Nederman : Financial Reporting Document

Q3 The Clean Air Company Interim report January-September 2021 Continued solid development Quarter 3, 2021 Incoming orders amounted to SEK 1,178m (827), equivalent to currency-neutral growth of 45.1 percent compared with the same period last year. Compared with the corresponding quarter 2019, incoming orders increased currency-neutral by 35.8 percent.

Net sales amounted to SEK 1,046m (826), equivalent to currency- neutral growth of 28.3 percent compared with the same period last year.

Operating profit was SEK 119.3m (63.3), giving an operating margin of 11.4 percent (7.7).

Adjusted operating profit was SEK 119.5m (63.5), giving an adjusted operating margin of 11.4 percent (7.7).

Net profit was SEK 81.0m (31.5).

Earnings per share were SEK 2.31 (0.90). January - September, 2021 Incoming orders amounted to SEK 3,271m (2,562), equivalent to currency-neutral growth of 35.7 percent compared with the same period last year. Compared with the corresponding period 2019, incoming orders increased currency-neutral by 18.0 percent.

Net sales amounted to SEK 2,890m (2,735), equivalent to currency-neutral growth of 12.3 percent compared with the same period last year.

Operating profit was SEK 332.8m (125.2), giving an operating margin of 11.5 percent (4.6).

Adjusted operating profit was SEK 304.3m (201.6), giving an adjusted operating margin of 10.5 percent (7.4).

Net profit was SEK 220.9m (55.3).

Earnings per share were SEK 6.29 (1.58). Interim report | January − September 2021 1 CEO's comments Stronger profitability and high growth in orders Nederman´s strong performance continues. During the third quarter, the Group's adjusted operating profit amounted to SEK 119.5m (63.5), corresponding to an adjusted operating margin of 11.4 percent (7.7). All divisions contributed to this improvement. We are entering the year's final quarter with optimism, but at the same time, we foresee continued risks from the effects of high material prices and disruption in the supply chain. Sven Kristensson CEO The strong orders received and sales trends continued in the third quarter of the year. Orders received displayed organic growth of 45.1 percent compared with the corresponding quarter of 2020 and were also significantly higher than the same period of 2019, when our markets were most recently in a "normal state". In addition, profitability strengthened during the quarter. Higher sales volumes, efficient processes and a continued successful roll-out of our digital offering are some of the factors that underpinned our ability to report the highest adjusted operating margin for a single quarter since 2008, despite headwinds in the form of high raw material and transport prices, and supply chain disruption. I can say that the actions we have taken have turned Nederman into a completely different company today than it was a few years ago. We are world leading in industrial air filtration and are driving developments at a high pace. During the third quarter, for example, we updated our mobile dust and fume extractors using pioneering nanofiber technology and continued to increase the share of Insight subscriptions, which contribute to future-proofing our customers' production. Good cash flow and a strong balance sheet also provide us with healthy conditions for continued robust investments in growth-promoting activities. At the same time, I am forced to recognise that the global economy and many of our markets are out of balance. Raw materials prices are at historically high levels, there is an acute shortage of components and logistics problems are leading to disruption in supply chains. We have been successful at managing factors within our control, but are aware that we may be affected to a greater degree in the long term. STRONG PERFORMANCE IN OUR DIVISIONS Pent-up investment needs and growing optimism led to a continued high level of activity among our customers. In addition, demand for projects increased, even some slightly larger ones. Nederman Process Technology displayed a strong improvement in orders received, mainly within the fibre and textile segment, and has begun to deliver on several of the projects secured at the beginning of the year. I am also pleased with the continued strong growth of our largest division, Nederman Extraction & Filtration Technology. Its base of product sales is often a good indicator of the underlying market activity. Profitability developed strongly in all divisions. Nederman Monitoring Control Technology again recognised an adjusted EBITA margin of more than 20 percent and was kept company this quarter by Neder- man Duct & Filter Technology, with an EBITA margin of 20.2 percent. In addition, Nederman Extraction & Filtration Technology noted an EBITA margin of slightly below 20 percent for the second consecutive quarter. Cost-effective processes and successful pricing, combined with full focus on our leading digital solutions, have enabled these high levels of profitability. CONTINUED POSITIVE OUTLOOK Our cautious optimism remains. Although the development in our divisions remains positive, there is a risk that the problems in our supply chain and the high prices of materials and logistics will impact custo- mers' investment decisions and the possibility of conducting business, as well as our own production and capacity to deliver. At the same time, the long-term potential in our industry has been strengthened. In a world in which the insight is increasing regarding the damage that poor air does to people the world over, highlighted for example, in a new comprehensive report from the WHO, it is of the utmost importance that Nederman continues to grow with its leading offering within industrial air filtration, and shape the future of clean air. This is quite simply our largest contribution to a more sustainable world. I am looking forward to our Green Awakening conference in Stockholm on 9 November, at which, together with researchers, politicians and business repre- sentatives, we will discuss how we can jointly find solutions to safeguard the air that we breathe now and in the future. Q3 INTERVIEW WITH SVEN KRISTENSSON Watch the interview on Nederman's YouTube channel. Playlist: Financial reports Interim report | January − September 2021 2 Segment overview Nederman is organised in four operating segments, which are based on technology, customer structure and business logic with its starting point in the group's brands. This means that the operating segments are global. The organisation has four overriding priorities: strengthened profitability, improved efficiency, utilisation of all the possibilities offered by digitalisation and internal and external sustainability. Nederman Extraction & Filtration Technology develops and sells a broad range of filters and monitoring services, capturing devices, fans, high-vacuumproducts and reels for the distribution of a variety of liquids and compressed air. Sales are conducted through a network of partners and through own sales companies. Customers operate in industries with various types of air emissions that must be dealt with in an efficient and safe manner. Nederman Process Technology of fers services and f ilter solutions that are often integrated into the customer companies' production processes, where they capture harmful particles and gases, and other process critical equipment. Sales activities are conducted through the division's own sales organisation that has direct contact with the customers. The number of orders is low, but the individual order value is high. The customers comprise large companies in a large number of industries. Nederman Duct & Filter Technology sells different types of ducting systems, valves and filter elements to ensure good air quality in a number of industries. Sales are mainly conducted through distri- butors, but there are also internal sales to Nederman's other divisions. The customers are found in a long line of industries, such as wood- working, cement & concrete production, automotive, metalworking and recycling. Nederman Monitoring & Control Technology offers advanced measuring technology for gases and dust, and an IoT platform that consists of hardware and software that communicate with the cloud and provide customers with information and insight into critical parameters and processes. Sales are conducted through own companies, their networks of distributors and other divisions within Nederman. The division works with a broad spectrum of industries that need to continuously monitor and control their production and their processes. Currency- Currency- Orderintake-External,SEKm 1Jul-30Sep neutral Organic 1Jan-30Sep neutral Organic Fullyear Oct-Sep 2021 2020 growth growth 2021 2020 growth growth 2020 12months NedermanExtraction&FiltrationTechnology 464.0 359.5 30.9% 30.9% 1,370.1 1,138.8 26.3% 26.3% 1,589.2 1,820.5 NedermanProcessTechnology 435.9 232.8 91.1% 91.1% 1,139.2 744.4 63.9% 63.9% 992.7 1,387.5 NedermanDuct&FilterTechnology 141.7 92.1 59.8% 59.8% 366.3 301.4 33.7% 33.7% 402.6 467.5 NedermanMonitoring&ControlTechnology 136.3 142.9 -3.4% -3.4% 395.4 377.3 10.1% 10.1% 495.7 513.8 TotalNedermangroup 1,177.9 827.3 45.1% 45.1% 3,271.0 2,561.9 35.7% 35.7% 3,480.2 4,189.3 Currency- Currency- Totalsales,SEKm 1Jul-30Sep neutral Organic 1Jan-30Sep neutral Organic Fullyear Oct-Sep 2021 2020 growth growth 2021 2020 growth growth 2020 12months NedermanExtraction&FiltrationTechnology 441.3 356.5 24.5% 24.5% 1,281.3 1,211.8 11.0% 11.0% 1,648.8 1,718.3 NedermanProcessTechnology 361.4 266.1 39.2% 39.2% 894.0 874.8 9.5% 9.5% 1,136.8 1,156.0 NedermanDuct&FilterTechnology 143.3 105.7 39.2% 39.2% 403.0 352.2 25.5% 25.5% 457.9 508.7 NedermanMonitoring&ControlTechnology 123.1 115.3 6.0% 6.0% 381.5 354.8 12.6% 12.6% 506.9 533.6 Elimination -23.6 -17.8 -69.5 -58.9 -75.6 -86.2 TotalNedermangroup 1,045.5 825.8 28.3% 28.3% 2,890.3 2,734.7 12.3% 12.3% 3,674.8 3,830.4 AdjustedEBITA,SEKm 1Jul-30Sep 1Jan-30Sep Fullyear Oct-Sep 2021 2020 2021 2020 2020 12months NedermanExtraction&FiltrationTechnology 81.5 48.6 226.6 156.1 221.7 292.2 NedermanProcessTechnology 19.5 14.0 27.9 49.0 58.1 37.0 NedermanDuct&FilterTechnology 29.0 14.4 79.6 43.1 63.9 100.4 NedermanMonitoring&ControlTechnology 26.2 22.4 79.6 60.5 94.6 113.7 Other-non-allocated -19.8 -20.6 -63.0 -62.1 -86.0 -86.9 TotalNedermangroup 136.4 78.8 350.7 246.6 352.3 456.4 AdjustedEBITAmargin 1Jul-30Sep 1Jan-30Sep Fullyear Oct-Sep 2021 2020 2021 2020 2020 12months NedermanExtraction&FiltrationTechnology 18.5% 13.6% 17.7% 12.9% 13.4% 17.0% NedermanProcessTechnology 5.4% 5.3% 3.1% 5.6% 5.1% 3.2% NedermanDuct&FilterTechnology 20.2% 13.6% 19.8% 12.2% 14.0% 19.7% NedermanMonitoring&ControlTechnology 21.3% 19.4% 20.9% 17.1% 18.7% 21.3% TotalNedermangroup 13.0% 9.5% 12.1% 9.0% 9.6% 11.9% Interim report | January − September 2021 3 ABOUT THE DIVISION Nederman Extraction & Filtration Technology's develops and sells a broad range of filters and monitoring services, capturing devices, fans, highvacuum products and reels for the distribution of a variety of liquids and compressed air. Brand: Nederman Nederman Extraction & Filtration Technology The division continued its strong performance. Sales increased organically by 24.5 percent and orders received by 30.9 percent compared with the corresponding quarter in 2020. All regions and sales areas displayed growth. Higher sales volumes contributed to the adjusted EBITA margin strengthening to 18.5 percent (13.6). Three large orders were booked during the quarter. DEVELOPMENT DURING THE QUARTER The division is Nederman's largest business, accounting for approximately 45 percent of the Group´s sales. The strong growth in the third quarter was driven by higher demand in all markets. At the same time, the division was successful in managing the strong price rises of mate- rials. In EMEA, which is the division's largest market, growth was reported in essentially the entire region. Poland and the Netherlands stood out a little extra following major orders; in Poland from a manufacturer of components for electric vehicles and in the Netherlands from a manufacturer of sealants, adhesive and polyurethane foam. Sales of solutions developed robustly in the region, both for medium and large sys- tems. Product sales also displayed favourable growth. The division's partner and distributor network also contributed to the positive trend during the quarter. Americas noted solid growth in all markets, with the US leading the way, driven by such factors as a major order from the wood industry and several medium-sized orders from various sectors. All areas of sales grew, with solutions especially strong. Service and aftermarket continued to develop well during the quarter with high growth figures. In APAC, demand was subdued in several markets due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but the region as a whole nonetheless displayed favourable growth during the quarter. One reason is the continued strong trend in Australia. It is primarily product sales that drive growth in the region, while major projects involving solutions are more rare. KEY ACTIVITIES Digitalisation is becoming increasingly important for the division's sales. During the quarter, many times more Nederman Insight subscriptions were sold than in the corresponding quarter of 2020, more than half of which included service agreements. An improved user interface was launched for FlexVAC. This will improve the customer experience and facilitate maintenance in all general dust applications where it is used. The new FlexPak DX Flameless was launched and will be used in indoor applications for organically combustible dust for a large number of industries. Part of the strong profitability was attributable to the high efficiency of the division's factories, which is making it possible to meet the current strong demand for large and medium-sized stationary filters. Materials prices remained at a high level, primarily in the steel portfolio. During the quarter, customer prices were adjusted for this reason. Currency- Currency- SEKm 1Jul-30Sep neutral Organic 1Jan-30Sep neutral Organic Fullyear Oct-Sep Note 2021 2020 growth growth 2021 2020 growth growth 2020 12months Incomingorders-External 464.0 359.5 30.9% 30.9% 1,370.1 1,138.8 26.3% 26.3% 1,589.2 1,820.5 Totalsales 3 441.3 356.5 24.5% 24.5% 1,281.3 1,211.8 11.0% 11.0% 1,648.8 1,718.3 AdjustedEBITA 81.5 48.6 226.6 156.1 221.7 292.2 AdjustedEBITAmargin 18.5% 13.6% 17.7% 12.9% 13.4% 17.0% Interim report | January − September 2021 4 ABOUT THE DIVISION Nederman Process Technology offers services and filter solutions that are often integrated into the customer companies' production processes, where they capture harmful particles and gases, and other process critical equipment. Brands: MikroPul, Luwa, Pneumafil and LCI Nederman Process Technology The division is continuing its recovery. Compared with the third quarter of 2020, orders received increased organically by 91.1 percent to SEK 436m (233) and the external order backlog has now grown by SEK 252m since the beginning of the year. However, profitability was moderated by higher transport and materials costs, and that the largest share of sales derived from segments with lower margins. DEVELOPMENT DURING THE QUARTER The division's orders are often integrated into large, complex investment projects, with long lead times from decision to implementation. The strong orders received in recent quarters is now beginning to successively result in higher sales. At the same time, the service business continues to develop favourably, with continuously increasing interest in digital equipment for monitoring and control. Cash flow remained strong, driven by advance payments for booked projects and the division's systematic work to reduce working capital. At the end of the second and third quarters of 2021, working capital was SEK -23m, that is to say positive, and SEK 3m, respectively. The extent to which these very low levels can be maintained remains to be seen, but the working capital for the division is usually significantly lower in comparison with the other divisions in the Nederman Group. The textile and fibre segment continued its strong performance and during 2021, has more than doubled its orders received compared with the corresponding period in 2020. India displayed a particularly positive trend during the quarter, driven by, for example, international buyers of yarn seeking an alternative to Chinese suppliers. An extra shift was added to the division's local manufacturing to be able to meet demand. At the same time, activity levels also increased in China, but the local price competition is significant. Service continued its strong perfor- mance. The division's aftermarket and digitalisation initiative, Digi7, and IoT contributed to a higher level of activity. Price pressure is also increasing the importance of raising the focus on service, which has higher margins. At the same time, the implementation of projects con- tinues to meet difficulties as a result, for example, of increased costs for material and freight and fewer freight possibilities. A strong sustainability trend in the foundry and smelter segment is creating increased demand for aluminium and the associated aluminium recycling, which is generating a continued growing pipeline for the divi- sion's projects in the recycling industry in Europe. During the quarter, a large order was received with a ten-year service contract for digital monitoring of connected systems. Discussions are also being conducted with other customers regarding similar service contracts based on the division's digital monitoring technology. This segment is also affected by rising raw material prices and disruptions to the supply chain. The segment for customised solutions is the most cyclical and often comprises large and very complex projects. After some weaker quar- ters, several major projects were booked in the third quarter and there is also a strong pipeline. During the quarter, "MikroPul Solutions Lab" was launched, giving customers the possibility to address the most complex gas cleaning and material recycling problems. KEY ACTIVITIES The pre-engineered "MikroPul PE" solution was launched, a modular and cost-competitive solution for standard applications. The challenges in the supply and logistics chain remain. This affects the division's sales, since customers are postponing their deliveries, and the costs of projects. The division engages in continuous dialogue with its customers aimed at offsetting the rising costs in the supply chain. Currency- Currency- SEKm 1Jul-30Sep neutral Organic 1Jan-30Sep neutral Organic Fullyear Oct-Sep Note 2021 2020 growth growth 2021 2020 growth growth 2020 12months Incomingorders-External 435.9 232.8 91.1% 91.1% 1,139.2 744.4 63.9% 63.9% 992.7 1,387.5 Totalsales 3 361.4 266.1 39.2% 39.2% 894.0 874.8 9.5% 9.5% 1,136.8 1,156.0 AdjustedEBITA 19.5 14.0 27.9 49.0 58.1 37.0 AdjustedEBITAmargin 5.4% 5.3% 3.1% 5.6% 5.1% 3.2% Interim report | January − September 2021 5 This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original document

