Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Netherlands
  4. Euronext Amsterdam
  5. Nedap N.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NEDAP   NL0000371243

NEDAP N.V.

(NEDAP)
  Report
Real-time Quote. Real-time Euronext Amsterdam - 09/27 03:10:20 am
59.6 EUR   --.--%
03:02aNEDAP N : launches iD Cloud Platform, enabling inventory vis …
PU
09/20NEDAP N.V.(ENXTAM : NEDAP) dropped from S&P Global BMI Index
CI
07/22NEDAP N : 8% revenue rise; operating margin up to 12.2%
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Nedap N : launches iD Cloud Platform, enabling inventory vis …

09/27/2021 | 03:02am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Nedap (AMS:NEDAP), the global leader in RFID solutions, today announces the launch of its Nedap iD Cloud Platform, an integrated suite of SaaS solutions purposefully built for RFID technology. Nedap iD Cloud allows retailers and brands to create perfect inventory visibility with zero waste and no losses by tracking every unique item movement throughout the supply chain and collecting data in a cloud-based inventory repository, whether it's in-store, a distribution centre or through loss prevention efforts. The platform has been deployed in over 10,000 stores across the globe, which makes Nedap iD Cloud the fastest growing RFID platform available today.

Nedap iD Cloud is the only scalable enterprise platform that gathers all EPC inventory data and its unique item lifespan history into one place to create perfect inventory visibility with the use of RFID technology. This allows retailers and brands to easily scale their business, increase sales and boost customer happiness.

G-Star RAW, a global denim brand, is one of Nedap's retail brands to implement the iD Cloud platform during the past six months. "As a brand, you must integrate e-commerce and traditional retail to create a seamless shopping experience for today's hyper connected consumer", said Barry van Wijk, Head of Retail Operations at G-Star RAW.

"We have clearly seen a change in the traditional role of stores. They used to be the go-to spot to try and buy denim, but the actual purchase isn't necessarily made in stores anymore these days. Stores are transforming into an even more important asset to give shoppers a full omnichannel brand experience as we now also use them as mini distribution centers. This enables our customers to pick up an item they have just purchased online or have it delivered to them within a day."

''This is where tech, retail and sustainability meet - we're very excited about the official launch of the wider iD Cloud platform, as we envision that every retailer creates perfect inventory visibility with zero waste and no losses,'' said Oscar van den Broek, Managing Director of Nedap Retail. ''Supply chain visibility is more important than ever. The iD Cloud solution started in-store and we're proud to now offer retailers a complete end-to-end platform, which has been deployed in more than 10,000 stores across the globe.''

Made up of four specialized solutions, the iD Cloud platform allows users to extend use cases and easily scale in line with demand and ambitions. These are 'iD Cloud Store', which digitalizes in-store stock management, 'iD Cloud Supply Chain', which focuses on supply chain automation, 'iD Cloud Loss Prevention', enabling for modern and data-driven loss prevention and 'iD Cloud Omnichannel', which is integrated with online order management systems.

To learn how retailers and brands can create perfect inventory visibility with Nedap iD Cloud, download the solution brief here.

Disclaimer

NEDAP NV published this content on 27 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 September 2021 07:01:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about NEDAP N.V.
03:02aNEDAP N : launches iD Cloud Platform, enabling inventory vis …
PU
09/20NEDAP N.V.(ENXTAM : NEDAP) dropped from S&P Global BMI Index
CI
07/22NEDAP N : 8% revenue rise; operating margin up to 12.2%
PU
07/22Nedap N.V. Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2021
CI
06/24NEDAP N : Extraordinary general meeting of Nedap vote in favor of Peter van Bommel's appoi..
PU
05/18NEDAP N : GANNI powers omnichannel fulfillment with Nedap
PU
05/11NEDAP N : Proposal to appoint Peter van Bommel to the Nedap N.V. Supervisory Board
PU
04/14NEDAP N : and CRV conclude international cooperative agreement
PU
04/12NEDAP N.V. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
04/08NEDAP N.V. : Proxy Statments
CO
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 202 M 237 M 237 M
Net income 2021 17,0 M 19,9 M 19,9 M
Net cash 2021 19,0 M 22,3 M 22,3 M
P/E ratio 2021 22,2x
Yield 2021 4,19%
Capitalization 387 M 453 M 453 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,82x
EV / Sales 2022 1,71x
Nbr of Employees 772
Free-Float 68,2%
Chart NEDAP N.V.
Duration : Period :
Nedap N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NEDAP N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 59,60 €
Average target price 64,00 €
Spread / Average Target 7,38%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ruben M. Wegman Chief Executive Officer
Daniëlle van der Sluijs Chief Financial Officer
G. F. Kolff Chairman-Supervisory Board
J. M. L. van Engelen Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Margot A. Scheltema Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NEDAP N.V.16.86%453
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.26.77%239 272
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.41.58%40 768
ERICSSON3.30%38 769
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.-13.37%36 441
NOKIA OYJ52.49%31 767