Nedbank : Issue of Nedbank Group integrated report, no change statement, confirmation of AGM and Pillar 3 report

Issue of Nedbank Group integrated report, no change statement, confirmation of AGM and Pillar 3 report Nedbank Group Limited (Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) Registration number: 1966/010630/06 JSE share code: NED JSE alpha code: NEDI NSX share code: NBK ISIN: ZAE000004875 ('Nedbank Group' or 'the group') ISSUE OF NEDBANK GROUP INTEGRATED REPORT, NO CHANGE STATEMENT, CONFIRMATION OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING, AND PILLAR 3 RISK AND CAPITAL MANAGEMENT REPORT Further to the Nedbank Group audited consolidated and separate financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2021, published on 9 March 2022, shareholders are advised that the extracts from the consolidated financial statements and the notice of the annual general meeting for Nedbank Group have been sent to shareholders today. The Nedbank Group 2021 Integrated Report and suite of integrated reporting disclosures as well as the full auditors' unmodified audit opinions, including any key audit matters pursuant to International Auditing Standards ISA 701, are available online on the group's website (nedbankgroup.co.za). NO CHANGE STATEMENT The Nedbank Group audited consolidated financial statements contain no changes to the documents published on 9 March 2022. The annual financial statements were audited by Nedbank Group's auditors, Deloitte & Touche and Ernst & Young Inc. Their unqualified reports, which have not changed since the publication of the audited consolidated and separate financial statements on 9 March 2022, are available for inspection at the group's registered office. CONFIRMATION OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING (AGM) Shareholders are advised that Nedbank Group's AGM will be held virtually (entirely by way of electronic communication) on Friday, 27 May 2022. Shareholders can view and/or participate through the AGM online facility. Shareholders are referred to the 'Online Voting Guide' download, available on https://nedbank.virtual-meetings.online/login for a step-by-step guide on how to access the facility. The AGM will be broadcast live from 08:30 (SA time) on Friday, 27 May 2022 with streaming starting at 08:15 (SA time). Shareholders who have submitted their proxies or voting instruction forms to their participant or broker to vote on their behalf can follow the live webcast online and ask the board questions at https://www.corpcam.com/NedbankAGM2022 by copying and pasting this address into their web browser. Alternatively, shareholders can attend telephonically by registering at https://www.diamondpass.net/3588804. The notice of the AGM for Nedbank Group is contained alongside the extracts from the aforementioned audited consolidated financial statements. The salient dates for the AGM are as follows: 2022 Record date to determine the shareholders entitled to receive the notice of Friday, 8 April the AGM Notice of AGM distributed to shareholders on Thursday, 21 April Last date to trade to be eligible to participate in and vote at the AGM Tuesday, 17 May Record date to be eligible to participate in and vote at the AGM Friday, 20 May Forms of proxy to be lodged by no later than 08:30 (SA time) Wednesday, 25 May AGM to be held at 08:30 (SA time) on Friday, 27 May Results of AGM to be released on or about Friday, 27 May PILLAR 3 RISK AND CAPITAL MANAGEMENT REPORT AT 31 DECEMBER 2021 Nedbank Group and Nedbank Limited have released their Pillar 3 Basel III Public Disclosure Report, required by regulation 43 of the regulations relating to banks, issued in terms of the Banks Act, 94 of 1990. This report is available on the group's website: nedbankgroup.co.za in the Investor Relations section. Sandton 21 April 2022