Nedbank Group Limited is a banking group organized around 4 areas of activity: - retail and commercial banking (63.8% of net interest income); - corporate and investment banking (24.5%); - asset and wealth management (2.7%). The group is also engaged in insurance activity; - other (9%). At the end of 2021, the group had ZAR 971.8 billion in current deposits and ZAR 831.7 billion in current loans.

