June 12, 2024

Osamu Kikuchi, Senior Vice President

NEC Networks & System Integration Corporation

(TSE: NESIC, 1973)

Business Performance

* Forecast figures are as of April 26, 2024

Strategic areas drove the growth of sales and profit.

Improvements in profitability will accelerate further with the cycle from existing areas to the DX area.

19.0

Year-on-year

(¥ Bn.)

growth rate

20

+21%

200

18

15.7

16

13.2

Operating income

13.0

135

14

150

129.7

+4%

114.2

12

Net sales

108.0

33.0

50

10

100

20.3

24.9

Strategic areas

8

6

50

88

89

97

85

Existing areas

4

2

0

0

FY22/3

FY23/3

FY24/3

FY25/3

Result

Result

Result

Forecast

Basic Policies

Acquiring new customers utilizing the strength of our brand for workstyle innovation and continue to cultivate

existing customers.

Becoming a co-creation partner that works with customers, discovers issues, makes improvement proposals from

every angle and solves these issues.

Customer

Solving Issues Through Co-

Operation, BPO

Creation

Issue

verification

Workstyle DX network security & utilization

Digital twins Local govt

Partner-type recurring

Next-gen Data analysis

business

DX

Monitoring and maintenance

Upstream proposals

Partner-type consultation

Self- implementation

Systems integration

and construction

Business Strategy

1. Responding to post-COVID-19 workstyles and return to office

Acquiring new customers by utilizing the strength of our brand for workstyle innovation and making sure to receive orders for office relocation and renewal projects

2. Capturing growing demand for network security, attributed to renewal of ICT infrastructure

Responding to growing demand for network renewal resulting from an increase in data traffic and providing advanced security operation

3. Increasing approaches to customers in public fields, starting from the DX area including digital twins

Expanding business areas from DX projects to existing areas, including network security and surveillance cameras and monitors

Strategy

Facilitating a hybrid business combining project-type existing businesses with DX services Circulating businesses with flexible approach from both existing areas and DX areas

Management Communication dashboard

Approached from

DX businesses

Receive more orders and stabilize profit through internal cooperation

Hybrid work

Digital twins

Use Symphonict to

ICT infrastructure

Video equipment

circulate businesses

Approached from

Broaden the scope of

proposals and strengthen

existing businesses

the customer base

Voice and network

Facilities and

construction

Ecosystems with vendors

Business Strategy

Responding flexibly to the ICT environment, which is getting complicated,

by shifting from resident BPO to center-based offsite BPO Eliminating dependence on individual skills and realizing high quality through automation using AI

Increasing the number of users to which we provide services with global response and leverage

Company A

Company B

Company C Company D

Company E

Company F

BPO services using DX

Offsite operation

center

Quality and service

Standardization, visualization, AI prediction/projection and automation

Scope

Domestic/global

Domain

ICT infrastructure, operation services, and support for use of DX

Services based on our self-implementation (examples)

Workstyle DX

Visualize workstyles and productivity

Automation of processes

AI analyses and forecasts of management and sales data,

Operational DX

Visualize the status of use of cloud services

Visualize security

NaaS

5

BPO: Business Process Outsourcing NaaS: Network as a Service

Case: Workstyle DX and Innovation of Executive Meeting

A meeting-style innovation

made in time with the renewal of the executive meeting room A leading-edge executive meeting created by integrating space, equipment, and DX

DX

Existing

Customers'

issues

  • Insufficient functions of existing equipment
  • A conventional meeting style based on use of paper

Differentiating

factors

Our self-implementation Flexibility and speed

STEP 1

STEP 2

STEP 3

Order received in FY24/3

Order received in FY24/3

Consultation on

Renewal of executive

Meeting-style

meeting room &

meeting style renewal

innovation using DX

Introduction of DX

Eliminating waste before and after

Prompt management decisions

meetings with paperless operations

made with the latest real data

and AI meeting minutes

Case: In-Factory Network Security

Next-generation digital factory

-Ahigh-speed, secure network of domestic and overseas production bases

for centralized management of information

DX

Existing

Customers'

issues

Productivity and manufacturing volume which are comparable to those of overseas competitors

Differentiating

One-stop provision, from worksites to DX

factors

Flexibility and speed

STEP 1

Order received in FY24/3

High-speed network for production lines Security for preventing unauthorized connection

STEP 2

STEP 3

Using AI to predict the

Visualizing production lines

operation of

production lines

including those of overseas

Operating domestic

bases

and overseas bases

with BPO services

Case: Digital Twins

Specific solutions to issues co-created with the customer in a step-by-step manner

-Expanding the area to existing areas and smart city, starting from digital twin data analysis

DX

Existing

Customers'

Want to solve social issues through co-creation,

issues

making a small start with analysis of flow of people

STEP 1

STEP 2

Order received in FY24/3

Differentiating

Flexibility and speed

factors

One-stop provision, from worksites to DX

STEP 3

Analysis of flow of people

Expansion of existing

Safety and security

Visualization of traffic lines

businesses

Smart city

Network security

Cameras and monitors

Digital twins

Factors Differentiating NESIC from Competitors

1. DX services provided in a one-stop manner from the worksite to the cloud

Efficient services backed by a history of self-implementation, the optimal introduction of DX based on a thorough understanding of customers' on-site environments

2. Flexibility and agility (always using the most advanced, optimal cloud services)

Agility independent of specific products or vendors and an assortment of DX services with new venture discovery systems in North America and other regions

3. Self-implementation

(discovering and implementing DX technologies which are one step ahead)

Sharing issues and achievements of iour self-implementation with customers to support their transformation

Branding (workstyle innovation), extensive industries/large-scale SI capabilities,

advanced DX/network professionals

