Nedbank : Appointment to the Group Audit Committee

Appointment to the Group Audit Committee NEDBANK GROUP LIMITED NEDBANK LIMITED (Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) (Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) Registration number: 1966/010630/06 Registration number: 1951/000009/06 JSE share code: NED JSE alpha code: BINBK NSX share code: NBK ('Nedbank') ISIN: ZAE000004875 JSE alpha code: NEDI ('Nedbank Group') (collectively 'the Group') APPOINTMENT TO THE GROUP AUDIT COMMITTEE Further to the appointment of Ms Phumzile Langeni as an independent non-executive director to the Group as announced on SENS on 22 March 2022, shareholders are advised that Ms Langeni has now been appointed to the Group Audit Committee with effect from 27 May 2022. Sandton 27 May 2022 Sponsors to Nedbank Group in South Africa: Merrill Lynch South Africa (Pty) Limited Nedbank Corporate and Investment Banking, a division of Nedbank Limited Sponsor to Nedbank Group in Namibia: Old Mutual Investment Services (Namibia) (Pty) Ltd Debt Sponsor to Nedbank Limited in South Africa: Nedbank Corporate and Investment Banking, a division of Nedbank Limited Date: 27-05-2022 04:00:00