In DX Solutions (DXS) we do not perceive a great deal of risk, and believe that centering on the workstyle DX, network security areas, the solid performance of the previous fiscal year will continue. For Network Solutions (NWS), we expect to see an expansion in the area of social infrastructure, but prospects for telecom carriers will mirror trends from the previous fiscal year and we assume the tough conditions will persist. We are responding in various ways including a shift of resources, but we believe what is more important is whether we can create new and unique value in the area of next- generation networks. Our stance is to tackle this by creating the market for ourselves rather than being swept along with a market expansion. While this hasn't been incorporated into our numbers, we are looking to launch these efforts as early as possible. In Environmental & Social Solutions (ESS), we do not expect any areas to experience major declines, and since we will also see progress such as upgrade demand for fire prevention systems increasing from this fiscal year, we will focus on those areas in which we can play to our strengths.