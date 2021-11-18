Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Netherlands
  4. Euronext Amsterdam
  5. Nedap N.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NEDAP   NL0000371243

NEDAP N.V.

(NEDAP)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Seamless shopping without the shrink: Nedap announces ne …

11/18/2021 | 02:42am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Nedap (AMS:NEDAP), the global leader in RFID solutions, today announces the launch of iD Cloud Loss Prevention, a cloud-based RFID solution that enables retailers to detect, quantify and prevent losses. This solution is part of Nedap's iD Cloud Platform, an integrated suite of SaaS solutions to create perfect inventory visibility.

iD Cloud Loss Prevention enables retailers and brands to track every unique item at critical areas in their stores, like at the point-of-sale or the store entrance and exit with the use of RFID technology. The smart algorithm of iD Cloud Loss Prevention can automatically detect suspicious events such as items leaving the store in bulk, items leaving outside of store opening hours or spotting items more likely to be stolen.

For loss prevention to be a true omnichannel enabler, it's key to look beyond single theft events. That's why the algorithm was designed to be able to recognize theft and fraud patterns over time. By knowing which items have a higher theft risk, retailers and brands can discover shrinkage trends that otherwise would have gone unnoticed and combat organized retail crime, theft and fraud. This allows retailers to introduce seamless shopping experiences for their customers like mobile checkouts, Buy Online, Pick-Up in Store (BOPIS) or receiptless returns without uncontrollable shrinkage levels.

''We envision that every retailer creates seamless shopping experiences without shrink. No loss, no matter where, should go unnoticed.'' said Oscar van den Broek, Managing Director of Nedap Retail. ''Today's shoppers demand a seamless shopping experience. In-store shopping should feel like online shopping: easy, fast and without any queues or barriers. Retailers that fail to bring this frictionless experience into their stores will lose customers and their stores will become increasingly irrelevant.''

To learn how retailers and brands can create seamless shopping experiences without shrink using iD Cloud Loss Prevention, download the solution brief here.

Disclaimer

NEDAP NV published this content on 18 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 November 2021 07:41:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about NEDAP N.V.
02:42aSEAMLESS SHOPPING WITHOUT THE SHRINK : Nedap announces ne …
PU
11/11Tendam Selects Nedap Id Cloud for Sustainable Omnichannel Fulfillment
CI
11/11Spanish retail giant Tendam selects Nedap iD Cloud for s …
PU
10/19NEDAP N : Press release – Trading update Q3 2021
PU
10/19Nedap Selects by XXL All Sports United to Deploy Its iD Cloud Platform
CI
10/19NEDAP N : XXL All Sports United optimizes omnichannel strategy wit …
PU
10/05Denim Brand G-Star Raw Chooses Nedap Id Cloud to Create Seamless Shopping Experiences
CI
10/05NEDAP N : Denim brand G-Star RAW chooses Nedap iD Cloud to create …
PU
09/27Nedap Announces the Launch of Its Nedap iD Cloud Platform, an Integrated Suite of SaaS ..
CI
09/27NEDAP N : launches iD Cloud Platform, enabling inventory vis …
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 202 M 229 M 229 M
Net income 2021 17,0 M 19,2 M 19,2 M
Net cash 2021 19,0 M 21,5 M 21,5 M
P/E ratio 2021 22,6x
Yield 2021 4,13%
Capitalization 393 M 444 M 445 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,85x
EV / Sales 2022 1,74x
Nbr of Employees 772
Free-Float 68,2%
Chart NEDAP N.V.
Duration : Period :
Nedap N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NEDAP N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 60,60 €
Average target price 64,00 €
Spread / Average Target 5,61%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ruben M. Wegman Chief Executive Officer
Daniëlle van der Sluijs Chief Financial Officer
G. F. Kolff Chairman-Supervisory Board
J. M. L. van Engelen Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Margot A. Scheltema Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NEDAP N.V.18.82%444
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.26.84%239 393
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.48.21%42 569
ERICSSON0.64%36 842
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.-14.24%36 570
NOKIA OYJ61.06%32 390