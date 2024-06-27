DX Solution Business
June 12, 2024
Osamu Kikuchi, Senior Vice President
NEC Networks & System Integration Corporation
(TSE: NESIC, 1973)
Business Performance
* Forecast figures are as of April 26, 2024
Strategic areas drove the growth of sales and profit.
Improvements in profitability will accelerate further with the cycle from existing areas to the DX area.
19.0
Year-on-year
(¥ Bn.)
growth rate
20
+21%
200
18
15.7
16
13.2
Operating income
13.0
135
14
150
129.7
+4%
114.2
12
Net sales
108.0
33.0
50
10
100
20.3
24.9
Strategic areas
8
6
50
88
89
97
85
Existing areas
4
2
0
0
FY22/3
FY23/3
FY24/3
FY25/3
Result
Result
Result
Forecast
Basic Policies
Acquiring new customers utilizing the strength of our brand for workstyle innovation and continue to cultivate
existing customers.
Becoming a co-creation partner that works with customers, discovers issues, makes improvement proposals from
every angle and solves these issues.
Customer
Solving Issues Through Co-
Operation, BPO
Creation
Issue
verification
Workstyle DX network security & utilization
Digital twins Local govt
Partner-type recurring
Next-gen Data analysis
business
DX
Monitoring and maintenance
Upstream proposals
Partner-type consultation
Self- implementation
Systems integration
and construction
Business Strategy
1. Responding to post-COVID-19 workstyles and return to office
Acquiring new customers by utilizing the strength of our brand for workstyle innovation and making sure to receive orders for office relocation and renewal projects
2. Capturing growing demand for network security, attributed to renewal of ICT infrastructure
Responding to growing demand for network renewal resulting from an increase in data traffic and providing advanced security operation
3. Increasing approaches to customers in public fields, starting from the DX area including digital twins
Expanding business areas from DX projects to existing areas, including network security and surveillance cameras and monitors
Strategy
Facilitating a hybrid business combining project-type existing businesses with DX services Circulating businesses with flexible approach from both existing areas and DX areas
Management Communication dashboard
Approached from
DX businesses
Receive more orders and stabilize profit through internal cooperation
Hybrid work
Digital twins
Use Symphonict to
ICT infrastructure
Video equipment
circulate businesses
Approached from
Broaden the scope of
proposals and strengthen
existing businesses
the customer base
Voice and network
Facilities and
construction
Ecosystems with vendors
Business Strategy
Responding flexibly to the ICT environment, which is getting complicated,
by shifting from resident BPO to center-based offsite BPO Eliminating dependence on individual skills and realizing high quality through automation using AI
Increasing the number of users to which we provide services with global response and leverage
…
Company A
Company B
Company C Company D
Company E
Company F
BPO services using DX
Offsite operation
center
Quality and service
Standardization, visualization, AI prediction/projection and automation
Scope
Domestic/global
Domain
ICT infrastructure, operation services, and support for use of DX
Services based on our self-implementation (examples)
Workstyle DX
Visualize workstyles and productivity
Automation of processes
AI analyses and forecasts of management and sales data,
…
Operational DX
Visualize the status of use of cloud services
Visualize security
NaaS
…
5
Case: Workstyle DX and Innovation of Executive Meeting
A meeting-style innovation
made in time with the renewal of the executive meeting room A leading-edge executive meeting created by integrating space, equipment, and DX
DX
Existing
Customers'
issues
- Insufficient functions of existing equipment
- A conventional meeting style based on use of paper
Differentiating
factors
Our self-implementation Flexibility and speed
STEP 1
STEP 2
STEP 3
Order received in FY24/3
Order received in FY24/3
Consultation on
Renewal of executive
Meeting-style
meeting room &
meeting style renewal
innovation using DX
Introduction of DX
Eliminating waste before and after
Prompt management decisions
meetings with paperless operations
made with the latest real data
and AI meeting minutes
Case: In-Factory Network Security
Next-generation digital factory
-Ahigh-speed, secure network of domestic and overseas production bases
for centralized management of information
DX
Existing
Customers'
issues
Productivity and manufacturing volume which are comparable to those of overseas competitors
Differentiating
One-stop provision, from worksites to DX
factors
Flexibility and speed
STEP 1
Order received in FY24/3
High-speed network for production lines Security for preventing unauthorized connection
STEP 2
STEP 3
Using AI to predict the
Visualizing production lines
operation of
production lines
including those of overseas
Operating domestic
bases
and overseas bases
with BPO services
Case: Digital Twins
Specific solutions to issues co-created with the customer in a step-by-step manner
-Expanding the area to existing areas and smart city, starting from digital twin data analysis
DX
Existing
Customers'
Want to solve social issues through co-creation,
issues
making a small start with analysis of flow of people
STEP 1
STEP 2
Order received in FY24/3
Differentiating
Flexibility and speed
factors
One-stop provision, from worksites to DX
STEP 3
Analysis of flow of people
Expansion of existing
Safety and security
Visualization of traffic lines
businesses
Smart city
Network security
Cameras and monitors
Digital twins
Factors Differentiating NESIC from Competitors
1. DX services provided in a one-stop manner from the worksite to the cloud
Efficient services backed by a history of self-implementation, the optimal introduction of DX based on a thorough understanding of customers' on-site environments
2. Flexibility and agility (always using the most advanced, optimal cloud services)
Agility independent of specific products or vendors and an assortment of DX services with new venture discovery systems in North America and other regions
3. Self-implementation
(discovering and implementing DX technologies which are one step ahead)
Sharing issues and achievements of iour self-implementation with customers to support their transformation
Branding (workstyle innovation), extensive industries/large-scale SI capabilities,
advanced DX/network professionals
