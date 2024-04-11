At Nedap N.V.'s AGM, which was held in Rotterdam today, the shareholders approved all of the agenda items brought to a vote.

The shareholders have issued a recommendation to vote in favour of the 2023 remuneration report. The 2023 financial statements have also been adopted and a decision has been made to pay out a dividend of € 3.20 per ordinary share. The members of the Board of Directors and Supervisory Board have been granted discharge, and the Board of Directors has again been designated as the competent body to acquire and issue Nedap's ordinary shares. This includes the authorisation to restrict or exclude preferential rights.

During the AGM PricewaterhouseCoopers has been reappointed as auditor for the financial year 2025 for one (1) year.