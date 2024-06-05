Hidetoshi Uriu was a Managing Director at Goldman Sachs, where he spent nearly 20 years advising numerous domestic and international technology companies on M&A and raising capital. He has also led M&A activities at VisasQ Inc. as a senior executive.
NEC is promoting aggressive investment in growth areas to enhance corporate value under its "Mid-term Management Plan 2025." Hidetoshi Uriu will be responsible for formulating investment strategies for the entire NEC Group and leading the execution of M&A projects.
