|
Needs Well : Financial Results for the Third Quarter of Fiscal Year 2022
Tokyo Stock Exchange Prime Market: Securities Code 3992
Needs Well Inc.
Financial Results
for the Third Quarter of Fiscal Year 2022
(October 1, 2021 - June 30, 2022)
August 5, 2022
-
2022/9 3Q Financial report summary
-
2022/9 Results forecast
-
Growth strategy
-
Reference
1.1) Financial highlights 1
Significant increase in both net sales and profit year on year, showing a strong trend of expansion
-
Expanded sales channels and reinforced the customer base through active capital and business alliances and business alliances
-
Expansion in telecommunications and new orders for installation of large-sized VDIs contributed to sales growth
-
The Solutions Business gave momentum to our growth, driven by a paperless work environment, telework, and the revised Preservation of Electronic Records Act
|
Net sales 4,972 million JPY
|
YoY +16.7%
|
|
|
Ordinary profit 560 million JPY
|
YoY +28.2 %
|
Ordinary profit margin
|
11.3 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
388 million JPY
|
YoY +26.7%
|
Net profit ratio
|
Net profit
|
7.8 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
Financial Results for the Third Quarter of Fiscal Year 2022
|
3
1.1) Financial highlights 2
Quarterly net sales and ordinary profit in FY2022/9 hit record highs in 1Q, 2Q, and 3Q
Both net sales and ordinary profit are progressing faster than forecasts
7,000
6,000
5,000
4,000
3,000
2,000
1,000
0
[Net sales by quarter]
Unit: million JPY
[Ordinary profit by quarter]
700 Unit: million JPY
|
|
Total
|
Total
|
5,752
|
1,727
|
6,700
|
|
5,517
|
Total
|
5,364
|
|
(forecast)
|
(forecast)
|
|
|
|
5,140
|
|
|
1,490
|
|
|
1,420
|
1,285
|
|
1,401
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,718
|
|
|
|
|
1,268
|
1,373
|
1,268
|
1,443
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,391
|
1,470
|
1,690
|
1,253
|
1,382
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,217
|
1,341
|
1,418
|
1,348
|
1,562
Total 505 514
500 467
400 123 134 175
200 133 155 174
100
121 110 92
0
|
FY2018/9
|
FY2019/9
|
FY2020/9
|
FY2021/9
|
FY2022/9
|
1Q
|
|
2Q
|
3Q
|
4Q
|
FY2018/9
|
FY2019/9
|
FY2020/9
|
FY2021/9
|
FY2022/9
|
|
|
1Q
|
|
|
2Q
|
|
3Q
|
|
|
4Q
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Financial Results for the Third Quarter of Fiscal Year 2022
|
4
1.1) Financial highlights 3
Medium-Term Management Plan Targets for FY2023/9
Net sales: 10.0 billion JPY Ordinary profit: 1.0 billion JPY
While existing businesses are steadily expanding, we are facing issues in the pace of concluding M&A contracts
Breakdown of performance targets of the Medium-Term Management Plan (FY2023/9)
|
Existing businesses:
|
|
|
M&A:
|
Net sales
|
7.7 billion JPY
|
|
|
2.3 billion JPY
|
Total:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
10.0 billion JPY
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Amount
|
|
|
FY2022 (forecast) Existing businesses: 6.7 billion JPY + M&A: 0 billion JPY
|
|
|
|
remaining:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3.3 billion JPY
|
|
|
FY2021 (results) Existing businesses: 5.7 billion JPY + M&A: 0
|
billion JPY
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FY2020 (results) Existing businesses: 5.3 billion JPY + M&A:
|
0 billion JPY
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Expand the weight of existing businesses by revising the breakdown of sales targets for existing businesses and M&A.
-
Cover delays in M&A by increased sales from capital and business alliances / business alliances
-
Continue to explore M&A projects that have the potential for synergies. Now working on evaluating the value of several projects
-
If a large amount of additional funding is required, consider bank loans instead of fund-raising through the issuance of new shares
|
Financial Results for the Third Quarter of Fiscal Year 2022
|
5
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Disclaimer
Needs Well Inc. published this content on 05 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 August 2022 06:50:25 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
|
|All news about NEEDS WELL INC.
|
|
|
|
|
|Sales 2021
|
5 752 M
-
-
|Net income 2021
|
421 M
-
-
|Net cash 2021
|
2 868 M
-
-
|P/E ratio 2021
|16,1x
|Yield 2021
|-
|
|Capitalization
|
6 481 M
48,6 M
-
|EV / Sales 2020
|1,23x
|EV / Sales 2021
|0,80x
|Nbr of Employees
|552
|Free-Float
|48,5%
|
|
Duration :
Period :
|
Technical analysis trends NEEDS WELL INC.
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Neutral
|Neutral
|Neutral
Income Statement Evolution