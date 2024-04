Nedap N.V. specializes in the design, manufacturing, and marketing of electronic surveillance and security solutions and systems (anti-theft equipment, information flow and access management systems, automatic vehicle identification, etc.). Net sales break down by source of revenue as follows sales of products and systems (67.9%), and sales of licenses and services (32.1%). Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: the Netherlands (36.1%), Germany (13%), Europe (24.5%), North America (15.5%) and other (10.9%).