  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. NEC Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    6701   JP3733000008

NEC CORPORATION

(6701)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  12:45:41 2023-01-27 am EST
4645.00 JPY   +0.11%
NEC : Toyota Tsusho, IIJ, NEC, and NTT Com Sign Contract with Uzbektelecom for Telecommunications Infrastructure Development Project

01/27/2023 | 12:05am EST
Tokyo, January 27, 2023 - Toyota Tsusho Corporation ("Toyota Tsusho"), Internet Initiative Japan Inc. ("IIJ"), NEC Corporation ("NEC"), and NTT Communications Corporation ("NTT Com") announced today the conclusion of a contract with JSC Uzbektelecom ("Uzbektelecom"), a state-owned telecommunications operator in Uzbekistan, for a telecommunications infrastructure development project ("the Project") to provide data center and telecommunications infrastructure for an advanced data communication system ("the System").

Installation of the System is scheduled to begin in 2023 and the sequential launch of operations is expected to significantly improve the communications environment of Uzbekistan.

1. Background
In response to the rapidly growing data communication demand driven by the digitalization of various industries, Uzbekistan is expanding its telecommunications infrastructure aimed at issues such as improving communications quality and closing the digital divide between urban and rural areas. In accordance with this background, the government of Uzbekistan has made the decision to accelerate digital transformation (DX) and introduce the latest information technologies for its digitalization strategy, Digital Uzbekistan 2030.

2. Overview
For the Project, launched under Digital Uzbekistan 2030, the four companies will provide telecommunications equipment and services required for Uzbektelecom's data centers in three major cities (Tashkent, Bukhara, and Kokand), expansion of the telecommunications transport and data networks, as well as the international data communication network. This is expected to significantly increase the speed, capacity, and quality of the telecommunications infrastructure and to contribute to propelling DX in Uzbekistan, thereby facilitating the country's transition to a digital economy in the future.

The Project is funded by the Japan Bank for International Cooperation (JBIC), Nippon Export and Investment Insurance (NEXI), and the MUFG Bank, Ltd.

3. Outlook
Through the Project, the four companies will contribute to the realization of a more convenient and comfortable society, as well as the sustainable development of industries in Uzbekistan and other countries in Central Asia.

Roles of Participating Companies:

Attachments

Disclaimer

NEC Corporation published this content on 27 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 January 2023 05:04:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
