Nedap N : Press release Capital Markets Day – Nedap presents …

Today Nedap presents its new strategic plan at its Capital Markets Day (CMD) which will be held online. The CMD can be followed through a live webcast and the presentations will be available on the corporate website. Throughout 2020, Nedap has worked on developing its new strategic plan 'Step Up'. During the CMD this will be explained and the long-term perspective on shared value creation will be discussed: value for people, the environment and society, combined with healthy financial results. The new strategic plan has the following financial objectives towards 2025:

a revenue that is developing towards annual high-single-digit autonomous growth.

an operating (EBIT) margin that grows towards 15% (excluding one-off items).

a return on invested capital (ROIC) that outgrows profitability.

The above objectives are based on the assumption that the Covid-19 pandemic is brought under control in the course of 2021 and that the global economy recovers after the pandemic. The CMD starts at 09:00 AM and lasts until 12:30 PM and can be followed via a live webcast Capital Markets Day - Nedap.

