NEC : announces executive personnel changes

TOKYO, January 29, 2021 - NEC Corporation (NEC; TSE: 6701) today announced the following executive personnel changes. The changes in corporate officers were approved at a meeting of the Board of Directors on January 29, 2021 and will become effective as of April 1, 2021. The changes in the members of the Board and the Audit & Supervisory Board members (KANSAYAKU) will become effective following the adoption of the resolutions at the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders in June 2021.

1．About the executive organization

NEC is making the following executive personnel changes in order to strongly promote and ensure the implementation of the new Mid-term Management Plan beginning in FY2021 under the leadership of the new president, as well as to further promote the enhancement of management through the integration of diverse perspectives and knowledge.

(1) Corporate Officers (Effective as of April 1, 2021)

Changes due to the reappointment of corporate officers

Name and Current Title New Appointment Kazuhiro Sakai, Executive Vice President Senior Executive Vice President Kunikazu Amemiya, Senior Vice President Executive Vice President Fumiaki Matsubara, Senior Vice President Executive Vice President Toshifumi Yoshizaki, Senior Vice President Executive Vice President Kazunori Sudo, Senior Vice President Executive Vice President Osamu Fujikawa, Senior Vice President Executive Vice President

New Corporate Officer Appointments

Name and Current Title New Appointment Nobuhiro Ide, General Manager, Payment Platform Business Development Division Senior Vice President Norihiko Kimura, General Manager, 1st Financial Solutions Division Senior Vice President Toru Kawakubo, General Manager, NTT Sales Division Senior Vice President Michio Kiuchi, General Manager, 2nd Network Solutions Division Senior Vice President Teruyuki Nakajima, General Manager, Corporate Business Development Division Senior Vice President

Retiring Corporate Officers

Name and Current Title New Appointment Tomoyasu Nishimura, Executive Vice President Advisor to the President Yukio Ito, Senior Vice President Corporate Executive Shigeru Okuya, Senior Vice President Corporate Executive

(Remarks) Any existing corporate officers not listed above shall be reappointed to their current position.

(2) Members of the Board

(Effective following the adoption of the resolution at the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders in June 2021)

Name and Current Title New Appointment Christina Ahmadjian, Professor, Graduate School of Business Administration, Hitotsubashi University Member of the Board (Outside Director)

(3) Audit & Supervisory Board Members (KANSAYAKU)

(Effective following the adoption of the resolution at the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders in June 2021)

New Audit & Supervisory Board Member (KANSAYAKU) and Current Title Nobuhiro Odake, Executive Vice President and Member of the Board, NEC Platforms, Ltd.

Retiring Audit & Supervisory Board Member (KANSAYAKU) Hajime Kinoshita

2. Reinforcement of cross-organizational functions for enhancing competitiveness through total optimization

(1) Appointment of new executive officers in charge of important cross-organizational business domains

Chief of ICT Business Transformation

NEC will appoint a new 'Chief of ICT Business Transformation' to promote business collaboration connecting the customers and markets of vertical organizations with the products and services provided by horizontal organizations. The new Chief Officer will also be responsible for assigning functions and creating operating structures optimized for business transformation, as well as for planning and implementing resource strategies. Chief of Domestic Sales

NEC will appoint a new 'Chief of Domestic Sales' to handle the creation of business operating structures across the entire NEC Group in order to promote the expansion of businesses related to digital government, as well as the strengthening of customer relations through policy proposals and more. The new executive will also handle the reinforcement of domestic sales functions supporting digital transformation (DX) and the strengthening of relationships with dealers, vendors and other partners.

(2) Further acceleration of the NEC Group's own DX

NEC will consolidate functions for coordinating the planning and implementation of IT strategies and business process transformation functions within the NEC Group under the CIO/CISO. This will further accelerate the NEC Group's own DX and maximize the synergies with ICT business transformation.

(3) Strengthening DX business, starting from consulting

NEC will establish a new 'Digital Service and Engineering Unit' to promote the transformation to IT service businesses, starting from consulting. The unit will strengthen cooperation between the consulting ability of ABeam Consulting Ltd. and the shared engineering ability within the NEC Group, aiming to provide more speedy and advanced value propositions to address customers' management issues and to respond to their business transformation needs, ranging from consulting to system engineering.

(4) Acceleration of global business development of competitive technologies

NEC will establish a new 'Global Innovation Unit' through integration of the Research & Development Unit and the Business Innovation Unit. NEC will aim to further strengthen the link between technology and business and to carry out global business development of NEC's strong technologies by combining the R&D and engineering capabilities of the Research & Development Unit and the business development capabilities of the Business Innovation Unit. In addition, under the CTO, NEC will strengthen the functions of planning and proposing future businesses from the perspective of technology, business and society, as well as reinforcing company-wide design functions.

Executive officers overseeing important cross-organizational business domains (Effective as of April 1, 2021)

Chief of ICT Business Transformation Kazuhiro Sakai, Senior Executive Vice President Chief of Domestic Sales Chikara Nakamata, Executive Vice President

Chief Officers (Effective as of April 1, 2021)

CEO (Chief Executive Officer) Takayuki Morita, President and Member of the Board (Representative Director) CDO (Chief Digital Officer) Kazuhiro Sakai, Senior Executive Vice President CFO (Chief Financial Officer) Osamu Fujikawa, Executive Vice President CHRO (Chief Human Resources Officer) Hajime Matsukura, Executive Vice President and Member of the Board CLCO (Chief Legal and Compliance Officer) Shinobu Obata, Senior Vice President CTO (Chief Technology Officer) Motoo Nishihara, Executive Vice President and Member of the Board CMO (Chief Marketing Officer) Makoto Enomoto, Senior Vice President CIO (Chief Information Officer) Hiroshi Kodama, Executive Vice President CISO (Chief Information Security Officer) CSCO (Chief Supply Chain Officer) Shigeki Shimizu, Senior Vice President

Presidents of Business Units, Executives in charge of Units (Effective as of April 1, 2021)

Cross-Industry Unit Yutaka Ukegawa, Senior Vice President Global Business Unit Akihiko Kumagai, Senior Executive Vice President Public Solutions Business Unit Kunikazu Amemiya, Executive Vice President Public Infrastructure Business Unit Noritaka Taguma, Executive Vice President Enterprise Business Unit Fumiaki Matsubara, Executive Vice President Network Services Business Unit Atsuo Kawamura, Executive Vice President Digital Service and Engineering Unit* Chikara Ishii, Executive Vice President Digital Business Platform Unit Toshifumi Yoshizaki, Executive Vice President System Platform Business Unit Kazunori Sudo, Executive Vice President Global Innovation Unit* Motoo Nishihara, Executive Vice President and Member of the Board

* Names of the organization as of April 1, 2021

Please see the attachment for brief biographies of the newly appointed member of the board and Audit & Supervisory Board member (KANSAYAKU).