NEC : supports IDB program to empower women in trade and global value chains

Financials JPY USD Sales 2021 2 983 B 27 389 M 27 389 M Net income 2021 93 993 M 863 M 863 M Net Debt 2021 402 B 3 696 M 3 696 M P/E ratio 2021 19,3x Yield 2021 1,19% Capitalization 1 831 B 16 804 M 16 816 M EV / Sales 2021 0,75x EV / Sales 2022 0,69x Nbr of Employees 112 638 Free-Float 92,2% Chart NEC CORPORATION Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends NEC CORPORATION Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Bullish Bullish Income Statement Evolution Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus OUTPERFORM Number of Analysts 15 Average target price 7 327,86 JPY Last Close Price 6 720,00 JPY Spread / Highest target 89,0% Spread / Average Target 9,05% Spread / Lowest Target -37,1% EPS Revisions Managers and Directors Name Title Takashi Niino Executive President, CEO & Representative Director Takayuki Morita CFO, Representative Director & Executive VP Nobuhiro Endo Non-Executive Chairman Motoo Nishihara Director & Chief Technology Officer Hiroshi Kodama Chief Information Officer Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capitalization (M$) NEC CORPORATION 21.30% 16 118 ACCENTURE PLC 2.17% 168 872 TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES 8.74% 156 328 INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION 2.50% 114 898 AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC. 6.63% 80 915 INFOSYS LIMITED 10.45% 80 357