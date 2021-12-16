Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. NEC Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    6701   JP3733000008

NEC CORPORATION

(6701)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

NEC : establishes new US$150 million CVC fund

12/16/2021 | 11:39pm EST
TOKYO, JAPAN, December 17, 2021 - NEC Corporation (NEC; TSE: 6701) today announced the establishment of the "NEC Orchestrating Future Fund," a corporate venture capital (CVC) fund aiming to drive the ecosystems required to create social value through collaboration with customers and partners, and to promote new external services, knowledge and technologies.

By the end of June 2022, the CVC fund plans to raise capital from corporate enterprises that share the same goals of the fund, and to reach a total investment of US$150 million.

NEC believes that the evolution of network technology and the transformation of digital services will drive the creation of new social value. The CVC fund will invest in both technology and services, and aim to maximize the investment by generating synergies. In addition, NEC will work to accelerate new business development activities by building ecosystems with corporate enterprises and portfolio startups.

The fund has six areas of focus - 5G/6G, Digital Government/Digital Finance, Smart City, DX, Healthcare and Life Sciences, and Carbon Neutral.

Overview of the Fund

Disclaimer

NEC Corporation published this content on 17 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 December 2021 04:38:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2022 3 040 B 26 756 M 26 756 M
Net income 2022 79 461 M 699 M 699 M
Net Debt 2022 109 B 959 M 959 M
P/E ratio 2022 17,4x
Yield 2022 1,94%
Capitalization 1 425 B 12 534 M 12 540 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,50x
EV / Sales 2023 0,44x
Nbr of Employees 114 714
Free-Float 92,3%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 5 230,00 JPY
Average target price 6 750,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target 29,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Takayuki Morita President, CEO & Representative Director
Nobuhiro Endo Non-Executive Chairman
Motoo Nishihara Director & Chief Technology Officer
Hiroshi Kodama Chief Information Officer
Shinobu Obata Chief Legal & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NEC CORPORATION-5.60%12 498
ACCENTURE PLC43.68%237 285
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.24.72%172 875
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-2.20%110 405
SNOWFLAKE INC.28.05%110 372
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.32.76%98 570