    NP   US6400791090

NEENAH, INC.

(NP)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  05/02 02:48:43 pm EDT
35.46 USD   +0.16%
NEENAH INVESTOR ALERT - Kuznicki Law PLLC Investigates Proposed Merger of Neenah, Inc. - NP

05/02/2022 | 02:35pm EDT
Kuznicki Law PLLC is investigating the proposed merger of Neenah, Inc. (NYSE: NP) with Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (“SWM”) (NYSE: SWM). Under the terms of the proposed transaction, shareholders of Neenah will receive only 1.358 shares of SWM for each share of Neenah that they own.

If you would like to discuss your legal rights regarding the proposed merger, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact us toll free at 833-938-0905, via email (dk@kclasslaw.com), or visit https://kclasslaw.com/cases/ma/nyse-np/ to learn more.

Kuznicki Law PLLC is committed to ensuring that companies adhere to responsible business practices and engage in good corporate citizenship. The firm seeks recovery on behalf of investors who incurred losses when false and/or misleading statements or the omission of material information by a Company lead to artificial inflation of the Company’s stock. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 102 M - -
Net income 2022 51,5 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 11,6x
Yield 2022 5,37%
Capitalization 594 M 594 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,54x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,51x
Nbr of Employees 2 493
Free-Float 88,6%
Managers and Directors
Julie A. Schertell President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Paul F. DeSantis Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Jason T. Free Vice President-North American Operations
Michael W. Rickheim Chief Human Resources & Administrative Officer
Philip C. Moore Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NEENAH, INC.-23.51%594
SHANDONG SUNPAPER CO., LTD.7.22%5 009
ZHONGMIN ENERGY CO., LTD.-17.33%2 088
SYLVAMO CORPORATION60.09%1 969
SHANYING INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS CO.,LTD-14.29%1 882
SHANDONG BOHUI PAPER INDUSTRY CO., LTD.-31.33%1 379