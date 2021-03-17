Log in
Nedap N : Press release Capital Markets Day – Nedap presents …

03/17/2021

03/17/2021 | 03:47am EDT
Today Nedap presents its new strategic plan at its Capital Markets Day (CMD) which will be held online. The CMD can be followed through a live webcast and the presentations will be available on the corporate website. Throughout 2020, Nedap has worked on developing its new strategic plan 'Step Up'. During the CMD this will be explained and the long-term perspective on shared value creation will be discussed: value for people, the environment and society, combined with healthy financial results. The new strategic plan has the following financial objectives towards 2025:

  • a revenue that is developing towards annual high-single-digit autonomous growth.
  • an operating (EBIT) margin that grows towards 15% (excluding one-off items).
  • a return on invested capital (ROIC) that outgrows profitability.

The above objectives are based on the assumption that the Covid-19 pandemic is brought under control in the course of 2021 and that the global economy recovers after the pandemic. The CMD starts at 09:00 AM and lasts until 12:30 PM and can be followed via a live webcast Capital Markets Day - Nedap.

Read the full press release here: Press release Capital Markets Day - ENG

Disclaimer

NEDAP NV published this content on 17 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 March 2021 07:45:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 199 M 237 M 237 M
Net income 2021 14,0 M 16,7 M 16,7 M
Net cash 2021 10,0 M 11,9 M 11,9 M
P/E ratio 2021 26,2x
Yield 2021 4,30%
Capitalization 376 M 448 M 448 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,84x
EV / Sales 2022 1,74x
Nbr of Employees 766
Free-Float 71,6%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Ruben M. Wegman Chief Executive Officer
Daniëlle van der Sluijs Chief Financial Officer
G. F. Kolff Chairman-Supervisory Board
J. M. L. van Engelen Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Margot A. Scheltema Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NEDAP N.V.14.12%434
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.10.99%208 598
ERICSSON AB19.98%45 341
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.-1.61%40 715
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.7.30%30 738
NOKIA OYJ15.01%24 374