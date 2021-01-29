NEC : announces executive personnel changes

TOKYO, January 29, 2021 - NEC Corporation (NEC; TSE: 6701) today announced the following executive personnel changes. The changes in corporate officers were approved at a meeting of the Board of Directors on January 29, 2021 and will become effective as of April 1, 2021. The changes in the members of the Board and the Audit & Supervisory Board members (KANSAYAKU) will become effective following the adoption of the resolutions at the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders in June 2021.
1．About the executive organization
NEC is making the following executive personnel changes in order to strongly promote and ensure the implementation of the new Mid-term Management Plan beginning in FY2021 under the leadership of the new president, as well as to further promote the enhancement of management through the integration of diverse perspectives and knowledge.
(1) Corporate Officers (Effective as of April 1, 2021)
Changes due to the reappointment of corporate officers
Name and Current Title
New Appointment
Kazuhiro Sakai, Executive Vice President
Senior Executive Vice President
Kunikazu Amemiya, Senior Vice President
Executive Vice President
Fumiaki Matsubara, Senior Vice President
Executive Vice President
Toshifumi Yoshizaki, Senior Vice President
Executive Vice President
Kazunori Sudo, Senior Vice President
Executive Vice President
Osamu Fujikawa, Senior Vice President
Executive Vice President
New Corporate Officer Appointments
Name and Current Title
New Appointment
Nobuhiro Ide, General Manager, Payment Platform Business Development Division
Senior Vice President
Norihiko Kimura, General Manager, 1st Financial Solutions Division
Senior Vice President
Toru Kawakubo, General Manager, NTT Sales Division
Senior Vice President
Michio Kiuchi, General Manager, 2nd Network Solutions Division
Senior Vice President
Teruyuki Nakajima, General Manager, Corporate Business Development Division
Senior Vice President
Retiring Corporate Officers
Name and Current Title
New Appointment
Tomoyasu Nishimura, Executive Vice President
Advisor to the President
Yukio Ito, Senior Vice President
Corporate Executive
Shigeru Okuya, Senior Vice President
Corporate Executive
(Remarks) Any existing corporate officers not listed above shall be reappointed to their current position.
(2) Members of the Board
(Effective following the adoption of the resolution at the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders in June 2021)
Name and Current Title
New Appointment
Christina Ahmadjian, Professor, Graduate School of Business Administration, Hitotsubashi University
Member of the Board (Outside Director)
(3) Audit & Supervisory Board Members (KANSAYAKU)
(Effective following the adoption of the resolution at the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders in June 2021)
New Audit & Supervisory Board Member (KANSAYAKU) and Current Title
Nobuhiro Odake, Executive Vice President and Member of the Board, NEC Platforms, Ltd.
Retiring Audit & Supervisory Board Member (KANSAYAKU)
Hajime Kinoshita
2. Reinforcement of cross-organizational functions for enhancing competitiveness through total optimization
(1) Appointment of new executive officers in charge of important cross-organizational business domains
Chief of ICT Business Transformation
NEC will appoint a new 'Chief of ICT Business Transformation' to promote business collaboration connecting the customers and markets of vertical organizations with the products and services provided by horizontal organizations. The new Chief Officer will also be responsible for assigning functions and creating operating structures optimized for business transformation, as well as for planning and implementing resource strategies.
Chief of Domestic Sales
NEC will appoint a new 'Chief of Domestic Sales' to handle the creation of business operating structures across the entire NEC Group in order to promote the expansion of businesses related to digital government, as well as the strengthening of customer relations through policy proposals and more. The new executive will also handle the reinforcement of domestic sales functions supporting digital transformation (DX) and the strengthening of relationships with dealers, vendors and other partners.
(2) Further acceleration of the NEC Group's own DX
NEC will consolidate functions for coordinating the planning and implementation of IT strategies and business process transformation functions within the NEC Group under the CIO/CISO. This will further accelerate the NEC Group's own DX and maximize the synergies with ICT business transformation.
(3) Strengthening DX business, starting from consulting
NEC will establish a new 'Digital Service and Engineering Unit' to promote the transformation to IT service businesses, starting from consulting. The unit will strengthen cooperation between the consulting ability of ABeam Consulting Ltd. and the shared engineering ability within the NEC Group, aiming to provide more speedy and advanced value propositions to address customers' management issues and to respond to their business transformation needs, ranging from consulting to system engineering.
(4) Acceleration of global business development of competitive technologies
NEC will establish a new 'Global Innovation Unit' through integration of the Research & Development Unit and the Business Innovation Unit. NEC will aim to further strengthen the link between technology and business and to carry out global business development of NEC's strong technologies by combining the R&D and engineering capabilities of the Research & Development Unit and the business development capabilities of the Business Innovation Unit. In addition, under the CTO, NEC will strengthen the functions of planning and proposing future businesses from the perspective of technology, business and society, as well as reinforcing company-wide design functions.
Executive officers overseeing important cross-organizational business domains (Effective as of April 1, 2021)
Chief of ICT Business Transformation
Kazuhiro Sakai, Senior Executive Vice President
Chief of Domestic Sales
Chikara Nakamata, Executive Vice President
Chief Officers (Effective as of April 1, 2021)
CEO (Chief Executive Officer)
Takayuki Morita, President and Member of the Board (Representative Director)
CDO (Chief Digital Officer)
Kazuhiro Sakai, Senior Executive Vice President
CFO (Chief Financial Officer)
Osamu Fujikawa, Executive Vice President
CHRO (Chief Human Resources Officer)
Hajime Matsukura, Executive Vice President and Member of the Board
CLCO (Chief Legal and Compliance Officer)
Shinobu Obata, Senior Vice President
CTO (Chief Technology Officer)
Motoo Nishihara, Executive Vice President and Member of the Board
CMO (Chief Marketing Officer)
Makoto Enomoto, Senior Vice President
CIO (Chief Information Officer)
Hiroshi Kodama, Executive Vice President
CISO (Chief Information Security Officer)
CSCO (Chief Supply Chain Officer)
Shigeki Shimizu, Senior Vice President
Presidents of Business Units, Executives in charge of Units (Effective as of April 1, 2021)
Cross-Industry Unit
Yutaka Ukegawa, Senior Vice President
Global Business Unit
Akihiko Kumagai, Senior Executive Vice President
Public Solutions Business Unit
Kunikazu Amemiya, Executive Vice President
Public Infrastructure Business Unit
Noritaka Taguma, Executive Vice President
Enterprise Business Unit
Fumiaki Matsubara, Executive Vice President
Network Services Business Unit
Atsuo Kawamura, Executive Vice President
Digital Service and Engineering Unit*
Chikara Ishii, Executive Vice President
Digital Business Platform Unit
Toshifumi Yoshizaki, Executive Vice President
System Platform Business Unit
Kazunori Sudo, Executive Vice President
Global Innovation Unit*
Motoo Nishihara, Executive Vice President and Member of the Board
*
Names of the organization as of April 1, 2021
Please see the attachment for brief biographies of the newly appointed member of the board and Audit & Supervisory Board member (KANSAYAKU).
