, we are expanding our business in three steps, as I explained today (Renew ERP domain, Renew LOB/Edge domain, Renew peripheral domains), and it will be a challenge for us to quickly make reference cases for these. Specifically, we will determine the customers' targets and start working on them.

We recognize that ABeam Consulting has detailed understanding of SAP-related projects and is top in terms of the number of qualified consultants. However, they do not appear to have expanded into fields outside of SAP. While results of last year's efforts were in fact major SAP projects, there are concerns that with their current resources they would not be able to handle a project with a slightly broader scope, such as digital reforms, what are your thoughts about this?

