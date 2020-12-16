Log in
NEC : holds no.1 position for 6 years in a row as worldwide leader in the Small and Medium Sized Business Call Control (PBX-IP PBX) market

12/16/2020
Tokyo, Dallas, Hilversum, December 16, 2020 - NEC, a global leader in Communications & IT solutions, today announced that it now, for six years in a row, is recognized as the global #1 for SMB (Small and Medium Business) Communications Systems. This success underscores the strength of NEC's portfolio, the company's commitment to expand its global enterprise communications footprint and the ability to serve customers to fullest satisfaction.

NEC has a long history and legacy in communications for over 120+ years and remains committed to the Unified Communications market for SMB and Enterprise with, at the core, its UNIVERGE communications portfolio SL, SV, 3C premise-based solutions and its new generation UNIVERGE BLUE UCaaS cloud-based solution offering.

Fundamental pillars
MZA's (www.mzaconsultants.com) reporting on the global Call Control market shows that NEC has led all manufacturers in global shipments in the SMB segment for the last 6 years*. With a present market share of 17%, NEC is well ahead of all other companies in that segment.

Expertise and innovative strength combined with the company's dedication, reliability and financial viability are fundamental pillars to NEC's success with business partners as well as end customers.

Extreme value for money
NEC offers a broad range of enterprise communications solutions - ranging from small to very large systems - that effectively support Enterprise and SMB customers whose requirements span from traditional to full IP and 100% software-based solutions, and from premises-based to cloud deployments.

Directed at smaller and mid-sized businesses, NEC's renowned UNIVERGE SV9100 and SL2100 communications servers, together with their powerful range of terminals and business applications including e.g. IP DECT, are intelligent cost-effective communications solutions that pack affordability, efficiency and enterprise-grade functionality into one. Localization, local language support and ease of installation are additional benefits that prove crucial for customers and resellers to benefit from the rich functionality of NEC's solutions.

Disclaimer

NEC Corporation published this content on 16 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 December 2020 04:46:03 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
