Nectar Lifesciences : Resignation

Ref.: NLL/CS/2022-145 July 11, 2022 1. National Stock Exchange of India Limited 2. BSE Limited Listing Department, Corporate Relationship Department, Exchange Plaza, Bandra Kurla Complex, P J Towers, Dalal Street, Bandra (E), Mumbai 400 051 Mumbai 400 001 Symbol: NECLIFE Scrip Code: 532649

Sub: Resignation of Director

Ref.: Disclosure under Regulation 30 read with Schedule III of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ('LODR Regulation').

Dear Sir/ Madam,

Pursuant to the captioned LODR Regulations, we wish to inform you that Dr. Dinesh Dua (DIN: 02436706) has tendered his resignation as an Executive Director as well as Director of the Company effective from July 09, 2022.

Consequently, Dr. Dinesh Dua has also ceased to be a Chairperson/ Member of the Committees effective from July 09, 2022.

It may please be noted that the resignation was sent to the company after the closing of working hours on Saturday night i.e. July 09, 2022. Therefore the company is intimating the exchanges about the same, after 24 hours.

Kindly take the same on record.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

For Nectar Lifesciences Limited

(Anubha)

Company Secretary