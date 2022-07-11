Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  India
  Bombay Stock Exchange
  Nectar Lifesciences Limited
  News
  Summary
    532649   INE023H01027

NECTAR LIFESCIENCES LIMITED

(532649)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-07
23.75 INR   -1.45%
02:14aNECTAR LIFESCIENCES : Resignation
PU
05/30Nectar Lifesciences Gets Board Nod to Sell Non-Core Land Assets to Raise Funds
MT
05/09Nectar Lifesciences Limited Announces Resignation of Guljit Sethi as Board Member, Effective May 09, 2022
CI
Nectar Lifesciences : Resignation

07/11/2022 | 02:14am EDT
Ref.: NLL/CS/2022-145

July 11, 2022

1. National Stock Exchange of India Limited

2. BSE Limited

Listing Department,

Corporate Relationship Department,

Exchange Plaza, Bandra Kurla Complex,

P J Towers, Dalal Street,

Bandra (E), Mumbai 400 051

Mumbai 400 001

Symbol: NECLIFE

Scrip Code: 532649

Sub: Resignation of Director

Ref.: Disclosure under Regulation 30 read with Schedule III of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ('LODR Regulation').

Dear Sir/ Madam,

Pursuant to the captioned LODR Regulations, we wish to inform you that Dr. Dinesh Dua (DIN: 02436706) has tendered his resignation as an Executive Director as well as Director of the Company effective from July 09, 2022.

Consequently, Dr. Dinesh Dua has also ceased to be a Chairperson/ Member of the Committees effective from July 09, 2022.

It may please be noted that the resignation was sent to the company after the closing of working hours on Saturday night i.e. July 09, 2022. Therefore the company is intimating the exchanges about the same, after 24 hours.

Kindly take the same on record.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

For Nectar Lifesciences Limited

(Anubha)

Company Secretary

Disclaimer

NecLife - Nectar Lifesciences Limited published this content on 11 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 July 2022 06:13:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
