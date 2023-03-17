TRANSLATION FROM THE SWEDISH ORIGINAL

Auditor's report in accordance with Chapter 8, Section 54 of the Swedish Companies Act (2005:551) on whether the guidelines adopted by the General Meeting regarding remuneration to Group Executive Management have been complied with

To the General Meeting of Nederman Holding AB (publ), corporate identity 556576-4205

We have examined whether the Board of Directors and the Managing Director of Nederman Holding AB (publ), have, for the year 2022, complied with the guidelines on remuneration to Group Executive Management, adopted at the General Meeting on 25 April 2022.

Responsibilities of the Board of Directors and the Managing Director

The Board of Directors and the Managing Director are responsible for compliance with the guidelines and for the internal control the Board of Directors and the Managing Director determine is necessary to ensure compliance with the guidelines.

Auditor's responsibility

Our responsibility is to issue a report, based on our examination, to the General Meeting regarding whether the guidelines have been complied with. The examination has been performed in accordance with FAR's recommendation RevR 8 Granskning av ersättningar till ledande befattningshavare i vissa publika aktiebolag (Examination of Remuneration to Group Executive Management in Certain Listed Companies). Those standards require us to comply with the ethical requirements, and also to plan and perform the examination in such a manner that we may obtain reasonable assurance about whether the guidelines on remuneration have been complied with. The firm applies International Standard on Quality Control 1 and accordingly maintains a comprehensive system of quality control including documented policies and procedures regarding compliance with ethical requirements, professional standards and applicable legal and regulatory requirements.

We are independent of Nederman Holding AB (publ) in accordance with professional ethics for accountants in Sweden and have otherwise fulfilled our ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements.

The examination has covered the company's organization and documentation of issues concerning remuneration for Group Executive Management, new decisions concerning remuneration, as well as a selection of the financial year's payments to Group Executive Management. The procedures selected depend on the auditor's judgement, including the assessment of the risk that the guidelines have not, in all material respects, been complied with. In making this risk assessment, the auditor considers internal control relevant to the company's compliance with the guidelines in order to design procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances, but not for the purpose of expressing an opinion on the effectiveness of the company's internal control.

We believe that our examination provides a reasonable basis for our conclusion.

Conclusion

In our opinion the Board of Directors and the Managing Director of Nederman Holding AB (publ) have, during the year 2022, complied with the guidelines on remuneration to Group Executive Management, which were adopted by the General Meeting on 25 April 2022.

Helsingborg, 16 March 2023

Ernst & Young AB

Andreas Mast

Authorized Public Accountant