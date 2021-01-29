Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo Stock Exchange  >  NEC Corporation    6701   JP3733000008

NEC CORPORATION

(6701)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Tokyo Stock Exchange - 01/28
5860 JPY   -1.01%
01:14aNEC : accepts investment in a special purpose company that holds all shares in Avaloq
PU
01:14aNEC : announces executive personnel changes
PU
01/28NEC : extends sponsorship of wheelchair tennis
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

NEC : announces executive personnel changes

01/29/2021 | 01:14am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TOKYO, January 29, 2021 - NEC Corporation (NEC; TSE: 6701) today announced the following executive personnel changes. The changes in corporate officers were approved at a meeting of the Board of Directors on January 29, 2021 and will become effective as of April 1, 2021. The changes in the members of the Board and the Audit & Supervisory Board members (KANSAYAKU) will become effective following the adoption of the resolutions at the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders in June 2021.

1．About the executive organization

NEC is making the following executive personnel changes in order to strongly promote and ensure the implementation of the new Mid-term Management Plan beginning in FY2021 under the leadership of the new president, as well as to further promote the enhancement of management through the integration of diverse perspectives and knowledge.

(1) Corporate Officers (Effective as of April 1, 2021)

Changes due to the reappointment of corporate officers

Name and Current Title New Appointment
Kazuhiro Sakai, Executive Vice President Senior Executive Vice President
Kunikazu Amemiya, Senior Vice President Executive Vice President
Fumiaki Matsubara, Senior Vice President Executive Vice President
Toshifumi Yoshizaki, Senior Vice President Executive Vice President
Kazunori Sudo, Senior Vice President Executive Vice President
Osamu Fujikawa, Senior Vice President Executive Vice President

New Corporate Officer Appointments

Name and Current Title New Appointment
Nobuhiro Ide, General Manager, Payment Platform Business Development Division Senior Vice President
Norihiko Kimura, General Manager, 1st Financial Solutions Division Senior Vice President
Toru Kawakubo, General Manager, NTT Sales Division Senior Vice President
Michio Kiuchi, General Manager, 2nd Network Solutions Division Senior Vice President
Teruyuki Nakajima, General Manager, Corporate Business Development Division Senior Vice President

Retiring Corporate Officers

Name and Current Title New Appointment
Tomoyasu Nishimura, Executive Vice President Advisor to the President
Yukio Ito, Senior Vice President Corporate Executive
Shigeru Okuya, Senior Vice President Corporate Executive

(Remarks) Any existing corporate officers not listed above shall be reappointed to their current position.

(2) Members of the Board
(Effective following the adoption of the resolution at the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders in June 2021)

Name and Current Title New Appointment
Christina Ahmadjian, Professor, Graduate School of Business Administration, Hitotsubashi University Member of the Board (Outside Director)

(3) Audit & Supervisory Board Members (KANSAYAKU)
(Effective following the adoption of the resolution at the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders in June 2021)

New Audit & Supervisory Board Member (KANSAYAKU) and Current Title
Nobuhiro Odake, Executive Vice President and Member of the Board, NEC Platforms, Ltd.
Retiring Audit & Supervisory Board Member (KANSAYAKU)
Hajime Kinoshita

2. Reinforcement of cross-organizational functions for enhancing competitiveness through total optimization

(1) Appointment of new executive officers in charge of important cross-organizational business domains

  1. Chief of ICT Business Transformation
    NEC will appoint a new 'Chief of ICT Business Transformation' to promote business collaboration connecting the customers and markets of vertical organizations with the products and services provided by horizontal organizations. The new Chief Officer will also be responsible for assigning functions and creating operating structures optimized for business transformation, as well as for planning and implementing resource strategies.

  2. Chief of Domestic Sales
    NEC will appoint a new 'Chief of Domestic Sales' to handle the creation of business operating structures across the entire NEC Group in order to promote the expansion of businesses related to digital government, as well as the strengthening of customer relations through policy proposals and more. The new executive will also handle the reinforcement of domestic sales functions supporting digital transformation (DX) and the strengthening of relationships with dealers, vendors and other partners.

(2) Further acceleration of the NEC Group's own DX

NEC will consolidate functions for coordinating the planning and implementation of IT strategies and business process transformation functions within the NEC Group under the CIO/CISO. This will further accelerate the NEC Group's own DX and maximize the synergies with ICT business transformation.

(3) Strengthening DX business, starting from consulting

NEC will establish a new 'Digital Service and Engineering Unit' to promote the transformation to IT service businesses, starting from consulting. The unit will strengthen cooperation between the consulting ability of ABeam Consulting Ltd. and the shared engineering ability within the NEC Group, aiming to provide more speedy and advanced value propositions to address customers' management issues and to respond to their business transformation needs, ranging from consulting to system engineering.

(4) Acceleration of global business development of competitive technologies

NEC will establish a new 'Global Innovation Unit' through integration of the Research & Development Unit and the Business Innovation Unit. NEC will aim to further strengthen the link between technology and business and to carry out global business development of NEC's strong technologies by combining the R&D and engineering capabilities of the Research & Development Unit and the business development capabilities of the Business Innovation Unit. In addition, under the CTO, NEC will strengthen the functions of planning and proposing future businesses from the perspective of technology, business and society, as well as reinforcing company-wide design functions.

Executive officers overseeing important cross-organizational business domains (Effective as of April 1, 2021)

Chief of ICT Business Transformation Kazuhiro Sakai, Senior Executive Vice President
Chief of Domestic Sales Chikara Nakamata, Executive Vice President

Chief Officers (Effective as of April 1, 2021)

CEO (Chief Executive Officer) Takayuki Morita, President and Member of the Board (Representative Director)
CDO (Chief Digital Officer) Kazuhiro Sakai, Senior Executive Vice President
CFO (Chief Financial Officer) Osamu Fujikawa, Executive Vice President
CHRO (Chief Human Resources Officer) Hajime Matsukura, Executive Vice President and Member of the Board
CLCO (Chief Legal and Compliance Officer) Shinobu Obata, Senior Vice President
CTO (Chief Technology Officer) Motoo Nishihara, Executive Vice President and Member of the Board
CMO (Chief Marketing Officer) Makoto Enomoto, Senior Vice President
CIO (Chief Information Officer) Hiroshi Kodama, Executive Vice President
CISO (Chief Information Security Officer)
CSCO (Chief Supply Chain Officer) Shigeki Shimizu, Senior Vice President

Presidents of Business Units, Executives in charge of Units (Effective as of April 1, 2021)

Cross-Industry Unit Yutaka Ukegawa, Senior Vice President
Global Business Unit Akihiko Kumagai, Senior Executive Vice President
Public Solutions Business Unit Kunikazu Amemiya, Executive Vice President
Public Infrastructure Business Unit Noritaka Taguma, Executive Vice President
Enterprise Business Unit Fumiaki Matsubara, Executive Vice President
Network Services Business Unit Atsuo Kawamura, Executive Vice President
Digital Service and Engineering Unit* Chikara Ishii, Executive Vice President
Digital Business Platform Unit Toshifumi Yoshizaki, Executive Vice President
System Platform Business Unit Kazunori Sudo, Executive Vice President
Global Innovation Unit* Motoo Nishihara, Executive Vice President and Member of the Board
  • *

    Names of the organization as of April 1, 2021

Please see the attachment for brief biographies of the newly appointed member of the board and Audit & Supervisory Board member (KANSAYAKU).

About NEC Corporation
NEC Corporation has established itself as a leader in the integration of IT and network technologies while promoting the brand statement of 'Orchestrating a brighter world.' NEC enables businesses and communities to adapt to rapid changes taking place in both society and the market as it provides for the social values of safety, security, fairness and efficiency to promote a more sustainable world where everyone has the chance to reach their full potential. For more information, visit NEC at https://www.nec.com.

Disclaimer

NEC Corporation published this content on 29 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 January 2021 06:13:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about NEC CORPORATION
01:14aNEC : accepts investment in a special purpose company that holds all shares in A..
PU
01:14aNEC : announces executive personnel changes
PU
01/28NEC : extends sponsorship of wheelchair tennis
PU
01/27NEC : to increase Orange Egypt LTE network capacity with iPASOLINK E-band microw..
PU
01/27NEC : millimeter-wave distributed-MIMO technique triples the number of simultane..
AQ
01/25NEC : delivers submarine cable seismic and tsunami observation system to Taiwan'..
PU
01/24NEC : millimeter-wave distributed-MIMO technique triples the number of simultane..
PU
01/14NEC : concludes contract to supply the Palau Cable 2 (PC2) optical submarine cab..
PU
01/13NEC : Beginning Joint Verification Tests on Quantum Cryptography Technology to E..
PU
01/12NEC : releases 'WISE VISION Endoscopy' in Europe and Japan; Contributing to earl..
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 2 963 B 28 352 M 28 352 M
Net income 2021 89 516 M 856 M 856 M
Net Debt 2021 231 B 2 214 M 2 214 M
P/E ratio 2021 18,1x
Yield 2021 1,35%
Capitalization 1 597 B 15 305 M 15 276 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,62x
EV / Sales 2022 0,56x
Nbr of Employees 112 638
Free-Float 92,2%
Chart NEC CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
NEC Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NEC CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 6 638,57 JPY
Last Close Price 5 860,00 JPY
Spread / Highest target 53,6%
Spread / Average Target 13,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -27,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Takashi Niino Executive President, CEO & Representative Director
Nobuhiro Endo Non-Executive Chairman
Takayuki Morita CFO, Representative Director & Executive VP
Motoo Nishihara Director & Chief Technology Officer
Hiroshi Kodama Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NEC CORPORATION5.78%15 305
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES13.91%165 184
ACCENTURE PLC-5.78%156 086
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-2.71%109 128
INFOSYS LIMITED3.60%75 596
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-5.98%71 042
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ