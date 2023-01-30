NEC & System Integration : Financial Results for the First 9 Months ending March 2023
Financial Results for the
First 9 Months ending March 2023
January 30, 2023
Hiroyuki Sekizawa, Senior Vice President & CFO NEC Networks & System Integration Corporation (TSE: 1973, NESIC)
© NEC Networks & System Integration Corporation 2023
9M FY2023/3 Summery
(¥ Bn.)
9M
9M
Change
FY2022/3
FY2023/3
Orders received
243.5
250.0
+3%
Net sales
218.8
221.9
+1%
Gross profit
42.0
43.5
+1.5
(to sales)
19.2%
19.6%
+0.4pt
SG
&A
29.8
32.4
-2.5
Operating income
12.2
11.2
-1.0
OP & NP decreased
due to SG&A increase and FX impact, although orders backlog expanded
Orders:
Led by DX, orders remained firm as a whole, with partial delay to 4Q
Enterprises
Telecom. carriers
Sales:
SI/construction sales were flat
(to sales)
(5.6%)
(5.0%)
-0.6pt
Net income
due to longer lead time of PJs
attributable to owners of the parent
7.7
6.1
-1.6
(to sales)
(3.5%)
(2.8%)
-0.7pt
Free cash flows
9.2
-2.3
-11.6
Orders backlog
162.9
195.0
+20%
1 © NEC Networks & System Integration Corporation 2023
In addition to delayed sales, active SG&A increase (-2.5) and yen depreciation (-1.2) impacted
Special factors (overseas) had positive impacts
(+2.1)
・Loss in Thai PJ (-1.1: 2Q) ・Myanmar PJ (+3.2) *see P.3
9M FY2023/3 Orders Received/Net Sales by Business Model
SI/construction: Orders increased with sales shift to 2H
Service: Although orders fluctuate due to the timing of large contracts,
sales is steadily expanding (*Large contracts of government PJs in 1H, FY22/3)
Orders received
SI/con-
158.9
＋
6 ％
168.8
struction
65
％
％
68
Services
84.7
-
４ ％
81.2
35
％
％
32
9M
9M
FY22/3
FY23/3
2 © NEC Networks & System Integration Corporation 2023
Net sales
218.8
221.9
86.0
+4 ％ 89.6
39
％
40
％
9M
9M
FY22/3
FY23/3
Operating Income Analysis
（¥ Bn. ）
Partial reversal of
Loss in Thai PJ
allowances for
-1.1
Myanmar PJ
Impact of
+1.4*
FX impacts
allowances for
-1.2
Improvement
Myanmar PJ
Increase of allowances in 1H
+0.
６
in FY22/3
by FX -0.6
Reversal of allowances in 3Q +2.0
SG
＆A
+1.8*
12.2
Other than Myanmar PJ
-2.5
(5.6%)
11.2
(5.0
％)
（Overseas factor in FY22/3 ） （Overseas factors in FY23/3 ）
+2.1
～
～
～
～
9M
*Myanmar impacts total: ¥3.2 Bn.
9M
FY22/3
FY23/3
3
© NEC Networks & System Integration Corporation 2023
9M FY2023/3 Orders Received by Segment
（¥ Bn. ）
▐ DX Solutions (DXS)
253.5
243.5
250.0
+3%
⚫ Increased SI/construction area such as
GIGA School
product biz for financial companies (+2.9)
14.5
DXS
⚫ DX/workstyle field was strong despite of
93.7
87.8
89.5
＋
2 ％
absence of large PJs in FY22/3 (+10
％)
▐ Network Solutions (NWS)
NWS
61.1
+1%
⚫ Local 5G & marine biz increased
59.6
61.6
⚫ Telecom carrier biz decreased
GIGA School
-Value-added biz such as support of efficient operation using
DX increased
14.5
ESS
92.8
91.2
92.6
+2%
▐ Environmental & Social Solutions (ESS)
⚫ Domestic SI/construction area such as a
Others
7.5
3.4
6.2
large disaster prevention PJ made up for a
9M
9M
9M
large overseas PJ
* in FY22/3
FY21/3
FY22/3
FY23/3
*A plant network PJ in Saudi Arabia
4 © NEC Networks & System Integration Corporation 2023
※Segment information for FY21/3 & FY22/3 has been reclassified numbers to reflect the segment change in April 2022.
Disclaimer
NEC Networks & System Integration Corporation published this content on 30 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 January 2023 09:53:04 UTC.
© Publicnow 2023
All news about NEC NETWORKS & SYSTEM INTEGRATION CORPORATION
Sales 2023
325 B
2 500 M
2 500 M
Net income 2023
13 433 M
103 M
103 M
Net cash 2023
60 597 M
466 M
466 M
P/E ratio 2023
19,6x
Yield 2023
2,60%
Capitalization
263 B
2 027 M
2 027 M
EV / Sales 2023
0,62x
EV / Sales 2024
0,59x
Nbr of Employees
7 675
Free-Float
57,7%
Chart NEC NETWORKS & SYSTEM INTEGRATION CORPORATION
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends NEC NETWORKS & SYSTEM INTEGRATION CORPORATION
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Neutral Neutral
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
3
Last Close Price
1 768,00 JPY
Average target price
2 250,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target
27,3%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.