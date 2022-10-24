Advanced search
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00 2022-10-24 am EDT
NEC : launches worldwide pre-sales of hearable device through Makuake Global

10/24/2022 | 02:40am EDT
Tokyo, Japan, October 24, 2022 - NEC Corporation (NEC; TSE: 6701) has globally released a new device that uses ear acoustic biometric authentication to identify individuals and prevent unauthorized use of devices. The "Hearable Device" was jointly developed with Foster Electric Company, Limited, and was made available from October 21 through "Makuake Global," a service to support pre-ordering provided by Makuake, Inc.

In 2020, when the Hearable Device first became available in Japan, it immediately achieved its sales target approximately 2 hours after its release. As a result, it was nominated for "Makuake Of The Year 2021," which is awarded to projects for story, topic, number of supporters and pre-ordering totals.

In addition to the existing ear acoustic authentication, speech active noise canceling and sensors that were already installed, this new model is equipped with functions that acquire biometric information (ear canal surface temperature and pulse related information) from ears, thereby enabling a new way to verify personal authentication. Moreover, it provides an SDK for application development, which makes it possible for users to independently develop applications for iOS and Android that utilize the functions of the Hearable Device.

Disclaimer

NEC Corporation published this content on 24 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 October 2022 06:39:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
