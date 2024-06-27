Network Solution Business
June 12, 2024
Yukinobu Noguchi, Senior Vice President
NEC Networks & System Integration Corporation
(TSE: NESIC, 1973)
Progress of Medium-Term Management Plan
* Forecast figures are as of April 26, 2024
FY25/3 targets have been revised in light of the business environment.
- Results and forecasts (¥ Bn.)
97
83.1
Social
79.2
80.0
infrastructure
25
Net sales
Telecom.
carriers
Gross profit margin
23.8%
72
etc.
21.5%
Operating income
14.0
(to sales)
9.8
9.4
9.0
(14.4%)
(12.4%)
(11.3%)
(11.3%)
FY23/3
FY24/3
FY25/3
FY25/3
(Result)
(Result)
(Forecast)
(Medium-term
target)
- Structural reform of telecom carrier business completed
Planning to improve gross margin in FY25/3
- Cross-BUresource shift
- Streamlining including in-house production and consolidation of floors
- Aiming for targeted growth of the social infrastructure business
Overview of the Network Solutions (NWS) Business
Basic Policies
Providing highly reliable network systems with multi-vendor SI by leveraging comprehensive SI capabilities for diverse network systems to meet high-level demand from customers, together with nationwide maintenance and operation systems
Strengths of the business
- ICT infrastructure comprising highly-skilled engineers (No. of beyond 5G professionals: over 1,000)
- Industry expertise through collaboration with NEC
- Ability to provide comprehensive solutions in a one-stop manner, from SE to maintenance and operations
Business area
- Network business
- Beyond 5G business
- Social infrastructure business
Business Strategy
Maximizing the NWS business by focusing on the business of co-creation with customers
using unique technologies through cooperation with venture firms
in addition to pursuit of deeper cooperation with NEC
Network business
- Telecom. carrier infrastructure
- Local NCC
- Governments and public areas
Beyond 5G business
- 5G social implementation
Social infrastructure business
- Space and national securities
- Marine ✓ Media
- Pursuing open system business area, such as O-RAN and Whitebox, in greater depth
- Making it a service business by providing operation DX solutions
- Entering the mission-critical areas by using large-scalenetwork-SI technologies cultivated through the telecom carrier business
- Launching the business of co-creation with customers by providing industry-specific solutions based on characteristic infrastructure products and wireless technologies
- Entering the area of direct sales in addition to pursuing cooperation with NEC in greater depth
- Expanding from dedicated machines to the open system area by using multi-vendor SI technologies
Network Business
Expanding the business volume by entering new network-SI area
Telecom carrier: O-RAN
Governments and public areas: Mission-critical areas
Nationwide deployment of
Making the network more advanced for the DX of operations
wireless x cloud computing technologies
Postal
Common network infrastructure
services
(24,000 offices across Japan)
[Areas where we serve]
⚫
Areas where we build networks
Entries to some deployed
To integrated SI
businesses completed
Relay stations and
- Cloud environment
- Site systems
GC stations
- Verify and evaluate
Electric
Network for digitalized control of electric power systems
Tens of thousands
power
(Power plants and substations across Japan)
of bases across Japan
⚫ Maintenance
- Advancing the private communication
Differentiation with operation
network of control systems
solutions in addition to optical
- Services provided in fields
- DX of operations in power plants and
x local 5G
substations
- Various documents
- 24/7 year round
Ministries
Prefectural information network
and agencies
(physical and virtual infrastructures)
Cross-telecom-carrier deployment
Fully integrated services with a nationwide system
through cooperation with KNSI*
5
* K&N System Integrations Corporation
Network Business: Local NCC
Accelerating expansion into new areas, including the businesses of supporting worksite DX based on maintenance and operations (equipment management, visualization, automation with AI, etc.) and local DC, in addition to optical network infrastructures
Segregated management (vertical)
Platform-based management
Field data
Existing
Open data
system
Operation
DX solutions
- Scattered data (hard to collect)
- Managed by different persons (dependent on individual skills)
- Non-real-timemanagement (erroneous judgments)
DX-platform for operational integration
- Data integration and management
- Real-timevisualization
- Prompt data utilization
Creating new value with synergy
Facilities control
Geographical
information
Facility
Design data
information
Task history
Disaster
information
Further expansion of solutions based on operations
Pursuing the area in greater depth
Vendor lock-in network
Network
Making the network open
by taking advantage of multi-vendor SI
open
Expensive/Not flexible/
[Whitebox]
solutions
System selection + SI + Maintenance and operations
Not expandable
Beyond 5G Business
Focusing efforts on launching a market for the social implementation of next- generation networks, by using characteristic products and companywide assets
Lineup of products tailored to purposes
NEC Magnus
HFR (South Korea)
Thoroughly eliminating barriers to the introduction of local 5G to encourage customers to experience the implementation
[High-output and integrated]
[Expandable and discrete]
All-in-one local 5G system integrated
with the core network
Portable high-performance base station, with all elements integrated in a single box
✓ One-box
✓ Non-SI
✓ Powerful
✓ Compact and
✓ Low price
✓ Compatible with
power-saving
outdoor use
SI model
Preparing to offer rental equipment in addition to one requiring initial investment
Central and local governments
NEC market and others
Co-creation model
Implementation of local 5G in practical operations
(Small starts)
Local 5G evaluation and
value verification
Expanding areas of applications while checking the effects
Manufacturing, construction, electric power, transportation, and others
Beyond 5G Business: Use Cases
Industry-specific local 5G solutions developed through co-creation with the customers
in markets where demand for next-generation networks has been actualized
Use case (1): Manufacturing industry
Use case (2): Construction industry
Manufacturing site
Surveillance
Construction site
Drone
camera
Manufacturing
Construction
Heavy
line
machinery
IoT
Communication
Communication
- Manufacturing and quality control
Integrated command system
- Checking conditions of remote control, etc.
- Centralized management of events
- Workers' communication
- Real-time data sharing
- Management of design and work data
Social Infrastructure Business: Space and National Securities (1)
Expanding the business on an ongoing basis by pursuing cooperation with NEC in greater depth
in light of the activation of the security area
Further, expanding the direct sales area with open systems, aiming to maximize the business of the Group
National security business
- Construction of infrastructure facilities
- SI of NEC systems
- SI of open systems (network and IT systems)
Key point
Reinforcing the framework for taking actions in response to market activation and business expansion
- Development of engineers
(Open system engineers, PM, and SE)
- Conforming to security standards
on our own
(Information and physical security frameworks)
- Accelerating the development and
proposal of a solution lineup
(Lineup related to local 5G and energy)
Further expansion of SI areas
Coordination with NEC
- Undertaking SI projects en bloc
- Expanding the area of maintenance and operations
SL business
- Enhancing the resilience of security bases
- Expanding areas of digitalization
Multi-vendor SI
- Deployment to national security related companies
Social Infrastructure Business: Space and National Securities (2)
Expanding high-quality,cost-competitive solution business by taking advantage of our capability of
identifying qualities and multi-vendor SI capabilities, which were cultivated through cooperation with NEC
Satellite ground station
Total solution
Antennas
Radome
Multi-vendor
Shelter
Optical transmission
Peripheral equipment
To space-related
System integrationcompanies
(Newspace)
Focus
- Discovering and partnering with global vendors
- Ability to control vendors
- Acquiring high-level product knowledge
- Ability to make proposals in new areas
