  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Needs Well Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    3992   JP3654100001

NEEDS WELL INC.

(3992)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00 2022-08-05 am EDT
657.00 JPY   +0.92%
02:51aNEEDS WELL : Financial Results for the Third Quarter of Fiscal Year 2022
PU
05/24Needs Well Inc. agreed to acquire 14.6% of stake in Souken-sys Inc.
CI
05/24Needs Well Inc. acquired a 18.7% stake in Souken-sys Inc.
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Needs Well : Financial Results for the Third Quarter of Fiscal Year 2022

08/05/2022 | 02:51am EDT
Tokyo Stock Exchange Prime Market: Securities Code 3992

Needs Well Inc.

Financial Results

for the Third Quarter of Fiscal Year 2022

(October 1, 2021 - June 30, 2022)

August 5, 2022

  1. 2022/9 3Q Financial report summary
  2. 2022/9 Results forecast
  3. Growth strategy
  4. Reference

1.1) Financial highlights 1

Significant increase in both net sales and profit year on year, showing a strong trend of expansion

  • Expanded sales channels and reinforced the customer base through active capital and business alliances and business alliances
  • Expansion in telecommunications and new orders for installation of large-sized VDIs contributed to sales growth
  • The Solutions Business gave momentum to our growth, driven by a paperless work environment, telework, and the revised Preservation of Electronic Records Act

Net sales 4,972 million JPY

YoY +16.7%

Ordinary profit 560 million JPY

YoY +28.2 %

Ordinary profit margin

11.3 %

388 million JPY

YoY +26.7%

Net profit ratio

Net profit

7.8 %

Financial Results for the Third Quarter of Fiscal Year 2022

3

1.1) Financial highlights 2

Quarterly net sales and ordinary profit in FY2022/9 hit record highs in 1Q, 2Q, and 3Q

Both net sales and ordinary profit are progressing faster than forecasts

7,000

6,000

5,000

4,000

3,000

2,000

1,000

0

[Net sales by quarter]

Unit: million JPY

Total

Total

[Ordinary profit by quarter]

700 Unit: million JPY

Total

Total

138 698

Total

Total

5,752

1,727

6,700

5,517

Total

5,364

(forecast)

(forecast)

600

Total Total

582

(forecast) (forecast)

5,140

1,490

1,420

1,285

1,401

1,718

1,268

1,373

1,268

1,443

1,391

1,470

1,690

1,253

1,382

1,217

1,341

1,418

1,348

1,562

Total 505 514

500 467

400 123 134 175

300

88

104

71

200 133 155 174

100

121 110 92

0

145

135

170

130

186

193

181

FY2018/9

FY2019/9

FY2020/9

FY2021/9

FY2022/9

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

FY2018/9

FY2019/9

FY2020/9

FY2021/9

FY2022/9

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

Financial Results for the Third Quarter of Fiscal Year 2022

4

1.1) Financial highlights 3

Medium-Term Management Plan Targets for FY2023/9

Net sales: 10.0 billion JPY Ordinary profit: 1.0 billion JPY

Present

situation

Now>

While existing businesses are steadily expanding, we are facing issues in the pace of concluding M&A contracts

Breakdown of performance targets of the Medium-Term Management Plan (FY2023/9)

Existing businesses:

M&A:

Net sales

7.7 billion JPY

2.3 billion JPY

Total:

10.0 billion JPY

Amount

FY2022 (forecast) Existing businesses: 6.7 billion JPY + M&A: 0 billion JPY

remaining:

3.3 billion JPY

FY2021 (results) Existing businesses: 5.7 billion JPY + M&A: 0

billion JPY

FY2020 (results) Existing businesses: 5.3 billion JPY + M&A:

0 billion JPY

Measures

& revisions

Expand the weight of existing businesses by revising the breakdown of sales targets for existing businesses and M&A.

  1. Cover delays in M&A by increased sales from capital and business alliances / business alliances
  2. Continue to explore M&A projects that have the potential for synergies. Now working on evaluating the value of several projects
  3. If a large amount of additional funding is required, consider bank loans instead of fund-raising through the issuance of new shares

Financial Results for the Third Quarter of Fiscal Year 2022

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Needs Well Inc. published this content on 05 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 August 2022 06:50:25 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
