Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Johannesburg Stock Exchange  >  Nedbank Group Limited    NED   ZAE000004875

NEDBANK GROUP LIMITED

(NED)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryNewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Market doubts as South Africa's Nedbank hopes worst is over

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/26/2020 | 05:33am EDT
Customers look on outside Nedbank, after the bank closed due to load shedding, at the Mall of the South in Johannesburg

South Africa's Nedbank said on Wednesday it hoped the worst impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic were over after half-year profits fell almost 70%, but its shares fell as traders tended towards a more pessimistic view.

The lender, which last week flagged a hit to its interim profits from bad debt charges, said on Wednesday its full-year profits would be at least 20% lower.

But its results statement said it hoped the "worst impacts of COVID-19 and the (Great Lockdown Crisis) are behind us" and Nedbank CEO Mike Brown said data showed some activities returning towards pre-lockdown levels.

"We expect H2 credit losses to be lower than H1," he said, adding a provision taken for potential future loan losses should not recur, although any forecasts were subject to uncertainty.

Nedbank's credit impairment charge increased 202% to almost 7.7 billion rand ($458 million) during the six months to June 30.

This lowered its headline earnings per share - the main profit measure in South Africa - to 438 cents, versus 1,435 cents a year earlier.

Last week, it warned of a HEPS fall to between 402 and 472 cents.

Around 3 billion rand of the charge was a provision for future possible losses, less than made by some peers, such as Absa, which took a heftier hit upfront.

While investors cheered Absa's approach, Nedbank's shares fell by more than 3% before recovering to stand 1.4% lower at 0810 GMT. The Johannesburg Stock Exchange's banking index was 0.12% higher.

"Banks are finding market support for taking an extra conservative approach," Stuart Theobald, chairman at research house Intellidex, said.

Brown said Nedbank would only consider dividends when guidance changed from the central bank, which has asked lenders to halt payouts to preserve capital during the COVID-19 crisis.

($1 = 16.7955 rand)

(Reporting by Emma Rumney; Editing by Promit Mukherjee, Amy Caren Daniel and Barbara Lewis)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ABSA GROUP LIMITED 2.10% 84.74 End-of-day quote.-43.24%
DOW JONES AFRICA TITANS 50 INDEX 0.17% 481.18 Delayed Quote.-10.39%
DOW JONES SOUTH AFRICA(ZAR) 0.43% 1706.14 Delayed Quote.-5.81%
EURONET WORLDWIDE, INC. 2.54% 106.06 Delayed Quote.-32.69%
NEDBANK GROUP LIMITED 1.39% 112.12 End-of-day quote.-47.68%
NEDBANK LIMITED 3.45% 7.5 End-of-day quote.-22.68%
S&P AFRICA 40 INDEX 0.09% 159.96 Delayed Quote.-7.54%
SECURE INCOME REIT PLC 0.35% 286 Delayed Quote.-34.33%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about NEDBANK GROUP LIMITED
05:33aMarket doubts as South Africa's Nedbank hopes worst is over
RE
03:02aS.Africa's Nedbank hopes worst is over after posting almost 70% profit drop
RE
08/25TECH WAR CHRONICLES : How a Silicon Valley chip pioneer landed in China     
RE
08/25Vodacom Group Taps Nedbank Group's Raisibe Morathi as New CFO
DJ
08/21S.Africa's Nedbank says half year profit will fall by over two-thirds
RE
08/20S.Africa's Nedbank says half year profit will fall by over two-thirds
RE
08/20S.African airports group ACSA gets new funding, shelves projects
RE
08/13South Africa's rand backtracks as relief rally pauses
RE
08/07Record bullion prices give South African gold miners a lifeline, risks remain
RE
08/07South Africa's rand on the ropes as emerging market risks increase
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 54 474 M 3 225 M 3 225 M
Net income 2020 5 937 M 351 M 351 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 9,34x
Yield 2020 0,59%
Capitalization 54 510 M 3 230 M 3 227 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,00x
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,97x
Nbr of Employees 29 213
Free-Float 36,1%
Chart NEDBANK GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Nedbank Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NEDBANK GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 139,80 ZAR
Last Close Price 112,12 ZAR
Spread / Highest target 78,4%
Spread / Average Target 24,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -10,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael William Thomas Brown Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Vassi Naidoo Independent Chairman
Mfundo Clement Nkuhlu Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Raisibe Kgomaraga Morathi Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Fred Swanepoel Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NEDBANK GROUP LIMITED-47.68%3 230
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-28.22%306 284
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-23.17%246 643
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-26.18%225 267
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-14.26%187 603
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO.. LTD.0.00%135 222
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group