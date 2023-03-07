Advanced search
    NED   ZAE000004875

NEDBANK GROUP LIMITED

(NED)
End-of-day quote Johannesburg Stock Exchange  -  2023-03-05
233.83 ZAR   +0.65%
12:24aS.African lender Nedbank posts 20% rise in full year profit
RE
03/02Nedbank Group Flags Double-digit Growth in FY22 EPS
MT
03/02Nedbank Group Limited Provides Earnings Guidance for the Twelve Months Ended 31 December 2022
CI
S.African lender Nedbank posts 20% rise in full year profit

03/07/2023 | 12:24am EST
JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) -South African lender Nedbank Group posted a 20% rise in full year profit as it benefited from higher interest rates.

For the year ended Dec. 31, Nedbank's headline earnings per share, a profit measure, was at 2,886 South African cents, up from 2,410 cents posted in the prior year.

South African banks, some of the biggest on the continent, had a good run last year on the back of increasing interest rates and a rebound in economic activity as COVID-19 waned.

But with the current power supply crisis in the country, inefficient rail and port infrastructure and high unemployment, lenders are concerned about future growth.

Nedbank said it expected the economic environment in the country to remain challenging, particularly given the high levels of electricity shortages.

It declared a dividend of 866 cents for the year and announced a 5 billion rand ($274.28 million) capital optimisation initiative.

($1 = 18.2297 rand)

(Reporting by Promit Mukherjee; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)


© Reuters 2023
Analyst Recommendations on NEDBANK GROUP LIMITED
Financials
Sales 2022 63 397 M 3 476 M 3 476 M
Net income 2022 14 393 M 789 M 789 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 8,35x
Yield 2022 7,05%
Capitalization 114 B 6 248 M 6 248 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,80x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,64x
Nbr of Employees 26 343
Free-Float 89,8%
Chart NEDBANK GROUP LIMITED
Nedbank Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends NEDBANK GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 233,83 ZAR
Average target price 253,78 ZAR
Spread / Average Target 8,53%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael William Thomas Brown Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Michael Davis Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Paul Mpho Makwana Non-Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Fred Swanepoel Chief Information Officer
Mfundo Clement Nkuhlu Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NEDBANK GROUP LIMITED10.00%6 224
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.7.13%422 842
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION3.14%273 411
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED1.99%215 541
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY13.47%177 743
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION2.25%161 234