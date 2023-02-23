Nedap N : Revenue up 11%

Key points

Revenue for 2022 amounted to €230.6 million, up 11% on 2021 (€207.0 million). Practically all business units contributed to the revenue growth.

Recurring revenue rose by 21% and made up 31% of revenue (2021: 28%).

Added value as a percentage of revenue remained consistent and came in at 67%.

The operating profit was up 3% to €23.8 million (€23.1 million in 2021). The operating margin dropped to 10.3% (11.1% in 2021).

The profit for the financial year came in at €18.7 million (€18.3 million in 2021), i.e. earnings per share of €2.87 (€2.82 in 2021).

The dividend for the 2022 financial year has been set at €3.00 (2021: € 3.00).

A further growth in revenue is expected for 2023.

Nedap CEO Ruben Wegman: 'In 2022, Nedap again showed excellent organic revenue growth, despite volatile market conditions. Due to component shortages, we were not always able to meet growing demand, which resulted in pressure on the profit margins. Over the past year, we have focused a lot of our attention on making our supply chain more robust, more flexible, and more scalable.

We are positive about the progress made during the year in further developing and implementing the strategic plan Step Up! This saw us make clear choices in our portfolio of propositions and targeted investments in propositions and markets with growth potential. We also made good progress on our sustainability policy, as we formulated clear ambitions and achieved tangible results. We are proud of our people who, under challenging conditions, worked on Nedap's further growth and development with great dedication and drive in 2022. We are therefore confident about the future and expect further revenue growth in 2023.'