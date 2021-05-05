NEC : develops neuroscience-inspired AI technology for time series analysis

Financials JPY USD Sales 2021 2 982 B 27 267 M 27 267 M Net income 2021 94 813 M 867 M 867 M Net Debt 2021 402 B 3 681 M 3 681 M P/E ratio 2021 18,1x Yield 2021 1,27% Capitalization 1 733 B 15 861 M 15 849 M EV / Sales 2021 0,72x EV / Sales 2022 0,65x Nbr of Employees 112 638 Free-Float 92,2% Chart NEC CORPORATION Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends NEC CORPORATION Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Bullish Bullish Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus OUTPERFORM Number of Analysts 15 Average target price 7 725,71 JPY Last Close Price 6 360,00 JPY Spread / Highest target 99,7% Spread / Average Target 21,5% Spread / Lowest Target -5,66% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers and Directors Name Title Takayuki Morita President, CEO & Representative Director Nobuhiro Endo Non-Executive Chairman Motoo Nishihara Director & Chief Technology Officer Hiroshi Kodama Chief Information Officer Shinobu Obata Chief Legal & Compliance Officer Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capitalization (M$) NEC CORPORATION 14.80% 15 851 ACCENTURE PLC 10.84% 185 355 TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES 6.53% 152 864 INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION 15.78% 130 231 AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC. 10.09% 82 538 INFOSYS LIMITED 5.86% 76 474