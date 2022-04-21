Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. South Africa
  4. Johannesburg Stock Exchange
  5. Nedbank Group Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NED   ZAE000004875

NEDBANK GROUP LIMITED

(NED)
  Report
End-of-day quote Johannesburg Stock Exchange  -  04-19
221.84 ZAR   -1.54%
11:15aNEDBANK : Issue of Nedbank Group integrated report, no change statement, confirmation of AGM and Pillar 3 report
PU
03:45aNEDBANK : New Listing of Nedbank Group Limited Callable Floating Rate Note
PU
04/12South Africa raises $3 billion in new sovereign bonds
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Nedbank : Issue of Nedbank Group integrated report, no change statement, confirmation of AGM and Pillar 3 report

04/21/2022 | 11:15am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook 

Issue of Nedbank Group integrated report, no change statement, confirmation of AGM and Pillar 3 report

Nedbank Group Limited
(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa)
Registration number: 1966/010630/06
JSE share code: NED
JSE alpha code: NEDI
NSX share code: NBK
ISIN: ZAE000004875
('Nedbank Group' or 'the group')

ISSUE OF NEDBANK GROUP INTEGRATED REPORT, NO CHANGE STATEMENT,
CONFIRMATION OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING, AND PILLAR 3 RISK AND CAPITAL
MANAGEMENT REPORT

Further to the Nedbank Group audited consolidated and separate financial statements for the year
ended 31 December 2021, published on 9 March 2022, shareholders are advised that the extracts
from the consolidated financial statements and the notice of the annual general meeting for Nedbank
Group have been sent to shareholders today. The Nedbank Group 2021 Integrated Report and suite
of integrated reporting disclosures as well as the full auditors' unmodified audit opinions, including any
key audit matters pursuant to International Auditing Standards ISA 701, are available online on the
group's website (nedbankgroup.co.za).

NO CHANGE STATEMENT

The Nedbank Group audited consolidated financial statements contain no changes to the documents
published on 9 March 2022. The annual financial statements were audited by Nedbank Group's
auditors, Deloitte & Touche and Ernst & Young Inc. Their unqualified reports, which have not changed
since the publication of the audited consolidated and separate financial statements on 9 March 2022,
are available for inspection at the group's registered office.

CONFIRMATION OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING (AGM)

Shareholders are advised that Nedbank Group's AGM will be held virtually (entirely by way of
electronic communication) on Friday, 27 May 2022.

Shareholders can view and/or participate through the AGM online facility. Shareholders are referred to
the 'Online Voting Guide' download, available on https://nedbank.virtual-meetings.online/login for a
step-by-step guide on how to access the facility. The AGM will be broadcast live from 08:30 (SA time)
on Friday, 27 May 2022 with streaming starting at 08:15 (SA time). Shareholders who have submitted
their proxies or voting instruction forms to their participant or broker to vote on their behalf can follow
the live webcast online and ask the board questions at https://www.corpcam.com/NedbankAGM2022
by copying and pasting this address into their web browser.

Alternatively, shareholders can attend telephonically by registering at
https://www.diamondpass.net/3588804.

The notice of the AGM for Nedbank Group is contained alongside the extracts from the
aforementioned audited consolidated financial statements.

The salient dates for the AGM are as follows:

                                                                                                     2022
Record date to determine the shareholders entitled to receive the notice of               Friday, 8 April
the AGM
Notice of AGM distributed to shareholders on                                           Thursday, 21 April
Last date to trade to be eligible to participate in and vote at the AGM                   Tuesday, 17 May
Record date to be eligible to participate in and vote at the AGM                           Friday, 20 May
Forms of proxy to be lodged by no later than 08:30 (SA time)                            Wednesday, 25 May
AGM to be held at 08:30 (SA time) on                                                       Friday, 27 May
Results of AGM to be released on or about                                                  Friday, 27 May

PILLAR 3 RISK AND CAPITAL MANAGEMENT REPORT AT 31 DECEMBER 2021

Nedbank Group and Nedbank Limited have released their Pillar 3 Basel III Public Disclosure Report,
required by regulation 43 of the regulations relating to banks, issued in terms of the Banks Act, 94 of
1990. This report is available on the group's website: nedbankgroup.co.za in the Investor Relations
section.


Sandton
21 April 2022

Sponsors to Nedbank Group in South Africa:
Merrill Lynch South Africa (Pty) Limited
Nedbank Corporate and Investment Banking, a division of Nedbank Limited

Sponsor to Nedbank Group in Namibia:
Old Mutual Investment Services (Namibia) (Pty) Ltd

Date: 21-04-2022 05:00:00
Produced by the JSE SENS Department. The SENS service is an information dissemination service administered by the JSE Limited ('JSE'). 
The JSE does not, whether expressly, tacitly or implicitly, represent, warrant or in any way guarantee the truth, accuracy or completeness of
 the information published on SENS. The JSE, their officers, employees and agents accept no liability for (or in respect of) any direct, 
indirect, incidental or consequential loss or damage of any kind or nature, howsoever arising, from the use of SENS or the use of, or reliance on,
 information disseminated through SENS.

Disclaimer

Nedbank Group Ltd. published this content on 21 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 April 2022 15:14:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about NEDBANK GROUP LIMITED
11:15aNEDBANK : Issue of Nedbank Group integrated report, no change statement, confirmation of A..
PU
03:45aNEDBANK : New Listing of Nedbank Group Limited Callable Floating Rate Note
PU
04/12South Africa raises $3 billion in new sovereign bonds
RE
04/12NEDBANK : Full Capital Redemption – NGL03
PU
04/06DEALINGS IN SECURITIES : 2022 compulsory and voluntary bonus deferral schemes
PU
04/06NEDBANK GROUP LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
04/04VESTING OF SHARES TO PRESCRIBED OFFI : 2019 Matched Share Scheme
PU
03/28S.Africa's rand pulls back as dollar firms, markets slightly down
RE
03/28NEDBANK : Interest payment notifications
PU
03/18DEALINGS IN SECURITIES : vesting of restricted shares previously allocated in 2019
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NEDBANK GROUP LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 62 208 M 4 125 M 4 125 M
Net income 2022 14 184 M 941 M 941 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 7,88x
Yield 2022 6,85%
Capitalization 108 B 7 182 M 7 182 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,74x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,62x
Nbr of Employees 27 561
Free-Float 90,0%
Chart NEDBANK GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Nedbank Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NEDBANK GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 221,84 ZAR
Average target price 242,80 ZAR
Spread / Average Target 9,45%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael William Thomas Brown Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Michael Davis Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Paul Mpho Makwana Non-Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Fred Swanepoel Chief Information Officer
Mfundo Clement Nkuhlu Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NEDBANK GROUP LIMITED26.75%7 182
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-17.20%386 464
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-10.86%319 743
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED7.05%251 198
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION5.93%184 419
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY1.40%184 378