    6701   JP3733000008

NEC CORPORATION

(6701)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Japan Exchange - 10/28
5990 JPY   -3.54%
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Presentation(3,179KB)

10/29/2021 | 02:08am EDT
6701.T

Financial Results for Q2

Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2022

October 29, 2021

NEC Corporation (https://www.nec.com/en/global/ir/)

© NEC Corporation 2021

Index

  1. Financial Results for Q2, FY22/3 II. Financial Forecasts for FY22/3 III. Topics
    IV. Financial Results (Appendix)
    V. Financial Forecasts (Appendix)
  • Net profit/loss refers to net profit/loss attributable to owners of the parent for the same period.
  1. Financial Results for Q2, FY22/3

〈 〉

〈 〉 ＋

5 © NEC Corporation 2021

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

NEC Corporation published this content on 29 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2022 3 048 B 26 826 M 26 826 M
Net income 2022 81 361 M 716 M 716 M
Net Debt 2022 99 706 M 877 M 877 M
P/E ratio 2022 19,5x
Yield 2022 1,69%
Capitalization 1 632 B 14 402 M 14 358 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,57x
EV / Sales 2023 0,51x
Nbr of Employees 114 714
Free-Float 92,3%
Technical analysis trends NEC CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 5 990,00 JPY
Average target price 6 750,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target 12,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Takayuki Morita President, CEO & Representative Director
Nobuhiro Endo Non-Executive Chairman
Motoo Nishihara Director & Chief Technology Officer
Hiroshi Kodama Chief Information Officer
Shinobu Obata Chief Legal & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NEC CORPORATION8.12%14 402
ACCENTURE PLC36.41%223 632
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.21.90%172 100
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-0.56%112 192
SNOWFLAKE INC.23.35%104 442
INFOSYS LIMITED37.68%97 883