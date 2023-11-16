Tokyo, November 15, 2023 - NEC Corporation (NEC; TSE: 6701) will participate in the 28th Conference of the Parties (COP28) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) to be held in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE) from November 30 to December 12, 2023.



The Conference of the Parties (COP) to the UNFCCC is an international conference where organizations, governments, local governments, NGOs, businesses and others gather to discuss international directions and rules to curb global warming. The event has been held since 1995, and this year will be the 28th session.



In addition to the main UNFCCC Pavilion, NEC has been selected to participate in the Japan Pavilion organized by the Ministry of the Environment, Japan, at COP28.



Moreover, in cooperation with the Global Enabling Sustainability Initiative (GeSI), on the stage of the UN Climate Change Global Innovation Hub at the UNFCCC Pavilion, the host organization of COP28, Takayuki Morita, President and CEO of NEC Corporation, will give a keynote speech on December 2 (10:00- local time) to introduce NEC's environmental initiatives, not only from the mitigation of Climate Change aspect but also from the adaptation aspect. The theme of the keynote session will be "Accelerating Adaptation Measures by Using Digital Technology to Implement Adaptation Finance in Society" and will also feature a panel discussion with renowned global environmental experts.



In the same pavilion, in addition to adaptation finance, NEC will showcase a system for fostering a circular society through aluminum recycling, already demonstrated in Japan, and digital transformation (DX) solutions for enhancing disaster prevention and mitigation efforts globally. Furthermore, NEC Laboratories America, Inc. will introduce the Green Supply Chain initiative in strategic collaborations with GeSI and global industry leaders, utilizing a digital platform integrating policy, negotiation and simulation functionalities aimed at carbon neutrality through collaborative optimization in supply chains.



Recent years have seen a surge in weather-related disasters, highlighting the urgency for effective adaptation measures. Despite ongoing efforts, current disaster prevention and mitigation measures remain insufficient. Recognizing the full value of these adaptation measures and accelerating the investment based on this recognition is crucial.



NEC will promote the visualization of the value these adaptation measures provide and propose an innovative adaptation finance approach based on the value as part of bringing this vision to life.



NEC will also establish a mechanism to quantitatively evaluate the value of disaster mitigation measures. This system leverages disaster simulations to not only predict potential damages but also evaluate the reduction in damages achieved through proactive disaster prevention solutions to provide a clear, measurable understanding of the value brought by these mitigation efforts. NEC will promote "adaptation finance to realize a climate-resilient society" and establish the "Adaptation Consortium" to drive these efforts working with various global partners in its commitment to a decarbonized society better equipped to face the challenges of climate change.



Organizations supporting or cooperating on NEC's adaptation finance activities NEC will continue to contribute to the realization of a sustainable global environment through the visualization of environmental impacts and the creation of social systems that enable the efficient use of energy and resources.



NEC has received the following endorsements on this announcement.



"The intensification of natural disasters due to global warming is an imminent global crisis that will have a major impact on our society and economy. We must use our imagination as much as possible to address this crisis, and we must bring together a wide range of knowledge and expertise from different fields and industries, and work together to address disaster preparedness. At present, however, the ratio of investment in disaster prevention before a disaster strikes to that in disaster response after a disaster strikes is significantly weighted toward the latter. First of all, it is important to accurately understand the disaster risks in each country. This is similar to regular health checkups to maintain good health. In this sense, we need to develop disaster damage statistics to better understand how much damage from windstorms and floods is increasing due to the effects of climate change. Otherwise, appropriate adaptation measures cannot be developed, and the UNFCCC loss-and-damage discussion may end up being empty.



"In addition, it is important to reverse the negative image of disaster reduction as something that costs money or something that has to be done, and to change the mindset to a positive one of reducing risk through 'investment'. The Sendai Framework for Disaster Reduction 2015-2030 can be summed up in one phrase: promoting investment in disaster reduction. The Framework's priority actions include understanding disaster risk and the need for investment in disaster risk reduction for resilience, to which 'adaptation finance' can make a significant contribution. I have high expectations for the future of adaptation finance, including the information dissemination to the world at COP28." "At GeSI, our focus is on the enabling role digital solutions play in our response to the biggest sustainability challenges of our time, including climate change. NEC's leadership in sustainability is on stage at COP28 for a reason - a commitment to innovative solutions, from the highest level of the organization. NEC's commitment to sustainability, showcased at COP28, mirrors our belief in the power of innovative digital solutions to drive meaningful change.



"Communities increasingly affected by climate change need better information to make better decisions about how to adapt to and prepare for natural disasters. NEC provides this critical information, translating complex data related to climate change and its impact into comparable, financial terms so that community and political leaders can better prepare for the impacts of climate change."

