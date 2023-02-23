Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Netherlands
  4. Euronext Amsterdam
  5. Nedap N.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NEDAP   NL0000371243

NEDAP N.V.

(NEDAP)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  11:35:07 2023-02-22 am EST
60.00 EUR   +0.17%
01:23aNedap N : Proposal to appoint Sicco Santema to the Nedap N.V. Supervisory Board
PU
01:13aNedap N : Annual report 2022
PU
02/22Bestseller selects Nedap for RFID rollout at Vero Moda
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Nedap N : Revenue up 11%

02/23/2023 | 02:43am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Operating profit growth of 3%

Key points

  • Revenue for 2022 amounted to €230.6 million, up 11% on 2021 (€207.0 million). Practically all business units contributed to the revenue growth.
  • Recurring revenue rose by 21% and made up 31% of revenue (2021: 28%).
  • Added value as a percentage of revenue remained consistent and came in at 67%.
  • The operating profit was up 3% to €23.8 million (€23.1 million in 2021). The operating margin dropped to 10.3% (11.1% in 2021).
  • The profit for the financial year came in at €18.7 million (€18.3 million in 2021), i.e. earnings per share of €2.87 (€2.82 in 2021).
  • The dividend for the 2022 financial year has been set at €3.00 (2021: € 3.00).
  • A further growth in revenue is expected for 2023.

Nedap CEO Ruben Wegman: 'In 2022, Nedap again showed excellent organic revenue growth, despite volatile market conditions. Due to component shortages, we were not always able to meet growing demand, which resulted in pressure on the profit margins. Over the past year, we have focused a lot of our attention on making our supply chain more robust, more flexible, and more scalable.

We are positive about the progress made during the year in further developing and implementing the strategic plan Step Up! This saw us make clear choices in our portfolio of propositions and targeted investments in propositions and markets with growth potential. We also made good progress on our sustainability policy, as we formulated clear ambitions and achieved tangible results. We are proud of our people who, under challenging conditions, worked on Nedap's further growth and development with great dedication and drive in 2022. We are therefore confident about the future and expect further revenue growth in 2023.'

Attachments

Disclaimer

NEDAP NV published this content on 23 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 February 2023 07:42:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about NEDAP N.V.
01:23aNedap N : Proposal to appoint Sicco Santema to the Nedap N.V. Supervisory Board
PU
01:13aNedap N : Annual report 2022
PU
02/22Bestseller selects Nedap for RFID rollout at Vero Moda
AQ
02/21Bestseller Selects Nedap for Vero Moda RFID Roll-Out
AQ
02/21Bestseller Selects Nedap for Vero Moda Rfid Roll-Out
CI
02/14Nedap Introduces iD POS 2: the Next Step in Frictionless Check..
CI
02/14Nedap Introduces Id Pos 2 : the next step in frictionless checkouts
PU
02/07AlertEnterprise, Inc. Reveals New Guardian Platform Integration With Nedap N.V
CI
01/31Lululemon teams with Nedap Retail to boost omni-guest experience
AQ
01/12Lululemon athletica Partners With Nedap to Optimize Product Availability in Stores, Onl..
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 228 M 242 M 242 M
Net income 2022 20,0 M 21,3 M 21,3 M
Net cash 2022 7,00 M 7,44 M 7,44 M
P/E ratio 2022 19,6x
Yield 2022 5,42%
Capitalization 391 M 416 M 416 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,69x
EV / Sales 2023 1,58x
Nbr of Employees 827
Free-Float 68,8%
Chart NEDAP N.V.
Duration : Period :
Nedap N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NEDAP N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 60,00 €
Average target price 67,00 €
Spread / Average Target 11,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ruben M. Wegman Chief Executive Officer
Daniëlle van der Sluijs Chief Financial Officer
G. F. Kolff Chairman-Supervisory Board
J. M. L. van Engelen Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Margot A. Scheltema Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NEDAP N.V.9.09%416
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.4.30%204 132
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.2.48%44 893
ARISTA NETWORKS, INC.11.42%41 219
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.6.21%28 540
NOKIA OYJ1.96%26 288