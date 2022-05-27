Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  South Africa
  Johannesburg Stock Exchange
  Nedbank Group Limited
  News
  Summary
    NED   ZAE000004875

NEDBANK GROUP LIMITED

(NED)
  Report
End-of-day quote Johannesburg Stock Exchange  -  05-25
213.04 ZAR   +2.77%
10:10aNEDBANK : Appointment to the Group Audit Committee
PU
02:30aTRANSCRIPT : Nedbank Group Limited - Shareholder/Analyst Call
CI
05/26NEDBANK : Credit Ratings Action by Standard and Poor's
PU
Nedbank : Appointment to the Group Audit Committee

05/27/2022 | 10:10am EDT
Appointment to the Group Audit Committee

NEDBANK GROUP LIMITED                                  NEDBANK LIMITED
(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa)         (Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa)
Registration number: 1966/010630/06                    Registration number: 1951/000009/06
JSE share code: NED                                    JSE alpha code: BINBK
NSX share code: NBK                                    ('Nedbank')
ISIN: ZAE000004875
JSE alpha code: NEDI
('Nedbank Group')
(collectively 'the Group')

APPOINTMENT TO THE GROUP AUDIT COMMITTEE

Further to the appointment of Ms Phumzile Langeni as an independent non-executive director to the
Group as announced on SENS on 22 March 2022, shareholders are advised that Ms Langeni has now
been appointed to the Group Audit Committee with effect from 27 May 2022.

Sandton
27 May 2022

Sponsors to Nedbank Group in South Africa:
Merrill Lynch South Africa (Pty) Limited
Nedbank Corporate and Investment Banking, a division of Nedbank Limited

Sponsor to Nedbank Group in Namibia:
Old Mutual Investment Services (Namibia) (Pty) Ltd

Debt Sponsor to Nedbank Limited in South Africa:
Nedbank Corporate and Investment Banking, a division of Nedbank Limited

Date: 27-05-2022 04:00:00
Produced by the JSE SENS Department. The SENS service is an information dissemination service administered by the JSE Limited ('JSE'). 
The JSE does not, whether expressly, tacitly or implicitly, represent, warrant or in any way guarantee the truth, accuracy or completeness of
 the information published on SENS. The JSE, their officers, employees and agents accept no liability for (or in respect of) any direct, 
indirect, incidental or consequential loss or damage of any kind or nature, howsoever arising, from the use of SENS or the use of, or reliance on,
 information disseminated through SENS.

Disclaimer

Nedbank Group Ltd. published this content on 27 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 May 2022 14:09:15 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 62 202 M 3 951 M 3 951 M
Net income 2022 14 192 M 901 M 901 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 7,59x
Yield 2022 7,14%
Capitalization 104 B 6 607 M 6 607 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,67x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,56x
Nbr of Employees 27 561
Free-Float 90,1%
Technical analysis trends NEDBANK GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 213,04 ZAR
Average target price 241,90 ZAR
Spread / Average Target 13,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael William Thomas Brown Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Michael Davis Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Paul Mpho Makwana Non-Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Fred Swanepoel Chief Information Officer
Mfundo Clement Nkuhlu Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NEDBANK GROUP LIMITED21.72%6 607
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-19.65%380 172
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-17.58%295 446
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED5.68%237 463
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION5.19%182 552
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-4.96%172 840