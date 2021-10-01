NEC : Q&A（506KB）

Although the global base station market will experience ups and downs, we believe that it will continue within a range from ¥3.5 to ¥4 trillion. As that continues, it is expected that the

In reference to the graph of global base station market trends in page five of the presentation material, I understand that 4G will decrease, but I am wondering why the market overall is decreasing? Also, roughly how large of a business scale do you envision for global 5G in the event of

is why we think that it is important to reach the market quickly.

We have previously announced the acquisition of Open-RAN projects with several telecom operators. We believe that approximately 85% of telecom operators want to advance Open- RAN, so we want to establish a firm footprint in the market, and drive the market forward as a leading vendor. Although mega vendors may be reluctant to participate in Open-RAN, based on the diversification of telecom operators' needs and future services, we at NEC would like to advance business with a focus on the Open-RAN market.

The graph on page five of the presentation material gives the impression that the global base station market will shrink. It appears that in End to End, NEC is targeting accompanying businesses such as SMO (Service Management and Orchestration), but how do you see the global base station business fitting into the overall product strategy?

To begin, we will strive to enter the market from wireless base stations. From there, we will provide various types of value through total solutions matched to customers' needs. Furthermore, because access will further diversify in the base station business as well, we will strive to develop into a multivendor matched to that diversification, and develop an ecosystem. We project that needs for not only hardware but software will greatly increase in the future. By controlling the entire network and providing value to customers, we hope to secure our position, and provide value to customers in a sustainable manner as the leading company in the Open-RAN market. Regarding the upper layer of our product portfolio, Netcracker, which is our fully-consolidated subsidiary, is involved in SMO, while from the lower layer, we hope to steadily build up a track record through RU or CU / DU, thereby advancing on both fronts.

Questioner C

Please tell me your vision for a customer strategy. The major telecom operators in each country have already transitioned into mega vendors, and even though the cost benefits are tremendous, in consideration of stable operation, the stance appears to be that they will observe Open-RAN for the time being. On the other hand, as for newly participating telecom operators, although cash flow is tight, and there is a desire to try an approach like Open- RAN, I think they are determining how to try that approach while also surviving as telecom operators. I assume that NEC's targets are the major telecom operators in each country known as mega carriers. From the perspectives of volume and speed, which contributes more to business results-major telecom operators or newly participating telecom operators?

