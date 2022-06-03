Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. South Africa
  4. Johannesburg Stock Exchange
  5. Nedbank Group Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NED   ZAE000004875

NEDBANK GROUP LIMITED

(NED)
  Report
End-of-day quote Johannesburg Stock Exchange  -  06-01
228.49 ZAR   -0.98%
09:12aNEDBANK : Disclosure of beneficial interests in securities
PU
05/27NEDBANK : Appointment to the Group Audit Committee
PU
05/27TRANSCRIPT : Nedbank Group Limited - Shareholder/Analyst Call
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Nedbank : Disclosure of beneficial interests in securities

06/03/2022 | 09:12am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook 

Disclosure of beneficial interests in securities

NEDBANK GROUP LIMITED
(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa)
Registration number: 1966/010630/06
JSE share code: NED
NSX share code: NBK
ISIN: ZAE000004875
JSE alpha code: NEDI
(Nedbank Group)

DISCLOSURE OF BENEFICIAL INTERESTS IN SECURITIES

In accordance with section 122(3)(b) of the Companies Act, No. 71 of 2008 and section 3.83(b)
of the JSE Limited Listings Requirements, shareholders are hereby advised that Nedbank
Group has received formal notification that clients of Allan Gray Proprietary Limited ('Allan
Gray') have, in aggregate, disposed of an interest in the ordinary shares of Nedbank Group,
such that the total interest in the ordinary shares of Nedbank Group held by Allan Gray's clients
now amounts to 9.9974% of the total issued ordinary shares of Nedbank Group.

Sandton

3 June 2022

Sponsors to Nedbank Group in South Africa:
Nedbank Corporate and Investment Banking, a division of Nedbank Limited
Merrill Lynch South Africa (Pty) Ltd

Sponsor to Nedbank Group in Namibia:
Old Mutual Investment Services (Namibia) (Pty) Ltd

Date: 03-06-2022 03:00:00
Produced by the JSE SENS Department. The SENS service is an information dissemination service administered by the JSE Limited ('JSE'). 
The JSE does not, whether expressly, tacitly or implicitly, represent, warrant or in any way guarantee the truth, accuracy or completeness of
 the information published on SENS. The JSE, their officers, employees and agents accept no liability for (or in respect of) any direct, 
indirect, incidental or consequential loss or damage of any kind or nature, howsoever arising, from the use of SENS or the use of, or reliance on,
 information disseminated through SENS.

Disclaimer

Nedbank Group Ltd. published this content on 03 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 June 2022 13:11:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about NEDBANK GROUP LIMITED
09:12aNEDBANK : Disclosure of beneficial interests in securities
PU
05/27NEDBANK : Appointment to the Group Audit Committee
PU
05/27TRANSCRIPT : Nedbank Group Limited - Shareholder/Analyst Call
CI
05/26NEDBANK : Credit Ratings Action by Standard and Poor's
PU
05/25NEDBANK : Interest payment notifications
PU
05/22Nedbank Appoints Phumzile Langeni as Independent Non-Executive Director
CI
05/03GIC Pte. Ltd. acquired a 5.01% stake in Nedbank Group Limited.
CI
04/25Nedbank Group Limited Announces Group Chief Financial Officer Changes
CI
04/25NEDBANK : Dealings in securities
PU
04/25NEDBANK : Interest payment notifications
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NEDBANK GROUP LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 62 202 M 4 023 M 4 023 M
Net income 2022 14 233 M 921 M 921 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 8,17x
Yield 2022 6,76%
Capitalization 112 B 7 215 M 7 215 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,79x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,67x
Nbr of Employees 27 561
Free-Float 90,1%
Chart NEDBANK GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Nedbank Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NEDBANK GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 228,49 ZAR
Average target price 245,44 ZAR
Spread / Average Target 7,42%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael William Thomas Brown Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Michael Davis Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Paul Mpho Makwana Non-Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Fred Swanepoel Chief Information Officer
Mfundo Clement Nkuhlu Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NEDBANK GROUP LIMITED30.55%7 215
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-17.96%387 691
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-17.51%295 688
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED5.68%238 871
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION6.30%184 499
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-5.88%171 817