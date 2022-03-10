NEC : Telefónica Vivo Launches 5G-Ready IP Transport Network with Cisco and NEC to Provide Seamless Connections Across Brazil

SÃO PAULO, Brazil, SAN JOSE, Calif., and TOKYO, Japan - March 10, 2022 - Cisco and NEC Corporation today announced that Telefónica Vivo is deploying a simplified and automated, 5G-ready IP network for its converged mobile and fixed networks as part of the Fusion Network Project in Brazil supported by industry-leading solutions from the vendors. Cisco and NEC have been closely collaborating in Brazil for over 10 years and now are a part of a Global System Integrator Agreement (GSIA) signed in 2020, enabling them to seamlessly deploy an automated transport 5G-ready network for Telefónica Vivo.

Telefónica designed the Fusion Network Project as a platform for incorporating services into a single network infrastructure, offering advanced communications services, and transforming the customer experience. Leveraging the power of automation, the project aims to offer a more agile, scalable, and flexible network with improved reliability for both residential users and enterprises in the 5G era.

As defined in the Fusion Network Project, Cisco and NEC will work together to optimize Telefónica Vivo's total cost of ownership (TCO) and increase business agility by simplifying its network architecture and operations, converging mobile and fixed networks, and automating multi-layer networks across packet, optical and microwave domains. In addition, Segment Routing IPv6 will be implemented to enable a unified architecture with network slicing capabilities.

The simplification and automation of a multi-domain, multi-layer converged network coupled with segment routing, will increase Telefónica Vivo's network scalability and flexibility as it prepares to launch 5G. The Fusion Network Architecture will provide the scalability and flexibility needed to design and deliver new services.

As part of the agreement, Cisco will provide industry-leading network equipment including ASR 9000 and NCS 540 series routers for IP transport, Cisco Crosswork Network Controller as the multi-vendor SDN solution, and Cisco Crosswork Hierarchical Controller to enable multi-vendor and multi-layer automation within the Fusion Network domain. Cisco will serve as the key networking advisor leveraging a long-standing relationship and in-depth understanding of Telefónica Vivo's network.

Also building on a strong relationship and knowledge of the Telefónica Vivo network, NEC will serve as the key network integrator and provide local engineering capabilities with 5G xHaul transformation services to deliver a scalable migration for thousands of nodes.

"Since the transport network will play a key role in supporting innovative customer experiences and new services built on 5G, we needed trusted partners with a solid track record and local delivery capabilities," said Elmo Matos, Planning Director, Telefónica Vivo.

"Building on our partnership with NEC, we are pleased to enable Telefónica Vivo in providing faster, more seamless connections through a more modern, simplified network," said Shaun McCarthy, Vice President of Worldwide Sales, Mass Infrastructure Group, Cisco. "It is a great honor for Cisco to help be the bridge that is bringing the Internet for the Future to Brazil."

"NEC is honored to be selected as key partner for the Fusion Network Project, which is foundational to blossoming digital experiences in 5G," said Mayuko Tatewaki, General Manager, Service Provider Solutions Division, NEC Corporation. "With Cisco's trusted solutions combined into NEC's 5G xHaul Automation Ecosystem and further extended by our network integration capabilities globally and regionally, we are confident the implementation of the next-gen network will help deploy immersive 5G services in Brazil."