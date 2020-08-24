NEC : and Lawson begin Proof of Concept of store using digital technologies in Indonesia

Tokyo, August 24, 2020 - NEC Corporation (NEC), a leader in the integration of IT and network technologies, and Lawson, Inc. (Lawson), one of the top convenience store chains in Asia will begin Proof of Concept (PoC) of a store using digital technologies at the Lawson Graha Tamiya store in Indonesia from August 25 to September 30, aimed at improving store operations and sales.

In this PoC, NEC's systems and knowledge of store operations, such as visual analysis technology and sensing technology, will be used to visualize store operations, customer purchasing trends, and the power consumption of store equipment. NEC will make proposals for improvement, including real-time feedback to employees based on visualized data.