For the half year ended June 30, the bank's headline earnings per share, a profit measure, was at 15.25 rand ($0.8121), up from 13.70 rand posted a year ago.
JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South Africa's Nedbank Group, amongst the top five lenders in the country, recorded an 11% rise in interim profit as it gained from high interest rates, even as its bad loans grew.
For the half year ended June 30, the bank's headline earnings per share, a profit measure, was at 15.25 rand ($0.8121), up from 13.70 rand posted a year ago.
