Nederman Holding AB is a Sweden-based company engaged in the environmental technology sector. It provides industrial vacuum cleaners, dust and fume collectors, filters, and pre-separators, among others, for three business areas: air extraction and filtrations systems, cleaning and recycling. Also, the Company offers particulate monitors and filter control solutions. Its activities are focused on four market segments: Metal Fabrication, which includes manual and robotic welding, thermal cutting, blasting and others, as well as machining; Fiber-based industries and general industries, such as primary wood, food, chemicals and textiles, among others; Process industries and energy, including foundry, smelters and crematories; as well as Automotive aftermarket, such as vehicle repair shops and emergency stations. It operates primarily in Sweden, Denmark, Germany, Canada, the United States, and China.