Nedap N : launches iD Cloud Platform, enabling inventory vis …

Nedap (AMS:NEDAP), the global leader in RFID solutions, today announces the launch of its Nedap iD Cloud Platform, an integrated suite of SaaS solutions purposefully built for RFID technology. Nedap iD Cloud allows retailers and brands to create perfect inventory visibility with zero waste and no losses by tracking every unique item movement throughout the supply chain and collecting data in a cloud-based inventory repository, whether it's in-store, a distribution centre or through loss prevention efforts. The platform has been deployed in over 10,000 stores across the globe, which makes Nedap iD Cloud the fastest growing RFID platform available today.

Nedap iD Cloud is the only scalable enterprise platform that gathers all EPC inventory data and its unique item lifespan history into one place to create perfect inventory visibility with the use of RFID technology. This allows retailers and brands to easily scale their business, increase sales and boost customer happiness.

G-Star RAW, a global denim brand, is one of Nedap's retail brands to implement the iD Cloud platform during the past six months. "As a brand, you must integrate e-commerce and traditional retail to create a seamless shopping experience for today's hyper connected consumer", said Barry van Wijk, Head of Retail Operations at G-Star RAW.

"We have clearly seen a change in the traditional role of stores. They used to be the go-to spot to try and buy denim, but the actual purchase isn't necessarily made in stores anymore these days. Stores are transforming into an even more important asset to give shoppers a full omnichannel brand experience as we now also use them as mini distribution centers. This enables our customers to pick up an item they have just purchased online or have it delivered to them within a day."

''This is where tech, retail and sustainability meet - we're very excited about the official launch of the wider iD Cloud platform, as we envision that every retailer creates perfect inventory visibility with zero waste and no losses,'' said Oscar van den Broek, Managing Director of Nedap Retail. ''Supply chain visibility is more important than ever. The iD Cloud solution started in-store and we're proud to now offer retailers a complete end-to-end platform, which has been deployed in more than 10,000 stores across the globe.''

Made up of four specialized solutions, the iD Cloud platform allows users to extend use cases and easily scale in line with demand and ambitions. These are 'iD Cloud Store', which digitalizes in-store stock management, 'iD Cloud Supply Chain', which focuses on supply chain automation, 'iD Cloud Loss Prevention', enabling for modern and data-driven loss prevention and 'iD Cloud Omnichannel', which is integrated with online order management systems.

To learn how retailers and brands can create perfect inventory visibility with Nedap iD Cloud, download the solution brief here.